New Bedford, MA

WJLA

Couple saves babies from burning nursery while honeymooning in Spain

BRISTOL, R.I. (WJAR) — A couple on their honeymoon went from being newlyweds to heroes after helping to get more than a dozen babies out of a burning nursery in Spain. Doran Smith and David Squillante, of Rhode Island, had been waiting two years to go on their honeymoon because of the COVID-19 pandemic.They said they were heading to tour a park, phone in hand and taking videos, when they said they noticed a group of women panicking.
BRISTOL, RI
New Bedford, MA
WNAW 94.7

This MA Psych Ward Was A True House Of Horrors

During the early part of the 20th century, Massachusetts had a dark reputation of being a state that was home to dozens of so-called "asylums" which were also known as psychiatric, mental health and behavioral health units. They specialized in treating individuals who suffered from schizophrenia, depression and bipolar disorders and they were NOT nice places in nature.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

Ocean State Job Lot surprises ACO

Fairhaven’s Animal Control Officer Terry Cripps got a pleasant surprise last week when Ocean State Job Lot said they had a donation for the shelter. “We had no idea what it was,” wrote Mr. Cripps on Facebook. “When we arrived they pushed out over $3,000 in supplies which was more than generous we thought until they added a $1,000 check to our shelter AND a $1,500 gift card!”
FAIRHAVEN, MA
GoLocalProv

Couple Sues RI Wedding Venue After Woman Fell During Reception, Breaking Jaw and Teeth

A Texas couple has sued a wedding venue in Rhode Island, after a woman said she fell during a reception, breaking her jaw and teeth. Kathleen Salazar and her husband Gabriel Salazar said they attended their niece’s wedding at Linden Place in Bristol in October 2021 when the incident took place — and are now suing for negligence, premises liability, loss of consortium, and punitive damages.
BRISTOL, RI
FUN 107

Last Video From Missing Sailor Taken at Cape Cod Canal

SANDWICH — The most recent YouTube video posted by a 22-year-old sailor who went missing last week shows him anchored off the Cape Cod Canal near Sandwich on Sept. 25. Matthew Dennis was documenting his solo voyage from Massachusetts to Florida when he stopped posting to his social media channels late last month.
SANDWICH, MA
hwy.co

Most People Don’t Even Know This Rhode Island Park Exists

Have you ever heard of Conimicut Point Park? No? That’s ok; most people haven’t. However, you should know about this little gem of a park in Rhode Island, and we’re here to tell you all about it. Read on to find out where to go, what to do, and why you’ll never forget it once you’ve experienced it.
WARWICK, RI
FUN 107

FUN 107

Fairhaven, MA
Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

