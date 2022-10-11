BRISTOL, R.I. (WJAR) — A couple on their honeymoon went from being newlyweds to heroes after helping to get more than a dozen babies out of a burning nursery in Spain. Doran Smith and David Squillante, of Rhode Island, had been waiting two years to go on their honeymoon because of the COVID-19 pandemic.They said they were heading to tour a park, phone in hand and taking videos, when they said they noticed a group of women panicking.

