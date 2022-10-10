ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Judge upholds Florida Medicaid's gender-affirming care ban

Florida can continue to bar the state's Medicaid program from reimbursing patients for most forms of gender-affirming care, Politico reported Oct. 12. Judge Robert Hinkle denied a preliminary injunction request from transgender rights groups to stop the state's rule from taking effect, according to the report. The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration finalized rules in August stating that Medicaid does not cover services for treatments such as puberty-blocking medications, hormone therapies or surgical procedures as a treatment for gender dysphoria.
FLORIDA STATE
BCBS of Massachusetts trims 8 days from prior auth time in AI pilot

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts said its prior authorization pilot at Boston-based New England Baptist Hospital significantly reduced prior authorization approval times. The pilot program, called FastPass, focused on hip and knee procedures for 32 orthopedic providers over the course of four months, according to an Oct. 12 BCBS...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Aetna launching new plan with CVS benefits in Atlanta market

Aetna is launching a new plan in the Atlanta area integrating more benefits from parent company CVS Health, Aetna said Oct. 13. The Aetna Connected Plan with CVS Health will launch in nine Georgia counties, according to a news release. The plan pairs services from the Emory Healthcare Network and Northside Hospital System with expanded CVS benefits, like $0 copays at the pharmacy's Minute Clinic.
ATLANTA, GA
Texas State
Texas Government
State
Tennessee State
The healthiest states for women and children, per UnitedHealth

For women and children, Minnesota is the healthiest state in the nation while Louisiana is the least healthy, according to the "2022 Health of Women and Children Report" from the United Health Foundation. The report was released Oct. 12 and ranked the states using 84 measures across five categories of...
MINNESOTA STATE
BCBS, U of Mississippi Medical Center contract mediations 'suspended indefinitely'

Mississippi Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney suspended mediations between Blue Cross Blue Shield of Mississippi and the University of Mississippi Medical Center after six weeks without progress, NBC affiliate WLBT reported Oct. 11. Mr. Chaney told the network the two sides were not communicating, leading him to suspend mediations "indefinitely." "I...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
United Health Foundation launching $3M partnership to address youth mental health

UnitedHealth Group's philanthropic foundation is committing $3 million over the next three years to help nonprofit Active Minds launch a pilot program to better serve youth mental health at the middle school level. Active Minds' pilot program will take place in 50 school districts across Minnesota, North Carolina and Florida,...
FLORIDA STATE
BCBS North Dakota partners with Altru Health System for tiered plan

Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota is partnering with Grand Forks-based Altru Health System for a four-tiered health plan. Costs under the plan will be lowest when care is received at Altru but covers providers outside the system at different rates, according to an Oct. 11 news release from Altru.
Retired BCBS of North Carolina CEO joins Kaia Health advisory board

Retired Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina CEO Brad Wilson has been appointed to the newly created advisory board for the digital therapeutics company Kaia Health. Mr. Wilson served as president and CEO of the payer from 2010 to 2018, according to an Oct. 13 Kaia Health news release.
Braven Health expands to all of New Jersey

Braven Health, a Medicare Advantage provider, will expand to all New Jersey counties for 2023, NJBIZ reported Oct. 10. The company is jointly owned by Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and two New Jersey health systems, Edison-based Hackensack Meridian Health and West Orange-based RWJBarnabas Health. Braven Health's...
HEALTH

