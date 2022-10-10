New UGA initiative aims to address certified nursing assistant shortages

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Henry County Daily Herald
Henry County Board of Commissioners approves short term rental ordinance
McDONOUGH — The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted 4-2 to approve a Short Term Rental Ordinance. The measure is the first of its kind in Henry County and applies a regulatory framework through which the government can effectively manage rentals countywide. Planning and Zoning Planner II Kenta Lanham...
Henry County Daily Herald
PAWSITIVELY ADORABLE: These dogs are up for adoption in Butts County
Butts County Animal Control is currently closed to the public, but Butts Mutts is still working by appointment only. They are working diligently to get dogs in foster care, if not adopted, as quickly as possibly. We highly recommend a "Meet and Greet" for all members of the household prior...
Henry County Daily Herald
GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in Henry County this weekend, October 14-16
It's time to make plans for the weekend — golf for charity, take a stained glass workshop or listen to live music. There's something for everyone!
