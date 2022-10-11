Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
WSVN-TV
American Airlines plane evacuated after having ‘issues’ at MIA
MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - An American Airlines flight had to return to Miami International Airport after “issues” occurred on the flight. Just before 9 p.m. Wednesday, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units were dispatched to Miami International Airport referencing a plane came in with an “issue,” according to a spokesperson for MIA.
WSVN-TV
Gas prices on the rise again
(WSVN) - Gas prices are going up once again. The cost of fuel rose 12 cents over one week. According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular gas is $3.92. While the average across the state is now $3.38. In Broward County prices are $3.40 and $3.39...
Clint Moore Bridge in Boca Raton reopens after lengthy closure
After being closed for more than a year and a half, the Clint Moore Bridge in Boca Raton has finally reopened to the public amid a massive highway construction overhaul. Motorists will be able to drive on the inside lanes, but the outside lanes will remain closed until construction on the bridge handrails are complete. Additionally, there will be no cyclist or pedestrian access during that ...
South Florida house sales PLUMMET by up to 40% compared to last year as rising interest rates and soaring prices deterred buyers, with Miami, Palm Beach and Keys all seeing large slumps
House sales slumped in South Florida by a drastic 40 percent compared to this time last year, new real estate data has revealed - with rising rates and soaring asking prices keeping prospective buyers from pulling the trigger. Desirable locales that saw the most extreme dips in the Sunshine State...
WSVN-TV
Miami-Dade Police Department await arrival of Rapid Deployment Force returning from Southwest Florida
SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - As first responders return from Southwest Florida after their search and rescue efforts, more than two dozen officials awaited their return to go back out to the areas hardest hit by Hurricane Ian. Several officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department gathered outside of the communications center...
WSVN-TV
Broward County Library no longer issuing late fines
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County Library will no longer be issuing late fines. Customers will no longer be fined for items returned after their due date. All late fines will no longer build up. They also said they will be cancelling any existing late fees starting this...
King tides bring more street flooding to parts of South Florida
Some parts of South Florida dealt with flooded roadways Monday with king tide season well underway. And the buildup of flood waters is likely to keep happening on and off during the next two months. Stretches of road in Fort Lauderdale by Oakland Park Boulevard saw flooding, with water pouring onto the street from the Intracoastal Waterway. Fort Lauderdale saw a projected high tide of about ...
WSVN-TV
Recordings released of fake active shooter swatting calls at multiple South Florida high schools
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Troubling calls that caused scares at multiple South Florida schools have now been released. The voice behind the calls was revealed Wednesday, and what was said includes heavy breathing, as he tried to act panicked in the prank phone calls. Police released the voice behind...
Driver dies after freight train hits vehicle in West Palm Beach
The crash occurred shortly before 5:30 p.m. at the railroad crossing along Fern Street and Quadrille Boulevard.
cbs12.com
"New phenomenon:" Swatting calls across South Florida bring a new wave of worry
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Many schools across South Florida today were put under a ‘code red’ after several swatting calls came in. Swatting involves making false 911 calls to provoke a large law enforcement response. False active shooter calls are a growing phenomenon in the...
WSVN-TV
Diesel tank explosion leads to roof collapse in Doral
DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire rescue responded to a diesel tank explosion in Doral. Crews surrounded a building near Northwest 87th Avenue and 35th Lane, Tuesday morning. The explosion led to a roof collapse. Authorities evacuated the property. It is still unknown if anyone has been injured. Please check back...
Click10.com
2 dead mice found inside Little Havana bakery
MIAMI – An inspector with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Division of Food Safety was at Victoria Bakery this week and found 17 violations. According to the inspection report, two dead mice were found in a storage area. A “Stop-Use” order was placed on the storage...
WSVN-TV
Thieves caught on camera stealing 2 Yamaha wave runners in Northwest Miami-Dade
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Thieves were caught on camera sailing away with a pair of personal watercraft. A man could be seen rolling the stolen rides down a driveway as a truck pulls up. Now, the owner is hoping to track down these crooks. Within minutes, the thieves were...
islandernews.com
South Florida school chaos result of swatting calls
South Florida law enforcement officials were kept busy on Tuesday responding to several calls regarding armed suspects on school campuses throughout the area. Miami Central Senior High School was the first incident, around 10 a.m. as police responded to reports of a possible threat, CBS Miami reported. The school was placed on lockdown until police confirmed there was no actual threat.
WSVN-TV
Police searching for bank robber in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was caught on camera after he allegedly robbed a bank. The search is now on for this man. Police said he demanded money from a teller at the TD Bank near Powerline Road and West Cypress Creek Road in Fort Lauderdale, Tuesday morning, and took off.
NBC Miami
‘He Loved to Help Others': Mom Mourns Tow Truck Driver Killed on Turnpike in Broward
The grieving mother of a tow truck driver who was struck and killed over the weekend while helping a motorist on the Florida's Turnpike in Broward is speaking out as authorities continue their investigation. Darryl Brooks, 22, was killed just after 5 a.m. Saturday in the northbound lanes of the...
WSVN-TV
Police search for missing 84-year-old man in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Coral Springs Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 84-year-old man. John Dimaio was last seen in the area of 850 Riverside Drive in Fort Lauderdale driving a black Ford Edge with a Florida tag UUW88U, around 9:15 a.m., Wednesday morning.
WPBF News 25
WATCH: Massive gator captured in the waves of Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A massive alligator was captured on Delray Beach byFlorida Fish and Wildlife officers Wednesday morning. The Delray Beach Police Department, lifeguards and wildlife officers responded to nuisance calls for the gator. It was transported safely to a local farm. Follow us on social: Facebook |...
