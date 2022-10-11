ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisberry, PA

Lewisberry, October 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Lewisberry.

The Cumberland Valley High School soccer team will have a game with Red Land High School on October 11, 2022, 12:45:00.

Varsity Boys Soccer

The Cumberland Valley High School soccer team will have a game with Red Land High School on October 11, 2022, 14:15:00.

Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

