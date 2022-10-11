ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuba City, CA

‘Handel’s Messiah’ rehearsals begin for YS Oratorio Society

By Appeal Staff Report
Appeal-Democrat
Appeal-Democrat
 2 days ago

The Yuba Sutter Oratorio Society said Monday that rehearsals for the chorus of its 84th annual performance of “Handel’s Messiah” will be held at 7 p.m. every Monday this month and November at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church in Yuba City.

Officials with the Yuba Sutter Oratorio Society said new singers and those who have sung before are invited and encouraged to attend the rehearsals.

