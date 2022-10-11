ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Charles, MO

Intoxicating edibles found in child’s candy at St. Charles trunk-or-treat

By Jeff Bernthal
FOX 2
FOX 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1flmoM_0iTvuBdA00

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – A trunk-or-treat event in St. Charles is leading to a warning from the police department following a surprise find by the family of a 5-year-old child.

The family discovered a bag of Delta-8 edibles containing a warning label that reads, “Can cause intoxicating effects.”

The product is sold over the counter and looks like gummy worms. Police turned to social media to ask, “Anyone finding anything suspicious in their child’s candy or has information that will aid in determining how this happened is asked to call us at 636-949-3300.”

Police: Missouri woman held captive for a month, repeatedly raped

Megan Edmondson attended the trunk-or-treat with her children. She said the news of the find, “kind of blew my mind.”

The trunk-or-treat was held at JJ’s Car Show in St. Charles on Saturday, Oct. 8. The police have not found any evidence of malicious intent.

“We went through the car show to everyone that was passing out candy, and we found no other instances of any types of edibles being passed out,” said Lt. Tom Wilkison, of the St. Charles Police Department.

Wilkison said the case is a reminder for parents to check over any Halloween candy their children receive.

“If you find some type of edible candy, let us know,” he said. “If you find open packages of candy, you certainly don’t want your child to eat something that’s already been open.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 11

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
5 On Your Side

St. Charles police warn parents to check children's candy from Saturday trunk or treat

ST CHARLES, Mo. — A small bag of Delta 8 edibles was reportedly found in a child's Halloween candy after a trunk or treat event at a car show in St. Charles. On Saturday, the St. Charles Police Department made a Facebook post warning parents whose children participated Saturday in the trunk or treat at JJ's Car Show located at 1215 S. Duchesne Drive in St. Charles to check their kids' candy for Delta 8 edibles.
SAINT CHARLES, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Charles, MO
Local
Missouri Society
Saint Charles, MO
Society
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trick Or Treating#Nexstar Media Inc
recordpatriot.com

Oscar Mayer Weinermobile visiting local Schnucks stores

The famous Oscar Mayer Weinermobile is making its way to the region and will be on display throughout the area Wednesday through Sunday. All of the stops through Friday will be at Schnucks grocery stores starting with the Godfrey Schnucks, at 2712 Godfrey Road, and the Edwardsville Schnucks at 2222 Troy Road from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. today.
DES PERES, MO
KMOV

Officer knocked unconscious while trying to arrest suspect in North City, police say

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A police officer was knocked unconscious with a metal pipe while he tried to arrest a suspect in North City Monday night, police say. Around 10:00 p.m., officers in North City noticed a 2017 Red Hyundai Elantra that had been stolen from St. Louis County Sunday. Police say officers tried to pull the car over in the Baden neighborhood, but the Elantra kept going. The suspects crashed into two parked cars in the 1000 block of Gimblin; a 27-year-old man, another man, and a 17-year-old boy got out of the car and ran.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
KYTV

Springfield police warns drivers of “potential” funeral scam

Missouri’s deadline to register to vote for November election is Wednesday. he deadline to register to vote in the November general election in Missouri is Wednesday. It’s too late to register to vote in Arkansas. Updated: 10 hours ago. Greene County detectives say vandals left offensive messages on...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KMOV

I-270 open again in North County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A crash in north St. Louis County caused traffic for a few hours Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 270. The Missouri Department of Transportation said the crash happened before 3 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-270 before New Florissant. That stretch of the highway remains closed for a couple of hours. The I-170 northbound/eastbound exit to I-270 eastbound was also closed.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
5 On Your Side

'I hate that he lost a squad car': Neighbors react to mental health call that ends with patrol car crash

VELDA VILLAGE HILLS, Mo. — There is little traffic on Scharell Houston's tree-lined street in north St. Louis County. It's the kind of place where neighbors know each other, not one — she said — where someone would expect to see a suspect slip past police and steal their patrol car. But that is exactly what happened Sunday afternoon.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

45K+
Followers
12K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy