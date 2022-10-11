Read full article on original website
Related
MDI Boys Cross Country Wins Houlton Invitational October 8
MDI - 27 Caribou - 60 T11. Feleke Lynch - MDI and Griffin Duigan - Limestone19:04.10. You can nominate someone for the Week 7 High School Athlete of the Week by emailing HERE. Please put High School Athlete of the Week in the subject. Nominations for games October 10th to October 15th need to be received by October 17th. Then tell us why your nominee is deserving! Let us know specifics! How many goals did she/he score? How many yards did they run for? How many yards did they pass for? How fast did they run in the cross country race? What did they shoot in the golf match? We also want to know what school they go to! Please send them by Monday night!
When Should We Expect the First Snowfall in Presque Isle, Maine?
The question this time of year is - when will we get our first snowfall? It’s one we all ask because it marks a significant start to winter. It’s obviously hard to narrow it down to the exact date, and it’s not the same time for different areas, but we can base our best guess on previous years.
WDEA AM 1370
Brewer, ME
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
543K+
Views
ABOUT
WDEA AM 1370 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0