SBFCA receives $1.14M grant from state for restoration project
The Sutter Butte Flood Control Agency announced Monday that it received $1.14 million in Proposition 68 grant funding from the California Department of Water Resources to expand efforts to lower storm and flood water elevations in the Feather River, while also improving habitat for endangered fisheries.
According to the agency, the grant will pay for planning costs for its Oroville Wildlife Area (OWA) Robinson’s Riffle Restoration Project.
