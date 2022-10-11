ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selden, NY

greaterlongisland.com

Flour Shoppe Cafe joins Bay Shore’s Main Street and brunch scene

The Flour Shoppe Cafe of Rockville Centre, known for its brunch selection, locally roasted coffee, and artisan pastries, just launched its second Long Island location, this time in the old Pico Tequila Grill space at 19 West Main Street in Bay Shore. Ali Anzalone, the Flour Shoppe Cafe’s general manager,...
BAY SHORE, NY
greaterlongisland.com

Beloved Chateau Briand to close after 50 years in Carle Place

A Long Island venue that hosted countless special occasions over a span of five decades is closing its doors. According to local reports, the 16,000-foot event space Chateau Briand, located at 440 Old Country Road in Carle Place, is permanently shutting down on Dec. 31. Acquired by Scotto Brothers Inc....
CARLE PLACE, NY
greaterlongisland.com

Italian restaurant Seven Sundays to replace Sunny Buffet in downtown Bay Shore

A new Italian restaurant will fill the space left behind by Sunny Buffet, a Chinese restaurant that had served downtown Bay Shore for more than two decades. The Town of Islip Planning Board has approved a site plan application for Seven Sunday’s to fill the vacant Sunny Buffet at the corner of Shore Lane and East Main Street.
BAY SHORE, NY
greaterlongisland.com

Nicky’s on the Bay says its final goodbyes to Bay Shore after 18 years

It was a bittersweet day in Bay Shore. Monday, Oct. 10, was Nicky’s on the Bay’s last day in business after almost two decades of operating in the Bay Shore Marina. Nicky’s on the Bay owner Nick Parini announced last month the bayside restaurant would be changing hands. [Check back with greaterbayshore.com for updates on the new owners of the location.]
BAY SHORE, NY
greaterlongisland.com

Oceanside’s Charlie McKee earns starting Stony Brook job as a freshman

GreaterRockvilleCentre coverage is funded in part by The Tap Room, now with four L.I. locations with the latest in Rockville Centre. Click here to read about The Tap Room’s new Saturday brunch. With his team trailing New Hampshire 10-7 at halftime this past Saturday, Stony Brook head coach Chuck...
STONY BROOK, NY
greaterlongisland.com

25 photos: Family fun at Brightwaters Farms’ 2022 Fall Harvest

The great big pumpkin patch at Brightwaters Farms has opened its gates once again. The farm’s annual Fall Harvest kicked off Saturday, Oct. 1 and runs through Sunday, Oct. 30. Once there, families and friends can pick pumpkins, hop on a hayride and dig in to roasted corn, apple...
BRIGHTWATERS, NY
greaterlongisland.com

Good Samaritan Hospital changes its name to Good Samaritan University Hospital

Good Samaritan Hospital in West Islip is transforming and entering a new era in its over 60-year history. On Wednesday morning, dozens of elected officials, hospital administration, healthcare workers, and community members gathered for the unveiling of the medical facility’s new name: Good Samaritan University Hospital. Featured speakers touched...
