2022 NBA Draft Review: Sacramento KingsAdrian HolmanSacramento, CA
The Evil grandma serial killer that almost got away.Rooted ExpeditionsSacramento, CA
Family of Sacramento man killed by sheriff deputy calls for accountabilityRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
DNA Helped Solve Cold Case Murder of Robin Brooks After 40 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sacramento, CA
Slumlord’s properties damage a Sacramento woman’s condo and several others in last four yearsRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Woman shot in downtown Sacramento
SACRAMENTO -- Police are investigating a shooting in Sacramento. The shooting happened just after 4:40 p.m. at 8th and J streets, according to a Sacramento Police Department spokesperson. A woman was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect or suspects fled the area. Police are investigating the incident.No further information has been released.
UC Davis mailroom robbed, police looking for suspects
DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — On Monday two men broke into the mailroom at UC Davis and stole various items, according to the UC Davis Police Department. The break-in happened around 3:30 a.m. when the two men pried open the door to the secured package room, according to police. Video from a security camera captured the […]
1 dead in south Sacramento shooting near 65th Street and Sky Parkway
SACRAMENTO COUNTY – An investigation is underway after a shooting left one person dead in south Sacramento early Wednesday morning. The scene is near 65th Street and Sky Parkway. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, it appears an argument between two men led up to the shooting.One of the men has died, deputies say. No suspect information has been released. Deputies are now canvassing the area for witnesses and any possible surveillance video. People heading through the area should expect to see an active law enforcement presence for the time being.
KCRA.com
Sacramento sheriff seeks help locating at-risk 17-year-old
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a 17-year-old who was last seen walking away from his home and who is believed to be at risk due to having autism. Tristan Hanson, who identifies as Enrique Condress,...
KCRA.com
Body cam video shows Sacramento County deputy shoot, kill machete-wielding man
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Video of the moments leading up to Sacramento County deputiesshooting and killing a machete-wielding man was released on Tuesday. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said the man who was shot and killed by the deputy was holding a machete and was advancing toward the deputy. Authorities told KCRA 3 that the incident first began as a welfare check, saying that on Sept. 28 around 8:40 a.m., they received a call from a woman inside a home near Enrico Boulevard and Fruitridge Road.
Vallejo officer who killed 22-year-old through windshield fired
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – The police officer who shot and killed a 22-year-old through the windshield of his police car has been fired. The Vallejo Police Department made the announcement Oct. 3 that an officer had been fired “per findings of a neutral and independent third-party investigation,” and the family of Sean Monterrosa identified that […]
KCRA.com
Sacramento officers shoot man armed with gun during Elk Grove arrest, police say
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Sacramento police officers shot a man who was armed with a gun while trying to take him into custody in Elk Grove on Tuesday, police said. The shooting happened after 12 p.m. on the 6800 block of Di Lusso Drive at the Bella Vista Apartment complex, police said.
Mountain Democrat
Suspects sought in Walmart Air Pod heist
The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men suspected of stealing thousands of dollars worth of Apple Air Pods from the Placerville Walmart. The Sheriff’s Office posted posted surveillance video captured Sept. 26, showing the two suspects entering the store around 8 p.m. Sheriff’s investigators...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pittsburg man shot in West Oakland left in critical condition
OAKLAND (CB SF/BCN) – A shooting Monday night in West Oakland left a Pittsburg man in critical condition, police said.Gunfire erupted just before 9 p.m. in the 600 block of 37th Street, not far from the MacArthur BART station. Police said officers responded initially to a report of a person with a gun in the area. On their way, officers were told that shots were fired.Officers arrived and located spent bullet casings of various calibers in the road, according to police. Officers were also told a person arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds, police said.The victim was subsequently taken to another hospital where he was listed in critical condition. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Oakland police investigators at (510) 238-3226.
KCRA.com
Family and friends react to shooting death of North Highlands man
The Sacramento County Sherriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday morning. The shooting happened just after 4 a.m. in the 5500 block of Sky Parkway, the sheriff's office said. Family and friends identified the victims as Keontay Mac. Camisha Wallace, Mac's long-time partner and the mother of his daughter,...
Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Elk Grove that involved Sacramento PD officers
ELK GROVE – An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting in Elk Grove on Tuesday. Sacramento police say the incident, which happened around noon along the 6800 block of Di Lusso Drive, involved their officers. Sacramento police detectives say they were in the midst of surveillance of a man with a felony warrant when they spotted the man in a vehicle. They then attempted to arrest him, but he allegedly pulled out a handgun. Police believe two officers fired at the man, who was hit with gunfire. The man was taken to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries, police say. He is expected to recover.Neighbors say they heard a handful of gunshots. Victoria Rodriguez, a woman living at the apartments, says her husband was home at the time of the shooting. "He said he originally thought it was fireworks, and then he realized it was gunfire so he got down away from the window," she said.The man was wanted on assault charges and for some type of financial crime. The Elk Grove Police Department is leading the investigation into the shooting.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Elk Grove Police Daily Watch Summary October 11, 2022
Suspect: MARTIN, JOHNNY (BMA, 32, ARRESTED) Suspect: TURAY, MOHAMED (BMA, 27, ARRESTED) RECKLESSLY CAUSING FIRE TO STRUCTURE OR FOREST LAND. Crime Tips Via Text Messaging through “TipSoft”. Members of the community having information regarding criminal activity can send tips via SMS text message by entering CRIMES (274637) on their...
1 person shot and killed in North Highlands
NORTH HIGHLANDS - A person has been shot and killed in North Highlands. At 9:30 p.m., there was a ShotSpotter activation along the 3800 block of Madison Ave. near Jackson St., according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. Deputies arrived at the scene and found an adult male laying on the east side of the roadway with a gunshot wound to his torso.Deputies applied a chest seal and initiated CPR until Metro Fire arrived and pronounced the victim deceased, a sheriff's office spokesperson said.Witnesses declined to give any information and deputies are still searching for the suspect. Eastbound Madison is closed temporarily while investigators collect evidence.No further information is available
KCRA.com
Man killed in shooting in North Highlands area of Sacramento County, sheriff's office says
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A man was killed Tuesday evening after a shooting in Sacramento County, the sheriff's office said. Deputies went to the 3800 block of Madison Avenue east of Roseville Road and west of Interstate 80 at 9:30 p.m. for a reported shooting, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. There, they found a man lying down on a roadway with a gunshot wound to his torso.
Man convicted of killing wife at Sacramento gas station
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento man was convicted of second-degree murder after killing his wife at a gas station in October 2018, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office. Miguel Romo is now facing a possible maximum sentence of life in prison for shooting and killing Shannon Hinojosa and also firing his weapon […]
Parents wanted in case of missing San Joaquin County children
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – After the mother of three children did not show up to surrender them to Child Protective Services, two parents are wanted in what the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office is calling a parental abduction. Karri Dominguez, 35, 5-foot-7-inches, with brown hair and eyes, did not show up to CPS […]
Man hospitalized after North Sacramento shooting; investigation underway
SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway after a man was found shot in North Sacramento early Monday morning. Sacramento police say officers responded to the 100 block of Olmstead Drive around 1:30 a.m. to investigate a report of a shooting. At the scene, officers found a man who had been shot at least once. His injuries were considered serious and he was rushed to the hospital for treatment. The man remains hospitalized, police say. Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear. No suspect information has been released.
Citrus Heights restaurant El Tapatio damaged in fire
CITRUS HEIGHTS – A fire damaged a popular Citrus Heights restaurant Wednesday morning. The scene is at the El Tapatio restaurant along Sunrise Boulevard. Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to the scene just after 7 a.m. and found a working fire. It appears the fire damaged the front part of the restaurant. Flames also extended into part of the roof. No injuries were reported. Exactly what started the fire is now under investigation.
Fire at El Tapatio Family Mexican Restaurant in Citrus Heights under investigation
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — No one was injured in a fire at El Tapatio Family Mexican Restaurant in Citrus Heights on Wednesday morning. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said the fire started around 7 a.m. and there was no one inside the restaurant at the time of the fire. Damages could cost thousands of dollars, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.
Suspect arrested in Oct. 5 shooting in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Police said a woman is under arrest in connection with a non-fatal shooting that occurred in Sacramento earlier this week. Police said through an investigation they determined Asia Kinslow, 31, was responsible for the shooting and that they arrested her without incident Sunday morning. According to police, on Wednesday officers responding […]
