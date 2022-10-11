ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grant County, IN

Grant County couple weds at hospital amid cancer diagnosis

By Kaitlyn Kendall
WRTV
WRTV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3apPqc_0iTvuNDs00

MUNCIE — A Grant County couple is proving their vows even before tying the knot.

Jesse and Taylor Baas are middle school sweethearts.

They met when they were 14. That was 12 years ago and have been connected ever since.

Fast forward 10 years in Jonesboro, Indiana the couple now has a family.

"We ended up getting back together and then ended up having our son. Now we have three crazy kids," Taylor said.

The couple's connection has proved to be the theme that continues to carry their love story, even through the darkest times.

Jesse was diagnosed with testicular cancer about two years ago.

He beat it and has been in remission ever since.

That was until early September.

After feeling pain in his stomach and an emergency visit, doctors found Jesse's cancer was back.

"Your heart kind of sinks a little but because you know what's on its way. You know what's about to happen," Jesse said.

This time they found a mass in his abdomen.

"It felt like PTSD, felt like the whole world was going to fall down on us," Taylor said.

The diagnosis left the couple, who was engaged at the time, to reconsider their wedding date.

Their wedding was originally scheduled for late October, but the two decided to move it up a month.

The phrase in sickness and in health ringing more true than ever.

"During while we were reading off our vows when they said for sick or poorer. I said for even sicker or even poorer," Taylor said.

The two vowed to support each other through the toughest of times.

The venue for the big day was IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie.

"It was breathtaking. I was just at a loss for words, I couldn't stop smiling and she just looked so beautiful," Jesse said.

The reception was held on the oncology floor.

A positive memory at the place that will be the center of a fight for the next 12 weeks.

The couple says the nurses took on the role of wedding planner.

"They really took care of everything, they did the floral arrangements, they made us food, they got us a cake," Taylor said.

Jesse would start chemotherapy the day after.

The two spoke with WRTV from the chemotherapy room.

Jesse said his now wife has been by his side through everything.

"She's been with me through everything and she's been such a good support system to me," Jesse said. "I really couldn't ask for a better partner, a better wife."

Jesse will have to fight.

"At the end of the day, Jess is going to be okay," Taylor said.

The two have hope, confidence and a whole lot of love to carry them through the journey.

"Keep rolling with the punches there is too much life to give up," Jesse said.

To learn more about the couple, click here.

TOP STORIES: People living in storage units? Marion County Public Health Department is investigating | City issues vacate notice, effectively closing Red Carpet Inn and Fanta Suites | From blows to bullets: Video shows fight that wounded 2 judges in 2019 White Castle shooting
| Woman, 4-year-old girl found shot in Avon home | Woman found shot, killed overnight on Indianapolis sidewalk

Comments / 7

Lori Bobson
2d ago

Congratulations to Both! This was very beautiful to share. praying for all during this journey! May God keep blessing you!

Reply
2
Related
Times-Union Newspaper

Benefit Planned For Deputy's Wife Battling Cancer

A benefit for a Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office deputy’s wife, who is battling cancer, is set for Nov. 5. Chief Deputy Shane Bucher told the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Merit Board Wednesday that Katie Hochstetler was diagnosed with stage 4 cervical cancer. She is married to deputy Andrew Hochstetler.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

Franklin infant intubated for 5 days with RSV, mother shares warning

INDIANAPOLIS — Sarah England’s family is all back home again after a scary stay in the hospital for her infant daughter Ophelia. ”I really thought, ‘Okay, maybe she’ll just need some oxygen for a day or two and then we’ll be out of here,'” said England. “Well, that is not what happened.”
FRANKLIN, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Muncie, IN
Society
State
Indiana State
City
Muncie, IN
Local
Indiana Society
City
Jonesboro, IN
Grant County, IN
Society
County
Grant County, IN
WIBC.com

Logansport Man Commits Suicide after Kidnapping Coworker

LOGANSPORT, Ind. — A man committed suicide after kidnapping a woman and taking her to the woods. Saturday morning, 49-year-old Logansport man Timothy Allen used a gun to kidnap his coworker. He restrained the 31-year-old woman, who was a work acquaintance of his, and took her from their job to the woods by the Wabash River.
LOGANSPORT, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Testicular Cancer#Weds
WISH-TV

Low Cost Spay Neuter Clinic constructing larger facility in Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (The REPORTER) — Low Cost Spay Neuter Clinic, Inc. has launched construction of a 10,000 square-foot high-volume, low-cost spay/neuter clinic in Noblesville. The new facility, located at 10175 Pleasant St., will replace Low Cost Spay Neuter Clinic’s current 1,500 square-foot facility and enable them to dramatically increase...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
PTSD
wrtv.com

Coroner says co-sleeping contributed to Kokomo infant's death

KOKOMO — The Howard County Coroner says co-sleeping in an unsafe sleep environment contributed to a Kokomo baby's death in August. On August 25, Kokomo Police Department officers were called to the 600 block of South Market Street on the report of an unconscious baby. They arrived and found...
KOKOMO, IN
WANE-TV

Watch: Large section of St. Joe Hospital comes down

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A 6-story section of St. Joseph Hospital in downtown Fort Wayne was demolished Tuesday evening. Video shared with WANE 15 showed a large section of the structure fall. Traffic flowed on Broadway and residents watched the activity, which stirred up a cloud of dust after the section was dropped.
FORT WAYNE, IN
shelbycountypost.com

State health department issuing warnings in northern Indiana for EEE virus

State public health and animal health officials are urging northern Indiana residents to protect themselves from mosquito bites and to monitor their horses for illness in response to the detection of Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) virus activity in multiple northern Indiana counties. As of October 4, two horses in LaGrange...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
WRTV

WRTV

35K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wrtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy