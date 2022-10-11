Read full article on original website
borderreport.com
2 South Texas border cities named ‘safest’ in America
LAREDO, Texas (Border Report) — Two South Texas cities on the Mexican border have been named among the top 20 “safest cities” in America, according to a recent survey. Laredo is listed as No. 3 in the 2022 Safest Cities in America survey out this week by WalletHub.
Bummer Dude: 2 Gen-Z, Tony Montana Wannabe's Coke-Filled Dreams End at the Border
BROWNSVILLE — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge intercepted 52 pounds of alleged cocaine in two separate enforcement actions that have a combined estimated street value of $679,970. Two 24-year-old men were arrested. “These significant narcotic seizures are a success not only for our agency in keeping our border secure but also for our communities as these drugs were kept from reaching our streets,” said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry.
Cameron, Hidalgo continue to see increase of COVID-19 cases
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — COVID-19 cases in Cameron and Hidalgo Counties continue to remain constant. Hidalgo County In Hidalgo County, three people died of COVID-19 between Friday and Monday. According to a report from Hidalgo County Health and Human Services, all three individuals were vaccinated against the virus. The deaths include a woman in […]
anjournal.com
Property tax foreclosure sales now also online
Ever since the original process of bidding on the Courthouse Steps for Tax Sale Foreclosures began, the method of county governments selling properties weighted down with past-due tax liens (foreclosures) has remained the same. In old-school fashion, people interested in buying up a property at auction, hopefully getting a deal...
utrgvrider.com
Community enraged by report findings￼
At the start of Monday’s Brownsville Public Utilities Board meeting, members of the community expressed feelings of anger and heartbreak over the findings of the Carr, Riggs & Ingram LLC Forensic Examination Report on the Tenaska Project that never came to fruition. On Nov. 1, 2021, the City of...
KRGV
Trucks avoiding Pharr bridge after backlog issues, experts say
Experts say there might still be lingering effects along the Texas-Mexico border following Gov. Greg Abbott’s truck inspection orders in April. In an effort to stop the flow of drugs and illegal immigration, Abbott ordered the Texas Department of Public Safety to inspect all trucks crossing the border, which caused lines that lasted for days.
riograndeguardian.com
Video: Jones: Manufacturers should be setting up operations in the RGV
WESLACO, Texas – Tim Jones, manufacturing and engineering manager for Cinch Connectivity Solutions, got a big round of applause at a recent RGV LEAD event when he said manufacturing is coming back. Jones was a panelist at the group’s “State of Education & Industry in the Rio Grande Valley”...
Charlotte Russe now open at Sunrise Mall
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Sunrise Mall opened a Charlette Russe store Friday. Charlotte Russe is a retailer aimed at young women to find on-trend clothing, shoes, and accessories. The new store is located across from Build-a-Bear Workshop and occupies 9,443 square feet. The retailer is under the ownership of Toronto-based YM Inc. “We are […]
dallasexpress.com
Alleged Aerial Human Smuggling Attempt Disrupted
Three people were arrested last month for attempting to transport smuggled unlawful migrants into the United States interior by air and bypassing Border Patrol checkpoints, according to court records. The arrests were a result of a joint operation with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Texas Department of Public Safety...
cbp.gov
CBP Officers Seize $679K Worth of Cocaine in Two Narcotics Seizures at Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge
BROWNSVILLE, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge intercepted alleged narcotics in two separate enforcement actions that have a combined estimated street value of $679,970. “These significant narcotic seizures are a success not only for our agency in keeping our...
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Valley Por Vida: South Texas Builders Alliance
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) Here is the Actual Cost of One Day Full Mouth Dental Implants. Why Doctors in the Know No Longer Prescribe Blood Pressure Drugs. Start Sleeping with Soap in Your Bed Tonight, Here's Why. Sogoodly. Symptoms of Psoriatic Arthritis (Some Signs May Surprise You) PsoriaticArthritis. Doctors Stunned: This...
PUC of Texas prepares for 350-mile Rio Grande Valley transmission project
In anticipation of a multi-organization effort known as the Rio Grande Valley Transmission Reliability Project, the chair of the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT) toured a substation in Edinburg, Texas, this week and discussed ... Read More » The post PUC of Texas prepares for 350-mile Rio Grande Valley transmission project appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
Harlingen installs 50 cameras to combat illegal dumping
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — More than 50 cameras have been placed in Harlingen as officials attempt to address illegal dumping. A significant amount of illegal dumping is costing taxpayers tens of thousands of dollars to clean up, the city said in a news release. Therefore, officials placed the cameras in hopes of catching those who […]
Prison fight adds to sentence for McAllen man, prosecutors say
LAREDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A U.S. district judge sentenced an imprisoned McAllen man to serve additional time in prison after a physical altercation that left one person in a “vegetative state,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Antonio Cristian-Martinez, 22, of McAllen, pleaded guilty in connection to attacking an inmate with punches and kicks to […]
nypressnews.com
Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol welcomes highest ranking woman in agency, Chief Gloria Chavez
EDINBURG, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – She’s the highest ranking female agent in the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency. Now Chief Patrol Agent Gloria Chavez is officially taking over as Chief of the Rio Grande Valley Sector. Chief Chavez served her final day as Chief of the Border Patrol’s...
Utility work suspends water service in San Benito
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Public utility crews will be working on several projects Monday in San Benito. The city said water will be out in the areas of Business 77 on North Dick Dowling, Austin Street, East Otho, Comfort Drive, and Rita Street. Work is also expected on Lovett Road, Edgewater Circle, Easy Street, […]
utrgvrider.com
New tech office in McAllen
Zoho, a private software development company, opened a new location in McAllen in April as part of the company’s transnational localism belief. This is the third office the company opens in Texas and the first in the Rio Grande Valley. The company has been in business for over 25...
KRGV
Weslaco bribery trial begins
Years after charges were filed, a federal bribery trial went underway Tuesday. The case stems from an alleged bribery scheme linked to a Weslaco water plant and several officials. As previously reported, former Weslaco City Commissioner John Cuellar, his uncle former Hidalgo County Commissioner Arturo Cuellar, Rio Grande City attorney...
Brownsville bar fire ‘definitely was arson,’ fire marshal says
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The fire that torched a Brownsville bar last week was intentionally set, according to the fire marshal investigating the case. Fire Marshal Daniel Villarreal told ValleyCentral on Wednesday the fire “definitely was arson. We have video on it.” A security video showed four men starting the Oct. 5 fire at Ibissa […]
progresstimes.net
Edinburg residents prompt changes to Schunior construction
A group of Edinburg residents banded together to confront city leaders about the road construction happening in front of their homes. And in a not-always-likely turn of events, the community members’ actions caused the City to shift their construction plan. Charlie Vela is one of several residents along Schunior...
