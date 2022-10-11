Lewisberry, October 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Lewisberry.
The Cumberland Valley High School soccer team will have a game with Red Land High School on October 11, 2022, 12:45:00.
Cumberland Valley High School
Red Land High School
October 11, 2022
12:45:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
The Cumberland Valley High School soccer team will have a game with Red Land High School on October 11, 2022, 14:15:00.
Cumberland Valley High School
Red Land High School
October 11, 2022
14:15:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer
