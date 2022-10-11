It was a bittersweet day in Bay Shore. Monday, Oct. 10, was Nicky’s on the Bay’s last day in business after almost two decades of operating in the Bay Shore Marina. Nicky’s on the Bay owner Nick Parini announced last month the bayside restaurant would be changing hands. [Check back with greaterbayshore.com for updates on the new owners of the location.]

BAY SHORE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO