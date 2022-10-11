Air University hosting 4th annual LEDx conference Wednesday in Montgomery

Air University and its Innovation Accelerator are hosting the fourth annual "Leadership Educational Development eXperience” on Wednesday at the Davis Theatre for the Performing Arts in Montgomery.

Focusing on social innovation, “LEDxSi” will be a free, one-day leadership conference designed to gather a diverse group of military, national, international and community leaders in group settings using an interactive discussion format.

Participants will have the opportunity to attend breakout sessions in four historical locations around Montgomery, focusing on social innovation, gender, technology and culture. The day’s activities end with a “community dinner” at a local barbeque restaurant.

“I was part of the inaugural LEDx and have watched the evolution over the last few years,” said Lt. Col. Blake Pierce, a former instructor at Officer Training School and now at Hurlburt Field, Florida. “If you are serious about learning from experts in the field, this ‘eXperience’ is a must-attend event. The engagement is unlike many others and will challenge you to grow to meet the challenges of tomorrow. This is a fun, fast-paced event and you will not be disappointed."

This year's event is scheduled to include Jeff DeGraff, from the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan; professors Neil Stott and Christof Loch from the University of Cambridge; professors from Auburn University; along with representatives from the Air Force’s Women's Initiatives Team.

The keynote speaker will be Dr. Valda Harris Montgomery, who wrote “Just a Neighbor,” a book that details the relationship of her family with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Both military and nonmilitary community members are welcome, but must register. To register for free and for more information, visit www.ledxau.com.