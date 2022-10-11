25 Investigates: Webster family fighting to expand domestic violence workplace protections to all

A Webster family is still fighting for workplace protections for all victims of domestic violence in Massachusetts. Their daughter, Amanda Dabrowski, was fired from her job 48 hours after she was attacked, allegedly at the hands of a co-worker. The same man is now accused of her murder.

25 Investigates has followed Amanda’s case from the very beginning, including legislative efforts in honor of her. Now anchor and investigative reporter Kerry Kavanaugh has learned legislation to ensure domestic violence doesn’t cost a victim their job will be filed again on Beacon Hill next session.

The legislation would close a loophole in Massachusetts labor law and provide certain workplace protections for temporary or contract workers as it already does for full-time employees.

“Get the job done. You know, don’t drag your feet,” said Amanda’s mom Beth Dabrowski.

Beth and her husband Ed have been sending that message to Bay State lawmakers for nearly three years.

25 Investigates was at the Massachusetts State House in February 2020 when Amanda’s family first asked lawmakers to update current labor law.

Amanda was murdered in July 2019 at the age of 31.

Police say her co-worker, Carlos Asencio, a man she briefly dated, tracked her down at a Worcester restaurant where he repeatedly stabbed her.

But as 25 Investigates has documented, three months earlier the same man is accused of attacking her during a violent home invasion at her home in Ayer. She fought off the attacker in the first event. But, after that that act of violence, Amanda lost her job. Even though she was the victim, Amanda was terminated within 48 hours.

“I immediately started looking at, you know, what loss can protect victims of domestic violence. That’s one we found the loophole,” said Ed Dabrowski.

Current state labor law allows for a leave of absence of 15 days for direct employees who were victims of domestic violence. But, it does not extend to contracted workers like Amanda was at the time.

“We’re very committed to making sure that this is law, because everyone should be protected, if you work in Massachusetts and are a victim of domestic violence,” said State Senator Ryan Fattman (R- MA 18th).

Fattman is one of the sponsors of this legislation to close the loophole.

He says even with bi-partisan support, his bill has yet to get out of committee.

“You cannot be fired because you miss work due to being abused. I mean, that is about the most commonsense thing that exists. And yet, we haven’t been able to make it law because it hasn’t been a priority on Beacon Hill,” Fattman said.

“They need time to heal. They need time for appointments. The time to regain a sense of safety,” said Stephanie Page, Executive Director of Abby’s House.

The Worcester shelter provides housing and advocacy for women experiencing homelessness, the majority of whom are survivors of domestic violence.

“We need to listen to them, and our lawmakers need to listen to them and take them seriously,” Page said. “Some women need more time than other women. And what’s important is that each woman has what she needs and what is best for her.”

The Dabrowksis said even though this legislation can’t help Amanda, it could help so many other women and men so, they’ll continue pushing for this change.

“Why can’t we protect all, take care of all,” Beth Dabrowski said.

Lawmakers will re-file the bill when the new legislative session begins in January.

As for the suspect, Carlos Asencio, his attorneys are moving ahead with an insanity defense. That trial was supposed to begin in December. But it could be delayed.

October is also Domestic Violence Awareness Month. If you or someone you care about is worried about their relationship, help is available through the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.

