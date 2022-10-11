ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Search continues for fatal hit-and-run driver

By Ala Errebhi
 2 days ago

ST. LOUIS – Police are searching for the driver responsible for killing a woman in a hit-and-run incident in south St. Louis. The incident happened Sunday night at around 6:45 p.m. on Gravois at Spring Avenue.

Police said the woman was struck by a red sedan. The driver sped away from the scene.

Police: Missouri woman held captive for a month, repeatedly raped

“They speed through here, they fly through here. I can’t even cross the street unless the light is either red, or, you know, it says ‘cross’ or whatever,” Temika Young said.

This is the third fatal incident since mid-July to raise concerns about pedestrian and bicyclist safety in south city.

“I think speed bumps would work because people would slow down, right? Put cameras in case they get away,” said Renato Flamenco, Truc Lam Restaurant.

This tragedy comes just one week after a public meeting where city officials told attendees they would consider reducing the speed limit.

In a statement to FOX 2, a spokesperson for the mayor’s office said: “St. Louis should be a place where residents feel safe no matter how they move throughout our city – walking, biking, public transit, or driving. This tragic incident again highlights how the current ward-by-ward approach has not made our streets safer and the need for a citywide mobility and transportation plan. Mayor Jones is ready to work alongside the Board of Aldermen to invest American Rescue Plan funds to calm our streets and improve pedestrian safety.”

“I’m hurt because this is my community. This is where I stay at, I have kids, and my aunty and my daughter got hurt crossing the street here because a car almost hit them,” Young said.

If you have any information on Sunday night’s incident, you are urged to call the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

