Fatherly

These Maps Show You Exactly When To Catch Peak Fall Foliage In Your State

While the days are getting shorter, and the evenings are getting cooler, it’s hard to be mad that autumn is just around the corner. It’s the season of sweaters, chili, snuggles, and, if it’s to your taste, pumpkin spice. Most importantly, it marks the return of leaf peeping. If that’s your thing, there’s a map to show you when the best time to soak in the fall changes the trees in your state.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

This fall foliage map will help you catch the best autumn color

Across the United States, fall enthusiasts are planning their leaf-peeping trips. October has arrived, and the race is on to soak up the autumn scenery before winter begins. Up north, many people are already enjoying the season’s most vibrant colors. Meanwhile, the Southeast will have to wait until late October or early November for peak autumnal scenery. If you’ve been wondering when your neck of the woods can expect to see some fall color, check out the 2022 fall foliage map from SmokyMountains.com. This helpful tool features a slider that users can adjust to see when each region of the...
Outsider.com

WATCH: Sneaky Black Bears Devour Pumpkins on Man’s Front Porch

This is the time of year when holiday-loving homeowners enjoy making their yards and porches as festive as possible. And, one of the most popular pre-Halloween decoration traditions is always the intricately decorated pumpkins and jack-o-lanterns for all passer-byers to enjoy. However, sometimes the local wildlife is also interested in this decor. Like the time when some curiously sneaky black bears went headfirst into one home’s decorative pumpkins!
blueridgecountry.com

Birds of the Blue Ridge: Red-winged Blackbird

Just across the road is a small emergent wetlands area complete with cattails, bulrushes and, of course, Red-winged Blackbirds. The extra special treat is welcoming two males who fly from there to our feeders in the mornings. One arrives by announcing himself with burry whistles and chack calls. And, the other male has a distinct breast feather pattern.
NewsTimes

Autumn stopover

White-fronted geese take off from the Miyajimanuma wetland in Bibai, Hokkaido, on Wednesday. Surrounded by rice paddies that provide a rich source of food, Miyajimanuma is a stopover point on the birds' migration route from Russia's Far East. According to the Miyajimanuma Waterbird and Wetlands Center, the number of migratory birds in the area had hit a peak of about 62,000 by last week. Many of the geese have already started the journey south, where they will winter in wetlands including Izunuma in Miyagi Prefecture.
WAAY-TV

Anello Answers It: Frost Formation Explained

Well, it's that time of year again — the time of year when we ask ourselves if we will start to see frost on the grass again or if we need to get out to the car a few minutes early to scrape ice off the windshield. On this...
AccuWeather

Hunter's Moon illuminates weekend sky around the world

The first full moon of astronomical autumn rose over the weekend, shining so bright that it cast shadows after nightfall. The autumnal equinox on Sept. 22 marked the changing of the seasons around the globe, and over the weekend, the Hunter's Moon illuminated the night sky as the first full moon of astronomical fall.
Family Handyman

How to Preserve Pumpkins the Right Way

With October comes all kinds of beloved fall traditions: spooky movies, Halloween candy, pumpkin spice lattes and hearty casseroles. But there’s one October hallmark we get excited about long before the leaves start to change colors — pumpkin carving. Whether you go for the traditional triangle eyes and...
archziner.com

Autumn Good Luck Charms to Attract Success & Money (DIY)

Every plant has a special energy, and herbs have been used for centuries to improve a person’s life. This simple DIY using plants and flowers can actually help you deal with financial problems, achieve greater success, and attract good luck. How? There are many plants that can change lives for the better, including houseplants that bring wealth and happiness. Experts recommend tapping into the power of nature and taking walks through parks and forests to collect these plants capable of sparking the changes you aim to bring into your life. So, if you want to learn how to make these autumn good luck charms to attract success and money, just keep on reading:
