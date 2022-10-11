ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwinsville superintendent put on administrative leave

By Reegan Domagala
 2 days ago

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Baldwinsville superintendent Jason Thomson has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested last Friday. The decision was made after hours in an executive session, during the Baldwinsville Board of Education special meeting on Monday, October 10.

The board and Baldwinsville Police Department will continue their investigation and deputy superintendent Jospeh DeBarbieri will take Thomson’s place in the meantime.

The announcement came in the form of a short statement read by the BOE President.

Thomson was arrested Friday , October 7, accused of driving drunk twice the legal limit.

The arrest, which happened at 8:34 p.m., was shortly after Thomson was seen “crowdsurfing” through the student section of the district’s homecoming varsity football game Friday. During the arrest and after a field sobriety test occurred, he admitted he had one beer at a local restaurant to the officer.

Baldwinsville superintendent’s email ‘disabled,’ ahead of special board meeting

In a Baldwinsville Police Department press conference on Monday afternoon, Chief Michael W. Lefancheck said when Thomson was at the station being processed on Friday evening and was asked how much he drank, he replied, “too much.”

Police also confirmed that Thomson’s BAC level on Friday night was 0.15%. The legal limit is 0.08%.

According to Chief Lefancheck, students at the football game saw Thomson’s actions and said he smelled of alcohol. They then went and spoke with school officials about the matter.

Chief Lefancheck says he is proud of the students who came forward and said something at the football game. He says the night would’ve been very different if it weren’t for them.

