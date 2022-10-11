ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeport, ME

Freeport, October 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice

There are 3 high school ⚽ games in Freeport.

The Greely High School soccer team will have a game with Freeport High School on October 11, 2022, 12:30:00.

Greely High School
Freeport High School
October 11, 2022
12:30:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The Greely High School soccer team will have a game with Freeport High School on October 11, 2022, 14:00:00.

Greely High School
Freeport High School
October 11, 2022
14:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Greely High School soccer team will have a game with Freeport High School on October 11, 2022, 15:30:00.

Greely High School
Freeport High School
October 11, 2022
15:30:00
Freshman Boys Soccer

