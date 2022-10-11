ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSVN-TV

American Airlines plane evacuated after strange odor filled cabin

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - An American Airlines flight had to return to Miami International Airport after “issues” occurred on the flight. Just before 9 p.m. Wednesday, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units were dispatched to Miami International Airport referencing a plane arrived with an “issue,” according to a spokesperson for MIA.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Gas prices on the rise again

(WSVN) - Gas prices are going up once again. The cost of fuel rose 12 cents over one week. According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular gas is $3.92. While the average across the state is now $3.38. In Broward County prices are $3.40 and $3.39...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Clint Moore Bridge in Boca Raton reopens after lengthy closure

After being closed for more than a year and a half, the Clint Moore Bridge in Boca Raton has finally reopened to the public amid a massive highway construction overhaul. Motorists will be able to drive on the inside lanes, but the outside lanes will remain closed until construction on the bridge handrails are complete. Additionally, there will be no cyclist or pedestrian access during that ...
BOCA RATON, FL
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Daily Mail

South Florida house sales PLUMMET by up to 40% compared to last year as rising interest rates and soaring prices deterred buyers, with Miami, Palm Beach and Keys all seeing large slumps

House sales slumped in South Florida by a drastic 40 percent compared to this time last year, new real estate data has revealed - with rising rates and soaring asking prices keeping prospective buyers from pulling the trigger. Desirable locales that saw the most extreme dips in the Sunshine State...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Broward County Library no longer issuing late fines

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County Library will no longer be issuing late fines. Customers will no longer be fined for items returned after their due date. All late fines will no longer build up. They also said they will be cancelling any existing late fees starting this...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

King tides bring more street flooding to parts of South Florida

Some parts of South Florida dealt with flooded roadways Monday with king tide season well underway. And the buildup of flood waters is likely to keep happening on and off during the next two months. Stretches of road in Fort Lauderdale by Oakland Park Boulevard saw flooding, with water pouring onto the street from the Intracoastal Waterway. Fort Lauderdale saw a projected high tide of about ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Diesel tank explosion leads to roof collapse in Doral

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire rescue responded to a diesel tank explosion in Doral. Crews surrounded a building near Northwest 87th Avenue and 35th Lane, Tuesday morning. The explosion led to a roof collapse. Authorities evacuated the property. It is still unknown if anyone has been injured. Please check back...
DORAL, FL
Click10.com

2 dead mice found inside Little Havana bakery

MIAMI – An inspector with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Division of Food Safety was at Victoria Bakery this week and found 17 violations. According to the inspection report, two dead mice were found in a storage area. A “Stop-Use” order was placed on the storage...
MIAMI, FL
islandernews.com

South Florida school chaos result of swatting calls

South Florida law enforcement officials were kept busy on Tuesday responding to several calls regarding armed suspects on school campuses throughout the area. Miami Central Senior High School was the first incident, around 10 a.m. as police responded to reports of a possible threat, CBS Miami reported. The school was placed on lockdown until police confirmed there was no actual threat.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
WSVN-TV

Police searching for bank robber in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was caught on camera after he allegedly robbed a bank. The search is now on for this man. Police said he demanded money from a teller at the TD Bank near Powerline Road and West Cypress Creek Road in Fort Lauderdale, Tuesday morning, and took off.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Police search for missing 84-year-old man in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Coral Springs Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 84-year-old man. John Dimaio was last seen in the area of 850 Riverside Drive in Fort Lauderdale driving a black Ford Edge with a Florida tag UUW88U, around 9:15 a.m., Wednesday morning.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WPBF News 25

WATCH: Massive gator captured in the waves of Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A massive alligator was captured on Delray Beach byFlorida Fish and Wildlife officers Wednesday morning. The Delray Beach Police Department, lifeguards and wildlife officers responded to nuisance calls for the gator. It was transported safely to a local farm. Follow us on social: Facebook |...
DELRAY BEACH, FL

