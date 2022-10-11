Read full article on original website
Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell dance through the streets of Boston in ‘Spirited’ trailer
The movie musical based on "A Christmas Carol" was filmed in the Boston area in 2021. Apple released the first teaser trailer for its upcoming holiday movie “Spirited,” a contemporary musical take on “A Christmas Carol” starring Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds, and Octavia Spencer that was filmed in the Boston area in 2021.
WJLA
Couple saves babies from burning nursery while honeymooning in Spain
BRISTOL, R.I. (WJAR) — A couple on their honeymoon went from being newlyweds to heroes after helping to get more than a dozen babies out of a burning nursery in Spain. Doran Smith and David Squillante, of Rhode Island, had been waiting two years to go on their honeymoon because of the COVID-19 pandemic.They said they were heading to tour a park, phone in hand and taking videos, when they said they noticed a group of women panicking.
Fall River Parent Coach: Here Are Three Mistakes Modern Day Parents Are Making
Parenting is hard, it's hard stuff, and a lot of people struggle with it. At least that's what Michael Rock claims. Luckily, there's a parent coach from Fall River who is here to make life as a parent just a little easier. Sarah Slattery is a 38-year-old mom of three...
Turnto10.com
'As a mom, I had to at least try' Fall River mother searches for autistic son's lost toy
(WJAR) — What started as a casual, Sunday trip to the zoo turned into a Fall River mother's search for a lost toy. Sara Laurianno and her two children were at the Buttonwood Park Zoo in New Bedford over the weekend, when her 4-year-old son Leland dropped and misplaced his toy plane.
Here’s the scariest haunted house in Mass. (and 5 more you should visit for fun)
Your guide to spooky fun this Halloween. Local Halloween fans are lucky to have a number of haunted houses within driving distance of Boston. Most of the attractions will elicit a shriek from young and old alike, but some houses are spookier than others, and some are downright frightening. So...
country1025.com
Popular Traveling LEGO Festival Coming To Massachusetts This Month
About 70 zillion LEGOs are coming. Are you ready??. Ok, 70 zillion was my uneducated bold estimation. It may be a little bloated but there will be so many LEGOs that your eyes may pop. Ok, so your eyes will be fine. Moving on…. Brick Fest Live is coming! Brick...
Fall River Shelter Dog Krypto Wants to Add Value to Your Life
When it comes to pets, one of the toughest things to hear is when a family cannot care for one any longer. A pet's life is upended through no fault of its own, and then it is tumultuously thrown into an unfamiliar and sometimes scary animal shelter. Don't get me...
This MA Psych Ward Was A True House Of Horrors
During the early part of the 20th century, Massachusetts had a dark reputation of being a state that was home to dozens of so-called "asylums" which were also known as psychiatric, mental health and behavioral health units. They specialized in treating individuals who suffered from schizophrenia, depression and bipolar disorders and they were NOT nice places in nature.
You Can Now Stack Your Pumpkins Thanks to the Ingenuity of a Fairhaven Engineer
Growing up, my father always told my brother and me that all you need is one hit song or one brilliant idea to make it big in this world. It wasn't until I met Shawn Davis of Fairhaven that made me realize my Dad was right all along. If you...
Turnto10.com
Lost in Translation: Providence police officer goes above and beyond in any language
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Learning English has its challenges, and if it’s a second language it can be difficult to communicate in emergencies. Providence Police Patrolman Taylor Britto has been with Providence police for 15 years, holding different titles. Currently a security officer, he’s the first face adults...
Massachusetts TikToker Says New Bedford Is ‘Friggin’ Gorgeous’
Recently, Nancy Hall introduced us to Jeremy Honig, whose TikTok account features many videos pointing out how silly Massachusetts town names are to pronounce. In fact, Nancy was a big fan of his song that he made up for town names. Honig also has a continuing series of “Massachusetts Towns...
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com
Ocean State Job Lot surprises ACO
Fairhaven’s Animal Control Officer Terry Cripps got a pleasant surprise last week when Ocean State Job Lot said they had a donation for the shelter. “We had no idea what it was,” wrote Mr. Cripps on Facebook. “When we arrived they pushed out over $3,000 in supplies which was more than generous we thought until they added a $1,000 check to our shelter AND a $1,500 gift card!”
Hundreds of 'sneaker heads' converge on DCU for large sneaker convention
WORCESTER — A sneaker, according to Merriam-Webster Dictionary, is "a sports shoe with a pliable rubber sole." Having expanded beyond sports to casual wear over the last several decades, sneakers are quite possibly the most ubiquitous footwear in the country. While they may just be useful, all-purpose shoes to...
Why Puerto Ricans rallied to change a Providence street name
Its former Bishop Street name bared too much resemblance to a vulgar word in Puerto Rican Spanish.
GoLocalProv
Couple Sues RI Wedding Venue After Woman Fell During Reception, Breaking Jaw and Teeth
A Texas couple has sued a wedding venue in Rhode Island, after a woman said she fell during a reception, breaking her jaw and teeth. Kathleen Salazar and her husband Gabriel Salazar said they attended their niece’s wedding at Linden Place in Bristol in October 2021 when the incident took place — and are now suing for negligence, premises liability, loss of consortium, and punitive damages.
Louis Coleman sentenced to life in prison for kidnapping and death of Jassy Correia
"To this day, Louis Coleman has shown no remorse." Louis D. Coleman III, 36, of Providence, R.I. was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole Tuesday, for the kidnapping and killing of Jassy Correia according to the United States Attorney’s Office. “Jassy Correia was a vibrant...
rimonthly.com
Find Fun and Frights with These 9 Local Fall Festivals and Activities
Corn mazes, pumpkin patches and hayrides, oh my! Get lost in the maize (ha!) with these extravagant designs and themes. Then hop on over for a hayride and pick your very own Great Pumpkin for carving and pie making. See you at the exit!. Adams Farm, Cumberland. Check out not...
Last Video From Missing Sailor Taken at Cape Cod Canal
SANDWICH — The most recent YouTube video posted by a 22-year-old sailor who went missing last week shows him anchored off the Cape Cod Canal near Sandwich on Sept. 25. Matthew Dennis was documenting his solo voyage from Massachusetts to Florida when he stopped posting to his social media channels late last month.
Rhode Island Parents Warned About Viral ‘One Chip Challenge’
It's the latest social media challenge and it's apparently making middle school students in Rhode Island sick. So what is the 'One Chip Challenge' and is it hitting the SouthCoast too?. Although not nearly as dangerous as the 'Tide Pod Challenge' from several years ago, the 'One Chip Challenge' is...
hwy.co
Most People Don’t Even Know This Rhode Island Park Exists
Have you ever heard of Conimicut Point Park? No? That’s ok; most people haven’t. However, you should know about this little gem of a park in Rhode Island, and we’re here to tell you all about it. Read on to find out where to go, what to do, and why you’ll never forget it once you’ve experienced it.
FUN 107
