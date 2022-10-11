Read full article on original website
WSLS
Virginia Tech ready to move forward after ACC Championship run
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – There were a few more cameras and questions for the reigning ACC Champion Virginia Tech at the “ACC Tip-Off” in Charlotte. And rightly so. Virginia Tech capped of the 2021-2022 winners in 13 of it’s last 16 games, including an ACC Championship win over Duke.
techlunchpail.com
In-State ATH Aziah Johnson Gets Virginia Tech Offer Ahead of Visit
Virginia Tech has sent out a few new offers to wide receivers or WR-likely athletes recently in the 2023 class including one to Richmond area standout Aziah Johnson out of Thomas Jefferson HS, the same HS as current Hokies WR Jaylen Jones. Johnson told us that it was "very exciting"...
WDBJ7.com
ACC TIPOFF: Hokies have arrived while ‘Hoos look to reload entering new year
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WDBJ) - For most programs, losing their all-time leading scorer to the WNBA would be akin to a death sentence. For Virginia Tech, Aisha Sheppard’s departure is merely a speed bump, as Kenny Brooks returns nearly every other major piece from his Virginia Tech team that won 13 ACC games a year ago.
WSLS
Virginia Tech Women view “Pressure as a Privilege”
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Since Kenny Brooks stepped in as the Virginia Tech women’s basketball coach seven years ago, the level of success has been on a constant climb each year. The 2021-2022 season was no different. The Hokies picked up 13 ACC wins and finished third in conference standings--a program best in each category.
timesvirginian.com
ACHS Marching Band places 2nd at Lynchburg Classic
On Saturday, Oct. 8, the Appomattox County High School (ACHS) Marching Band participated in the 50th Annual Lynchburg Classic at City Stadium in Lynchburg. The band placed 2nd overall in Class 3A team competition. In specific categories, Appomattox earned 1st place in Color Guard, 1st place in Percussion and 1st...
Miami football faces different challenge versus Virginia Tech than UNC
The Miami football team entered the game versus North Carolina with the challenge of slowing down one of the best offenses in the country. Miami did a significantly better job in the second half on defense than in the first half. The Hurricanes held North Carolina to six second-half points after allowing 21 in the first half.
WBTM
Martinsville Middle School Students Visited by Gold Medalist
Middle School Students in Martinsville Public Schools were visited by a gold medalist yesterday. 3-time Olympic gold medalist , 2-time world champion, 3-time national champion and National Softball Hall of Fame inductee Leah Amico visited the students and spoke to them about the importance of working hard both on the field and in the classroom, teamwork, positive thinking, and accountability, overcoming the difficulties we all encounter in our lives.
Everything Mario Cristobal said ahead of Virginia Tech
Mario Cristobal met with the media on Monday afternoon in good spirits despite a third consecutive loss to open his first campaign as head coach of Miami. The Hurricanes travel to Virginia Tech this weekend to take on the Hokies in Blacksburg with the program looking to bounce back and get back into the win column for the first time in over a month.
City of Martinsville opposing reopening of Henry County wastewater plant
The city of Martinsville is suing the state and the Henry County Public Service Authority over the issuance of a permit to reopen a wastewater treatment plant in Henry County. The lawsuit marks yet another conflict between the two localities as Martinsville seeks to revert from an independent city to a town within Henry County, […] The post City of Martinsville opposing reopening of Henry County wastewater plant appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Miami football at Virginia Tech: Prediction and Odds for Week 6
The Miami football team has opened as a 7.5 favorite by FanDuel at Virginia Tech on Saturday. Miami and Virginia Tech both enter the game on Saturday with three-game losing streaks. The Hurricanes lost 27-24 to North Carolina on Saturday. Virginia Tech lost 45-29 at Pittsburgh. Miami has won the...
WSLS
Some of the Virginia Today team takes on Blue Ridge Nightmares
ROANOKE, Va. – Our very own Japhanie Gray and Brittany Wier got into the Halloween Spirt at Blue Ridge Nightmares. Some of the Virginia Today team takes on Blue Ridge Nightmares. Blue Ridge Nightmares is a haunted attraction where you can explore more than 60,000 square feet of haunted...
cardinalnews.org
October chill (maybe snow?), but a warm welcome from a lifelong weather geek
Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. Frost on the pumpkin may have arrived even faster than you could get the decorative pumpkin set up on your front porch. And now October is looking pretty chill off and on perhaps right up to Halloween.
cardinalnews.org
Mark Chestnutt to perform in Rocky Mount
Country music singer-songwriter Mark Chesnutt will play at the Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 8 p.m. Chestnutt was one of Billboard’s Ten Most-Played Radio Artists of the 1990s; Chesnutt’s singles were some of the decade’s most memorable. His hits include “Bubba Shot the Jukebox,” “I’ll Think of Something,” “Blame it on Texas,” “Going Through the Big D,” and “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing;” which held its position at the top of the charts for four consecutive weeks.
WHSV
Texas Inn celebrates anniversary with 87-cent hotdogs
LYNCHBURG & HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Texas Inn has been serving customers since 1935, and to celebrate their 87-year anniversary they offered “inflation buster” 87-cent hotdogs from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11. The restaurant was founded in Lynchburg in 1935, and recently opened...
WDBJ7.com
Family hopes to bring locally raised trout to more tables
CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A family in Craig County has transformed an old fish hatchery into a new business, with the goal to bring sustainably raised trout to tables across our region. Ty Walker and his family started raising rainbow, brook, and brown trout about three years ago after...
cowboystatedaily.com
‘I Love Wyoming’: Teen With Untreatable Disease Drops Huge Red Desert Bull Elk
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Sawyer Harris has been fascinated with elk since he was a small child. “Back here, we really don’t have elk,” Harris told Cowboy State Daily on Tuesday from his home in Roanoke, Virginai. “Ever since I was a little kid, I watched them on TV and I wanted to know more about them.”
WSLS
More than 25 Roanoke City school buses delayed Tuesday morning
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Public Schools is reporting dozens of bus delays Tuesday (Oct.11) morning due to an ongoing bus driver shortage. School officials say there was an issue with the mass notification system so they posted the delays online. Here’s a look at which buses will be...
WDBJ7.com
Texas Inn celebrates 87 years with 87-cent hot dogs
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - While inflation has prices going up on almost about everything, a favorite hometown restaurant is actually lowering prices for one day only. Texas Inn in Lynchburg is celebrating 87 years with 87-cent hot dogs Tuesday. The owner wanted to show his appreciation for the generations of...
Ribbon Cutting to Celebrate Two New TRACK Trails in City of Roanoke Parks
For over a decade, the “Kids in Parks” program has connected kids and families to public lands nationwide through their principal initiative, TRACK Trails. Each TRACK Trail location is family-friendly and features a series of self-guided activities to turn visits into fun and exciting outdoor experiences. On Thursday, October 13 at 4:00 PM, Kids in […]
WSET
One Lynchburg city school introduces 'Book Vending Machine' for students
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — There is a new book vending machine in one of the Lynchburg City Schools. Linkhorne Elementary School has introduced a book vending machine for students. "Each week, selected students will earn a token which can be redeemed for a book of their choosing," the district...
