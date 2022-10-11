ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athol, October 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Athol.

The Frontier Regional High School soccer team will have a game with Athol High School on October 11, 2022, 12:30:00.

Frontier Regional High School
Athol High School
October 11, 2022
12:30:00
Middle School Boys Soccer

The Franklin County Technical High School soccer team will have a game with Athol High School on October 11, 2022, 15:00:00.

Franklin County Technical High School
Athol High School
October 11, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

