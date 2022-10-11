Warrington, October 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 3 high school ⚽ games in Warrington.
The Central Bucks East High School soccer team will have a game with Central Bucks South High School on October 11, 2022, 12:30:00.
Central Bucks East High School
Central Bucks South High School
October 11, 2022
12:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer
The Central Bucks South High School soccer team will have a game with Central Bucks East High School on October 11, 2022, 14:30:00.
Central Bucks South High School
Central Bucks East High School
October 11, 2022
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer
The Central Bucks South High School soccer team will have a game with Central Bucks East High School on October 11, 2022, 16:00:00.
Central Bucks South High School
Central Bucks East High School
October 11, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer
