Judge upholds Florida Medicaid's gender-affirming care ban
Florida can continue to bar the state's Medicaid program from reimbursing patients for most forms of gender-affirming care, Politico reported Oct. 12. Judge Robert Hinkle denied a preliminary injunction request from transgender rights groups to stop the state's rule from taking effect, according to the report. The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration finalized rules in August stating that Medicaid does not cover services for treatments such as puberty-blocking medications, hormone therapies or surgical procedures as a treatment for gender dysphoria.
BCBS of Massachusetts trims 8 days from prior auth time in AI pilot
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts said its prior authorization pilot at Boston-based New England Baptist Hospital significantly reduced prior authorization approval times. The pilot program, called FastPass, focused on hip and knee procedures for 32 orthopedic providers over the course of four months, according to an Oct. 12 BCBS...
Humana expanding Medicare Advantage plans, in-network providers in Maryland
Humana is expanding its Medicare Advantage plans to four counties in the Baltimore area and adding the University of Maryland Medical System to its network, the payer said Oct. 11. Humana Medicare Advantage plans will be available in Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Harford and Howard counties and in the city of...
Aetna launching new plan with CVS benefits in Atlanta market
Aetna is launching a new plan in the Atlanta area integrating more benefits from parent company CVS Health, Aetna said Oct. 13. The Aetna Connected Plan with CVS Health will launch in nine Georgia counties, according to a news release. The plan pairs services from the Emory Healthcare Network and Northside Hospital System with expanded CVS benefits, like $0 copays at the pharmacy's Minute Clinic.
The healthiest states for women and children, per UnitedHealth
For women and children, Minnesota is the healthiest state in the nation while Louisiana is the least healthy, according to the "2022 Health of Women and Children Report" from the United Health Foundation. The report was released Oct. 12 and ranked the states using 84 measures across five categories of...
Valley Health files lawsuit against Anthem BCBS of Virginia over reimbursement dispute
Valley Health has filed a lawsuit against Anthem Health Plans of Virginia, alleging the payer owes the Winchester, Va.-based health system $11.4 million in past-due reimbursements, according to a statement and court documents Valley Health shared with Becker's. In the statement, Valley Health said it had "quietly" worked to resolve...
BCBS, U of Mississippi Medical Center contract mediations 'suspended indefinitely'
Mississippi Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney suspended mediations between Blue Cross Blue Shield of Mississippi and the University of Mississippi Medical Center after six weeks without progress, NBC affiliate WLBT reported Oct. 11. Mr. Chaney told the network the two sides were not communicating, leading him to suspend mediations "indefinitely." "I...
United Health Foundation launching $3M partnership to address youth mental health
UnitedHealth Group's philanthropic foundation is committing $3 million over the next three years to help nonprofit Active Minds launch a pilot program to better serve youth mental health at the middle school level. Active Minds' pilot program will take place in 50 school districts across Minnesota, North Carolina and Florida,...
Aetna adding mental telehealth provider Cyti Psychological in California, Oregon
Mental telehealth provider Cyti Psychological is now in-network for Aetna members in California and Oregon, the provider said Oct. 12. The company, founded in 2021, currently also accepts Kaiser Permanente, Tricare Select and Optum patients, according to its website. "To us, the beauty of the telehealth model is that you...
BCBS North Dakota partners with Altru Health System for tiered plan
Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota is partnering with Grand Forks-based Altru Health System for a four-tiered health plan. Costs under the plan will be lowest when care is received at Altru but covers providers outside the system at different rates, according to an Oct. 11 news release from Altru.
Retired BCBS of North Carolina CEO joins Kaia Health advisory board
Retired Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina CEO Brad Wilson has been appointed to the newly created advisory board for the digital therapeutics company Kaia Health. Mr. Wilson served as president and CEO of the payer from 2010 to 2018, according to an Oct. 13 Kaia Health news release.
Braven Health expands to all of New Jersey
Braven Health, a Medicare Advantage provider, will expand to all New Jersey counties for 2023, NJBIZ reported Oct. 10. The company is jointly owned by Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and two New Jersey health systems, Edison-based Hackensack Meridian Health and West Orange-based RWJBarnabas Health. Braven Health's...
