Athol, October 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Rocks Village Bridge between West Newbury and Haverhill will reopen after seven months on Tuesday. The bridge, which spans the Merrimack River between River Road in West Newbury and Wharf Lane in Haverhill, was shut down by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation on St. Patrick's Day after an over-height truck struck the bridge. An inspection determined that this caused "significant damage to several key structural components."

HAVERHILL, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO