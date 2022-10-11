ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogden, UT

Ogden, UT
Crime & Safety
City
Ogden, UT
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
kjzz.com

18-year-old arrested after alleged fight with gun at Ben Lomond High School

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — An 18-year-old has been arrested after allegedly fighting on the campus of Ben Lomond High School with a gun. An officer with the Ogden Police Department said he was first made aware of the fight on Oct. 3, when the school's assistant principal showed the officer a video of two males fighting.
OGDEN, UT
ABC4

Utah man arrested after allegedly throwing 'chemical-filled' jars

MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – Officers have arrested a man after he threw a glass jar of unknown chemicals into a common area of a Millcreek apartment complex resulting in four individuals being treated for symptoms. Albert Giron, 62, reportedly exited his apartment complex on Saturday, Oct. 8, and threw the glass jar into the center […]
MILLCREEK, UT
utahstories.com

Utah's Unsolved Mysteries: Can the Public Help Solve Utah's Cold Cases?

Years after Cody Lynn Dodge was found dead in his West Valley City home, who shot him remains a mystery. Investigators say there was no forced entry into the residence, indicating the 27-year-old knew his killer. However, nothing that has been learned so far about the Sept. 21, 2008 slaying has led to an arrest and the case has gone cold.
UTAH STATE
#Ben Lomond High School#City Police#Gephardt Daily
ksl.com

Taylorsville man accused of trying to drown roommate in bathtub

TAYLORSVILLE — A Taylorsville man who police say tried to drown his roommate in a bathtub has been arrested for investigation of attempted murder. In addition, Johan "Edwin" Aguirre-Soriano, 34, was also booked into the Salt Lake County Jail early Wednesday for investigation of aggravated assault. The investigation began...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
ksl.com

Magna man breaking up fight arrested for shooting at fleeing truck, police say

MAGNA — A Magna man who tried to break up a fight near his home was arrested himself after police say he shot at one of the fighting men who was trying to drive away. On Sunday, police say a 59-year-old man near 8800 West and 3100 South walked out of his home and across two streets to "help a person who was being physically assaulted by another." In an attempt to break up the fight, the man "shot up to three rounds at the person who was assaulting the other victim," according to a police booking affidavit.
MAGNA, UT
ABC4

Sandy Police recover stolen bike in parking lot sting operation

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Sandy Police recovered a stolen bicycle after a successful sting operation in a Target parking lot Monday.  Police arrested 31-year-old Chase Hamilton and booked him into Salt Lake County Jail on Class A misdemeanor charges of theft by receiving stolen property. Officials say that on October 3, they responded to a […]
SANDY, UT
kmyu.tv

Suspects arrested after stolen RV, trailers recovered from remote area in Utah County

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KUTV) — Two people were arrested for their alleged involvement in stealing an RV and multiple trailers that have since been recovered. Deputies said after their initial post about the stolen RV, someone contacted them and said they recognized the woman in the photo from security video. She was later identified as 45-year-old Dana Leigh Conley of Salt Lake City.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Murray Police seek info on parking garage vandal suspects

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – Murray Police Detectives are looking for the public's help in identifying three individuals as part of a property damage investigation. Police say the three were involved in property damage to a parking garage. The three reportedly damaged multiple fire extinguisher housings and discharged the fire extinguishers, causing more damage to the […]
MURRAY, UT

