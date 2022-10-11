ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Marcell H
2d ago

I do hope this young lady and her mom r both ok. Over the past 10 years VIOLENCE has worse with each year. There was a time when some people would say it’s getting COLD OUT so a lot of the RIFF RAFF will slow down. I no longer feel that way. COLD OR HOT, NIGHT OR DAY, SOUTH END OR OUT NORTH at this point they don’t care AND IT’S VERY SCARY. Hide everybody AND everything ya Wife, Husband, son, daughter, ya babies, pets, ya KIA, catalytic converters. Not 1 thing in Peoria has surprised me definitely since 2019

wcbu.org

Peoria hit-and-run victim identified

Authorities have identified a man killed in a Sunday hit-and-run incident in Peoria. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says 52-year-old John Fasig of Peoria was the man struck at Sheridan and Corrington. He died of multiple blunt force injuries. Fasig proved difficult for the coroner to identify. Fingerprint matches were...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Man indicted for West Peoria double homicide

WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was indicted for the murder of his wife and stepson Tuesday. According to Peoria County court documents, 34-year-old Rickey J. Payne was indicted for six counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of 32-year-old Quadreka S. Payne and 8-year-old Cael Thornton. Prosecutors...
WEST PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Teen injured in shooting, then involved in crash

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police say a 17-year old girl was shot in the arm Monday night, then involved in a crash that happened when her mother was driving her to a hospital. Peoria Public Information Officer Semone Roth says the shooting happened around 8 p.m. near the River West Apartments. The teenager’s injuries were not serious.
PEORIA, IL
Peoria, IL
Peoria, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Central Illinois Proud

Teen injured in Monday night shooting

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria teen was injured in a shooting at approximately 8 p.m. Monday. According to Peoria Police Public Information Officer Semone Roth, the victim, a 17-year-old female, was shot in the arm in an open area at River West apartments. The injury was not life-threatening.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Coroner identifies victim in fatal hit-and-run

PEORIA, Ill. – The Peoria County Coroner says fingerprint databases helped identify the victim of the fatal hit-and-run accident early Sunday in Peoria. Coroner Jamie Harwood says a preliminary autopsy on John Fasig, 52, indicates he died likely instantly of multiple blunt force injuries. He says through the use of the Peoria and Illinois State Police databases, fingerprint matches were confirmed independently of each other.
PEORIA, IL
KWQC

Police: Kewanee crash leads to confrontation, threats

KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) - Two teens were arrested after police say they threatened a woman while leaving the scene of a crash in Kewanee. The Kewanee Police Department responded about 5:45 p.m. Oct. 7, to a disturbance in the area of East Division and Dwight streets, according to a media release.
KEWANEE, IL
1470 WMBD

Man wanted for late night Peoria shooting

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say they want your help looking for a man who allegedly shot and injured another man late Sunday night. Peoria Police say it started around 10:20 p.m. with a ShotSpotter alert on South Western. While they believed there was no evidence of a shots fired call, they were taken to West Lincoln a short time later where a victim was found, and taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Help PPD locate suspect in Sunday night shooting

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The suspect in a Sunday night shooting in Peoria is on the loose, and is considering by police to be armed and dangerous. According to Peoria Police Department (PPD) Public Information Officer Semone Roth, 43-year-old Terrell “Freddie” Joiner is wanted by police in connection to a shooting that occurred on Sunday, Oct. 9.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Grand jury charges teen with Taft Homes homicide

PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria County grand jury has indicted a Peoria teenager for a shooting last month at Taft Homes that claimed the life of a Georgia man. Peoria County Court records indicate the grand jury Tuesday charged the 16-year-old male, with three counts of First-Degree Murder, and one count of Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Fingerprint databases help identify man found Sunday

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The man found dead Sunday after struck by a vehicle has been identified. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says the man is John Fasig, 52, of West Reservoir Boulevard. Fasig was identified through a collaboration with Peoria Police and Illinois State Police fingerprint databases. A...
PEORIA, IL
FOX 2

Illinois woman arrested in connection with human remains found

MAQUON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Maquon woman has been arrested for concealment of death after human remains were discovered in a storage unit over the weekend. Marcy L. Oglesby, 50, was arrested Tuesday by detectives from the Knox County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for concealment of death, which is a class 4 felony. The […]
MAQUON, IL
WCIA

Do you recognize this necklace? Help Illinois coroner identify hit-and-run victim

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Authorities need help identifying a man who was killed in a hit-and-run accident in Peoria Sunday morning. At approximately 2:13 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, Peoria Police responded to the intersection of Sheridan and Corrington regarding a man lying in the street unconscious. When officers approached him, he was not breathing. […]
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Baby born in car off Veterans Parkway in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Chelsea and Seth Connor of Bartonville thought they had a few more days to welcome their fourth child, but baby Zane had other plans. Chelsea’s due date was Oct. 19, but she gave birth nine days early in their car. They pulled off to the side of the road at Veterans Parkway while on their way to the Birth Center of Bloomington-Normal.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
1470 WMBD

Four juveniles, one adult arrested following late night shooting

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say five people were arrested — four of them juveniles — after a shooting Sunday night involving an allegedly stolen car. Police say they tried to pull a vehicle over at 11:52 p.m. near McClure and Sheridan, but stopped after it fled at a high rate of speed.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Arrest made after decomposed body discovered in Knox County storage unit

KNOX COUNTY (25 News Now and KWQC) - An arrest has been made after human remains were found in a Knox County storage unit, although the dead person has yet to be identified. Marcy Oglesby, 50, of Maquon, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for concealment of death which is a Class 4 felony. Her bond was set at $10,000.
KNOX COUNTY, IL
aledotimesrecord.com

Maquon woman charged for concealing 'other than homicidal' death of body in storage unit

GALESBURG — The woman charged with concealing the death of a man found in a storage container in Maquon on Friday, has been scheduled a preliminary hearing for Oct. 31. Mary Oglesby, 50, who lives across the street from the storage unit where the human remains were found, was arrested Tuesday and is charged with one count of a concealment of death, a class 4 felony, by Knox County State’s Attorney Jeremy Karlin. The charge carries a potential sentence of 1-3 years in prison — or 3-6 years if the state approves aggravated circumstances in court — and at least one year of mandated supervised release .
MAQUON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Illinois man arrested after barricading family inside home, standoff

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man has been arrested after endangering himself and others during a domestic incident Saturday morning. Peoria Police were called to the 1300 block of NE Madison Avenue at approximately 5:30 a.m. to respond to a report of a man armed with a gun. When police arrived, they witnessed 34-year-old Chuc Fondren barricade himself inside the house.
PEORIA, IL

