Nuggets PA introduces DeAndre Jordan as Suns big Deandre Ayton in starting lineups

Not again

Last season, the Nuggets had Clippers guard Amir Coffey's face on the scoreboard jumbotron at Ball Arena when introducing Devin Booker in the Suns starting lineup.

"That was disrespectful," Booker said.

The three-time All-Star admitted he can see "anything" and take it as disrespect, but felt that was purposely done. Booker proceeded to score 17 of his season-high 49 points in the first quarter of Phoenix's 60th win of the season that clinched the top overall seed in the 2022 playoffs.

A Nuggets official said after that game it was a mistake and not intentional, explaining Coffey's photo was left over from the previous game, and that an attempt to update with Booker's photo failed to load after an operations team member looked to correct it before the game.

Fast forward to Monday night back in Denver.

The Nuggets were introducing their starting lineup and got down to the last player, Deandre Jordan. The PA announcer got Jordan's school right in Texas A&M, but called him Deandre Ayton instead of Deandre Jordan first before calling him by his name.

Nuggets forward Davon Reed, who previously played for the Suns, was the first one to react in a surprising fashion. Jordan then reacted the same way and looked ready to leave the team huddle on the court before staying in it.

Denver starting center, two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, missed Monday's game with a right wrist sprain. Seriously doubt that mistake is made again if Jokic is starting at center, but one can't help but flashback to March of last season.

