ourquadcities.com
Police: At hospital, suspect stole cell phone from car involved in crash
A 36-year-old Davenport man faces a felony charge after police say he took a cell phone from a car that was involved in a crash in July. Craig Barrier, who was arrested on a warrant, faces a charge of third-degree burglary – motor vehicle – second or subsequent, court records say.
ourquadcities.com
Police: Suspect with loaded gun sold heroin, meth, cocaine
A 49-year-old Davenport man faces multiple felony charges after police say he had heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine and a loaded gun. Tony Phillips faces five controlled-substance violation charges, four charges of failure to affix drug-tax stamps and a charge of felon in possession of a firearm, court records say. On Tuesday,...
ourquadcities.com
Police: Suspect had bags of meth in truck, body cavity
A 45-year-old Davenport man faces felony charges after police say he had several small bags of meth – including one in a body cavity. Martin Ballew faces felony charges of controlled substance violation and failure to affix a drug-tax stamp, according to court records. Shortly after 2:30 a.m. Sunday,...
Warrants issued after 2 shot in September
Warrants have been issued for two men after gunshots were reported in East Moline back in September. On September 25 at approximately 2:50 a.m., East Moline police officers were near the taverns at 13th Street and 13th Avenue in East Moline. They heard several gunshots coming from northeast of their location and immediately responded to […]
2 men wounded in East Moline shooting, 2 suspects wanted
EAST MOLINE, Ill. — The East Moline Police Department has issued warrants for two suspects in connection with a September shooting that wounded two men. Around 2:50 a.m. on Sept. 25, East Moline police officers were in the area of 13th Street and 13th Avenue near taverns when they heard multiple gunshots.
KWQC
Davenport man charged with striking squad car
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man is facing charges after police say he crashed into a police car and was involved in a standoff with officers earlier this month. David J. Tvedt, 49, is charged with interference with an official act with a dangerous weapon, a Class D felony, assault on a person in certain occupations - use or displaying a weapon, a Class D felony, and assault while participating in a felony, a Class D felony.
KCJJ
Iowa City man accused of stealing from employer
An Iowa City man was arrested on a warrant stemming from alleged loading of cash onto his re-loadable card without paying for it while at his place of employment. According to police the incident occurred Tuesday October 4th. 36-year-old James Carey of Lincoln Avenue was at the Casey’s store on North Dubuque Street that morning and was captured on security cameras. While working, he allegedly used his Green Dot reloadable card on four occasions, loading over $1400 onto the card without putting any money into the register or using another card to pay for it.
ourquadcities.com
Police: Suspect led Sunday night chase, tossed gun, tried to punch officer
A 35-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after police say he led police on a bi-state pursuit, threw a gun in the grass, and tried to punch an officer. Adrian Neeley faces felony charges of eluding – speed 25 mph over the limit – second or subsequent; control of a firearm by a felon; and serious misdemeanor charges of assault on persons in certain occupations and possession of controlled substance – first offense, court records say.
Woman charged with concealment of death following discovery of remains in Maquon storage unit
MAQUON, Ill. — A 50-year-old woman is charged with concealment of death after the discovery of a decomposing body in a Maquon storage unit last week, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office. Detectives arrested Marcy L. Oglesby of Maquon on Tuesday on a warrant for concealment of death,...
14-year-old arrested after shooting man inside Rock Island convenience store
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The Rock Island Police Department has arrested a 14-year-old suspected of shooting one person inside a Rock Island convenience store on Monday afternoon. At 3:02 p.m., Rock Island police responded to a report of shots fired at Quick's Store, 1501 5th Street. Upon arrival, officers...
KWQC
Police: Kewanee crash leads to confrontation, threats
KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) - Two teens were arrested after police say they threatened a woman while leaving the scene of a crash in Kewanee. The Kewanee Police Department responded about 5:45 p.m. Oct. 7, to a disturbance in the area of East Division and Dwight streets, according to a media release.
ourquadcities.com
14-year-old charged in Rock Island shooting
On Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at approximately 3:02 p.m., the Rock Island Police. Department responded to a 911 call of a gunshot victim inside Quick’s store, 1501 5th. Street. A suspect fired one shot inside the store striking the victim and then fled the. scene on foot, according to...
Illinois woman arrested in connection with human remains found
MAQUON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Maquon woman has been arrested for concealment of death after human remains were discovered in a storage unit over the weekend. Marcy L. Oglesby, 50, was arrested Tuesday by detectives from the Knox County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for concealment of death, which is a class 4 felony. The […]
KCJJ
Iowa City woman allegedly turned off Datamaster machine during OWI arrest
An Iowa City woman being arrested for OWI allegedly turned off a testing machine to avoid getting a reading taken. According to police, 29-year-old Taylor Gomez of Rochester Court was observed driving on the wrong side of South Dodge Street before Midnight on Friday. Upon contact, the woman was reportedly visibly intoxicated, with bloodshot watery eyes, impaired speech, unsteady balance, and the odor of ingested alcohol. Gomez denied drinking, but showed significant impairment on field tests.
KCJJ
Iowa City man accused of beating another man with pistol
An Iowa City man has been arrested after his alleged involvement in the pistol whipping of another man. Officers were called to a fight on the 500 block of East College Street Sunday at approximately 3:20am. Upon arrival, a man with serious injury was leaving the scene of the fight. He told police that he was beaten about the head with a pistol by 23-year old Nathan Riley Fisher, a resident of the apartment complex. The man suffered substantial blood loss and deformative injuries to his skull.
aledotimesrecord.com
Injured Galesburg woman says man hit her with mallet, cut her with knife
GALESBURG — A Galesburg man was arrested on a felony domestic battery charge after allegedly battering and cutting a woman Sunday morning. Galesburg police responded to Advance Auto Parts, 598 N. Henderson St., at 9:46 a.m. for a report of a bleeding woman coming into the store. Upon arrival,...
KCJJ
Iowa City man in jail awaiting explosive device charges allegedly caught with contraband
An Iowa City man who’s been in the Johnson County Jail since early July awaiting trial on terrorism and explosives charges now faces additional possible prison time after being caught with contraband. Saturday night at approximately 6:20, a walkthrough was conducted on 23-year-old Nezzy Underscore Conway’s cell, and three...
KCJJ
Iowa City business owner accused of calling 911 on officer who blocked driveway during traffic stop
Allegedly screaming at an Iowa City police officer for blocking the driveway to his business during a traffic stop led to his arrest Saturday afternoon. Police conducted the stop at around 4:40pm in the driveway of Number 1 Auto Repair on Southgate Avenue. The owner, 42-year-old Rafat Alwneh, reportedly came out of the business and asked the officer to move. The officer said he would finish up the traffic stop and then move his squad car.
KWQC
Coroner identifies man killed in Rock Island
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A Rock Island man killed in a shooting Sunday has been identified by the Rock Island County coroner as 40-year-old Eric Beale. According to Coroner Brian Gustafson, an autopsy will be performed Tuesday. Rock Island police responded around 2:15 p.m. Sunday to shots fired call...
starvedrock.media
Two Wanted Men Served Warrants to Return to Bureau County
The Bureau County Sheriff's Office has collared two out-of-staters on warrants for failing to appear in court. Fifty-one-year-old Gerald Bland of St. Louis had allegedly failed to show up for his proceedings pertaining to a misdemeanor charge of theft. A few hours earlier, deputies served a warrant on 42-year-old Felipe Howell of Columbia, Missouri. He had been wanted for failing to turn up to address a charge of misdemeanor retail theft.
