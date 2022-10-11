Read full article on original website
Gephardt Daily
Second suspect arrested in Salt Lake City motel shooting; victim critically wounded in argument over cigarette, police say
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Police say they have arrested the alleged gunman wanted in Tuesday morning’s shooting at a State Street motel. Joseph Marquez, 60, was taken into Wednesday, accused of shooting a 38-year-old man during an argument over...
Gephardt Daily
Man charged with voyeurism involving child at LDS Church building in Sandy
SANDY, Utah, Oct. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A registered sex offender has been charged after he allegedly used his phone to record images of a boy relieving his bladder in a Sandy meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Zachary Wallin, 32 was arrested Tuesday...
ksl.com
Man eating at Salt Lake McDonald's knocked out in random attack, police say
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake police are investigating what detectives believe was a random attack at a fast food restaurant in the Ballpark neighborhood that left one person temporarily unconscious. On Tuesday, Oscar Valdez, 28, walked into McDonald's, 2064 S. 300 West, went up to a 26-year-old man,...
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD: Man charged after allegedly robbing restaurant customer, returning to punch victim
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man has been arrested after police say he entered an eatery, stole a man’s phone, threw it back and left, then returned to punch his victim in the face. Suspect Oscar Valdez, 28, faces initial charges of...
Gephardt Daily
Domestic violence victim stabbed in downtown Salt Lake City; suspect in custody
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man has been taken into custody at a Millcreek apartment building after a stabbing Tuesday morning in downtown Salt Lake City. Dispatch was alerted to the assault, and Salt Lake City Police responded to the area of 120...
kjzz.com
18-year-old arrested after alleged fight with gun at Ben Lomond High School
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — An 18-year-old has been arrested after allegedly fighting on the campus of Ben Lomond High School with a gun. An officer with the Ogden Police Department said he was first made aware of the fight on Oct. 3, when the school's assistant principal showed the officer a video of two males fighting.
Utah man arrested after allegedly throwing ‘chemical-filled’ jars
MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – Officers have arrested a man after he threw a glass jar of unknown chemicals into a common area of a Millcreek apartment complex resulting in four individuals being treated for symptoms. Albert Giron, 62, reportedly exited his apartment complex on Saturday, Oct. 8, and threw the glass jar into the center […]
utahstories.com
Utah’s Unsolved Mysteries: Can the Public Help Solve Utah’s Cold Cases?
Years after Cody Lynn Dodge was found dead in his West Valley City home, who shot him remains a mystery. Investigators say there was no forced entry into the residence, indicating the 27-year-old knew his killer. However, nothing that has been learned so far about the Sept. 21, 2008 slaying has led to an arrest and the case has gone cold.
ksl.com
Taylorsville man accused of trying to drown roommate in bathtub
TAYLORSVILLE — A Taylorsville man who police say tried to drown his roommate in a bathtub has been arrested for investigation of attempted murder. In addition, Johan "Edwin" Aguirre-Soriano, 34, was also booked into the Salt Lake County Jail early Wednesday for investigation of aggravated assault. The investigation began...
ksl.com
Magna man breaking up fight arrested for shooting at fleeing truck, police say
MAGNA — A Magna man who tried to break up a fight near his home was arrested himself after police say he shot at one of the fighting men who was trying to drive away. On Sunday, police say a 59-year-old man near 8800 West and 3100 South walked out of his home and across two streets to "help a person who was being physically assaulted by another." In an attempt to break up the fight, the man "shot up to three rounds at the person who was assaulting the other victim," according to a police booking affidavit.
Utah woman charged with hitting, killing 9-year-old boy riding e-bike in July
The woman who police say ran over two 9-year-old boys in South Jordan three months ago, resulting in the death of one of the boys, has been charged.
One dead, two airlifted in Tooele crash including teenager
A man is dead and two women were injured after a crash in Tooele Tuesday nigh
Gephardt Daily
Police: Millcreek man facing eviction breaks jars at apartment complex, possibly releasing hazardous chemicals
MILLCREEK, Utah, Oct. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man who was being evicted from his Millcreek apartment was arrested Sunday after police say he threw glass jars possibly containing hazardous chemicals into a common area at the complex. Police say Albert Paul Giron, 62, was wearing a mask...
Sandy Police recover stolen bike in parking lot sting operation
SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Sandy Police recovered a stolen bicycle after a successful sting operation in a Target parking lot Monday. Police arrested 31-year-old Chase Hamilton and booked him into Salt Lake County Jail on Class A misdemeanor charges of theft by receiving stolen property. Officials say that on October 3, they responded to a […]
Gephardt Daily
Police: Man in critical condition after being hit by truck in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Oct. 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 40-year-old man is in critical condition after police say he was hit Tuesday night while crossing Redwood Road in West Valley City by a pickup truck that fled the scene. West Valley City Police Lt. Steve Burke said...
POLICE: Smithfield woman facing DV charges after attempting to use ‘spell’ on victim
SMITHFIELD, Utah (ABC4) – A woman is facing several charges after police say that she attempted to bring out a man’s “other personality” by chanting a so-called magic spell and threatening to stab him. Rachelle Walker, 35, is facing one count of Aggravated Assault, a Third Degree Felony, one count of Aggravated Kidnapping in the […]
Missing in Utah: A possible break in the 1982 disappearance of Robby Peay
After he was declared dead, Robby Peay's family had a headstone with his name and placed it on the family plot.
kmyu.tv
Suspects arrested after stolen RV, trailers recovered from remote area in Utah County
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KUTV) — Two people were arrested for their alleged involvement in stealing an RV and multiple trailers that have since been recovered. Deputies said after their initial post about the stolen RV, someone contacted them and said they recognized the woman in the photo from security video. She was later identified as 45-year-old Dana Leigh Conley of Salt Lake City.
Murray Police seek info on parking garage vandal suspects
MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – Murray Police Detectives are looking for the public’s help in identifying three individuals as part of a property damage investigation. Police say the three were involved in property damage to a parking garage. The three reportedly damaged multiple fire extinguisher housings and discharged the fire extinguishers, causing more damage to the […]
KSLTV
BREAKING: Shots fired, gunman seen walking halls of Sugarhouse apartment complex
SUGARHOUSE, Utah — Authorities are responding to a scene where a man was seen walking through the halls of Sugarmont Apartments in Sugar House. On the scene, officers heard two shots come from inside the building, and called for additional units. Officers are asking people to avoid the area...
