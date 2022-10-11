NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Monday:
2 By 2
Red Balls: 19-22, White Balls: 13-25
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
Lucky For Life
15-16-20-28-40, Lucky Ball: 9
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 445,000,000
MyDaY
Month: 1, Day: 4, Year: 79
Pick 3
5-1-4
Pick 5
18-19-26-29-38
Estimated jackpot: $86,000
Powerball
03-06-11-17-22, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 2
Estimated jackpot: $421,000,000
