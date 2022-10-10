Florida can continue to bar the state's Medicaid program from reimbursing patients for most forms of gender-affirming care, Politico reported Oct. 12. Judge Robert Hinkle denied a preliminary injunction request from transgender rights groups to stop the state's rule from taking effect, according to the report. The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration finalized rules in August stating that Medicaid does not cover services for treatments such as puberty-blocking medications, hormone therapies or surgical procedures as a treatment for gender dysphoria.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO