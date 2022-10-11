ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrington Township, PA

Warrington, October 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 2 days ago

There are 3 high school ⚽ games in Warrington.

The Central Bucks East High School soccer team will have a game with Central Bucks South High School on October 11, 2022, 12:30:00.

Central Bucks East High School
Central Bucks South High School
October 11, 2022
12:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Central Bucks South High School soccer team will have a game with Central Bucks East High School on October 11, 2022, 14:30:00.

Central Bucks South High School
Central Bucks East High School
October 11, 2022
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

The Central Bucks South High School soccer team will have a game with Central Bucks East High School on October 11, 2022, 16:00:00.

Central Bucks South High School
Central Bucks East High School
October 11, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High School Soccer PRO

South Paris, October 13 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Mt. Ararat High School soccer team will have a game with Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School on October 13, 2022, 12:50:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
SOUTH PARIS, ME
High School Soccer PRO

Sedro-Woolley, October 14 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Bellingham High School soccer team will have a game with Sedro-Woolley High School on October 13, 2022, 17:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
BELLINGHAM, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Warrington Township, PA
BreakingAC

Police locate missing Hamilton Township woman

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman. Julia Bork, 87, who suffers from dementia was last see at about 11 a.m. Tuesday. She lives on Greenbriar Court in the Fairways off Cates Avenue in Hamilton Township. Bork is described at 5-foot-6 weighing about 140...
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
sanatogapost.com

Man Cited by Troopers Tuesday in Worcester Crash

WORCESTER PA – A 76-year-old Newtown Square man was cited by Pennsylvania State Police following a single-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday (Oct. 11, 2022) at 2:39 p.m. near the intersection of Valley Forge and Potshop roads in Worcester Township, troopers from the Troop K Barracks in Skippack said. They...
WORCESTER TOWNSHIP, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Linus K12#Linus High School#Girls Soccer#Highschoolsports
Hampton Times

Two dead in shooting outside Southampton’s Steam Pub

A Friday night shooting in the parking lot of Steam Pub, 606 Second Street Pike in Southampton, that left two people dead and a third injured is currently under investigation by detectives with the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office and the Upper Southampton Police Department. At 11:31 p.m., Bucks...
SOUTHAMPTON, PA
975thefanatic.com

Pennsylvania: 10 Best Places to Retire

Pennsylvania has a lot to offer no matter where you are in life, but what about for those who are entering their so-called golden years? Many people who enter retirement end up staying in the state they were born or wherever they were last located for their job, while others flock to warm climates.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
mercerme.com

SEVERE TRAFFIC WARNING – Scudder Falls Bridge – Friday

PA-Bound I-295 NB commuters Who Use Scudder Falls Toll Bridge urged to reschedule trips, work from home, use Route 1 Toll Bridge. The Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission today announced that it has rescheduled a postponed single-lane pattern along I-295 northbound in Ewing, N.J. and warned Pennsylvania-bound commuters to avoid the highway segment for travel across the Scudder Falls Toll Bridge this Friday evening..
EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Pennsylvania

What's your favorite thing to order at a restaurant? If your answer is a good steak with some vegetables on the side, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing steakhouses that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. Below you will find a list of four great restaurants in Pennsylvania that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, all served in nicely decorated places, that provide amazing atmosphere every day of the week.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Voice

Levittown Dad Of Three Shot Dead By Coworker, Family Says

A Delaware County man was shot dead in his car at work, and his family believes a colleague pulled the trigger. Bart Masciulli of Levittown, 51, was sitting in his car at a FedEx distribution center near the airport in Tinicum Township on Friday, Oct. 7 when a pedestrian approached and shot him several times, multiple outlets report.
LEVITTOWN, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Upper Southampton shooting deaths ruled homicides

Bucks County Coroner Meredith Buck announced today that the manner of death of the two people shot and killed in the parking lot of Steam Pub in Upper Southampton Township Friday evening, Oct. 7, was homicide. The cause of death of Steven A. Panebianco, 30, of Bensalem, was gunshot wounds...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sauconsource.com

Lower Saucon Police Investigating ‘Suspicious Activity’

Lower Saucon Township Police Wednesday asked for the public’s assistance with their investigation into what they described as a recent incident involving “suspicious activity.”. In a post on the department’s Crimewatch site, police said the suspicious activity occurred last month at a property in the 1800 block of...
LOWER SAUCON TOWNSHIP, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Truck fire in construction zone closes I-78 West for hours through Lehigh Valley (UPDATE)

A truck fire Tuesday afternoon closed Interstate 78 West for hours through Lehigh County into Berks County, authorities said. Reported about 1 p.m. at mile-marker 37.1 in Berks’ Greenwich Township, the incident was forcing westbound traffic to exit the highway at Route 100 in Upper Macungie Township, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania State Police.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
325K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy