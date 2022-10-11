ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Tallest hotel in Las Vegas may not be the one you think

By Duncan Phenix
8 News Now
8 News Now
 2 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas is mentioned in lists of things from around the world. But when it comes to the size and height of the hotels – it dominates.

Regarding the world’s largest hotels, the Las Vegas valley is home to five of the top 10, 8 of the top 15, and 25 of the top 50. It isn’t however, home to the largest hotel in the world. That goes to the First World Hotel in Malaysia with 7,351 rooms. This is 259 rooms larger than The Venetian Resort (Venetian and Palazzo Towers).

When looking at the hotels just in the Las Vegas valley it's hard to picture just how many rooms there are available to tourists. The top 10 largest hotels in Las Vegas have 47,186 rooms.

WATCH: A video history of Las Vegas implosions

According to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority ( LVCVA ), there are 150,487 rooms in total.

The STRAT (KLAS TV)

The STRAT Tower falls into a category of its own. The tower is not a building that can be lived in. However, it is the tallest structure in Las Vegas since 1996.

It was initially known as the Stratosphere, until 2020. Currently, the STRAT hotel is listed with 2,427 rooms which in Las Vegas doesn't even put it in the top 15 for the number of rooms.

The STRAT tower is the tallest observation tower in the United States and the second-tallest in the Western Hemisphere after the CN Tower in Toronto. It is also the second-tallest free-standing structure in the U.S. west of the Mississippi River.

The LVCVA offers visitors (mainly convention organizers) many other statistics about the tourism industry in the valley (as of 2021):

  • 2,206,400 convention delegates
  • Clark County's gaming revenue is $11.5 Billion
  • The Las Vegas Strip's gaming revenue is $7.1 Billion
  • Downtown Las Vegas' gaming revenue is $843 Million
  • The average visitor's gambling budget per trip is $718
  • Las Vegas' total room occupancy in 2021 is 66.8%
  • Las Vegas weekend occupancy is 81.3%
  • Las Vegas midweek occupancy is 60.5%
  • Las Vegas Strip occupancy was 68.0%
  • Las Vegas Downtown occupancy is 56.8%
  • The total number of arriving and departing airline passengers is 39,710,493
  • The average nightly room rate is $137
  • The average visitor's trip lasts 3.6 nights
  • The average age of a Las Vegas visitor is 43.2
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 1

Yankee.Turncoat
2d ago

Wow this whole thing totally shocks me. I would not have ever known or presumed anywhere near close to the reality of the situation. Venetian doesn't even look that big and Resorts World I suspected had the most rooms. I would've gotten in a fight with somebody thinking Resorts World had more rooms than anywhere, definitely the most in Vegas.

Reply
2
Politics
