ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsauken Township, NJ

Pennsauken, October 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 2 days ago

The Riverside High School soccer team will have a game with Pennsauken High School on October 11, 2022, 12:45:00.

Riverside High School
Pennsauken High School
October 11, 2022
12:45:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High School Soccer PRO

Sedro-Woolley, October 14 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Bellingham High School soccer team will have a game with Sedro-Woolley High School on October 13, 2022, 17:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
BELLINGHAM, WA
High School Soccer PRO

South Paris, October 13 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Mt. Ararat High School soccer team will have a game with Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School on October 13, 2022, 12:50:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
SOUTH PARIS, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pennsauken Township, NJ
Education
Pennsauken Township, NJ
Sports
City
Pennsauken Township, NJ
NJ.com

From the court to the beat, how this ex-pro basketball player turned N.J. cop helps inspire youth

Growing up in Trenton in the late 1980s and early 1990s, Reggie Wright, 41, knew that if he wanted to achieve his dreams, he had to set a goal. “I used to put my head on the pillow at night and go to sleep and dream about what I wanted to become and when I visualized myself, I was a (pro) basketball player. And I was able to accomplish that,” Wright told NJ Advance Media. “I chose basketball and really fell in love with the game because of Michael Jordan.”
TRENTON, NJ
njbmagazine.com

Groundbreaking Held for $14M Expansion at Camden County Tech

Camden County Technical School (CCTS) in Pennsauken last week to broke ground on an approximately $14 million expansion of its renowned culinary program. The expansion of both the Pennsauken and Gloucester Township campuses includes a $24 million investment into critical classroom space to train a 21st century workforce. “The mission...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Linus K12#Linus High School#Highschoolsports#The Riverside High School#Varsity Girls Soccer
New Jersey 101.5

Former NJ track star found shot to death inside car on Trenton street

TRENTON – A Ewing man found fatally shot in the driver’s seat of a parked car in Trenton Monday night was a former high school and college track star. Daveigh Brooks, 25, was pronounced dead at the car parked in the middle of Greeley Alley just off Route 206 near the Lawrence and Ewing Township borders around 9:25 p.m., according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri. Officers from both Ewing and Trenton police responded to a Shot Spotter activation for multiple shots fired and found Brooks in the driver's seat of a Ford Fusion.
TRENTON, NJ
shorelocalnews.com

AtlantiCare recognizes Edward R. Knight Award winners, healthcare heroes during 61st annual Century Club Gala

Event proceeds to benefit Medical Arts Pavilion programs and services. The AtlantiCare Foundation honored Kamal Kassis, M.D. and Dee Kassis, RN, of Absecon, and Joseph Kelly, of Mays Landing as Edward R. Knight Award recipients October 8. The recognition took place during the organization’s 61st annual Century Club Gala at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
New Jersey 101.5

New at Dunkin’ — fall menu expanded in NJ

Ghouls and goblins who need a caffeine fix or a sugar rush can rejoice!. Starting Wednesday, Dunkin’ is expanding its fall line-up of Halloween spooky specialty treats to keep guests fueled up to take on the frightful season. Dunkin’ fans can sink their fangs into goodies such as the...
RESTAURANTS
southjerseyobserver.com

Authorities Investigating Shooting of 17-Year-Old Male in Pennsauken

The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Pennsauken Police department are investigating the shooting of a 17-year-old male in the 7500 block of Maple Avenue in Pennsauken on Saturday, October 8, 2022, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Pennsauken Acting Police Chief Phillip Olivo.
PENNSAUKEN TOWNSHIP, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Police commemorates officer’s retirement

The Deptford Township Police Department would like to announce the retirement of Chief Frank S. Newkirk. Chief Newkirk’s last day will be Oct. 14th. Chief Newkirk has dedicated 26 years of tireless, law enforcement service; with 25 years dedicated to the residents and stakeholders of Deptford Township. After graduating from Rowan University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration, Chief Newkirk attended Basic Class #10 at the Gloucester County Police Academy via the Alternate Route Program, graduating on July 19, 1996.
DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
WMDT.com

Del. Rental Assistance Program applications reopened

DOVER, Del. – The Delaware State Housing Authority has announced that the DEHAP Rental Assistance Program has reopened. All applications submitted from today on will be reviewed for eligibility under the new program guidelines. Those guidelines include:. Eligible households must be at 50% Area Median Income or less and...
DOVER, DE
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Someone in NJ Just Won $1 Million Playing Mega Millions

If you have ever stopped to dream about what you would do if you won $1 million, those dreams just came true for one person in New Jersey. Officials with the New Jersey Lottery said one ticket that matched all five white balls for Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing was sold in the Garden State and that little slip of paper is worth a million bucks.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
325K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy