California State

Salon

The white, conservative Southern women who asked me to keep their abortions secret

The day one of my closest childhood friends got married, she asked me to keep two secrets: The first was her high school abortion. "It was so long ago," she said in a terrified whisper, "I can't tell him; it doesn't even matter anymore." She was peeking down the hall, where everything was draped in rented white satin—a traditional, Southern wedding, officiated by an odious Calvinist preacher. She frowned at her family, who were busy decorating. "Nobody except you understood."
beckerspayer.com

8 payers named among companies with best customer service

Centene's Health Net has the best customer service among payers, according to Newsweek's "2023 America's Best Customer Service" ranking. The ranking recognized 656 brands across 166 industries. The survey ran from May to July and included responses from more than 30,000 U.S. customers who have interacted with the brand in the past three years.
Washington Examiner

California's green bureaucracy gets the verbal smackdown it deserves

No one has ever gone broke betting that Democrats will return to the same old dopey talking points about big corporations causing all the world's evils. They are forced to go back to this well quite often because so many of the world's problems are, in fact, caused by Democratic policy choices.
The Hill

California has a terrible labor law. The Biden administration wants to take it national

Three years ago this month, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed California Assembly Bill 5 (AB5) into law, essentially outlawing freelance journalism and most other independent contracting. Opponents of the bill warned the law would devastate the longstanding careers of many independent businesspeople in the Golden State. Three years later, it’s clear the critics had it right: AB5 has proven to be among the most ill-conceived state labor policies in recent memory.
wealthinsidermag.com

The Moneyist: ‘I have no guilt’: My stepfather will leave me his $1 million home. How do I protect my inheritance from his two biological children?

My mother passed away four years ago and my stepfather is now in poor health. While he has two biological children, he has been estranged from them for decades. Most of his assets have been left by naming beneficiaries or right of survivorship. His will addresses leaving a mineral trust to his two blood children, and leaving his home, worth approximately $1 million, to me.
beckerspayer.com

Humana, USAA, launch co-branded Medicare Advantage plan for veterans

Humana will launch a co-branded Medicare Advantage plan designed for veterans with military benefits provider USAA, Humana said Oct. 12. The plan will be available in eight states for 2023. Humana launched its HumanaHonor plans, designed to complement Veterans Administration benefits, in 2020. The Humana USAA Honor plan is the first to include prescription drug coverage, according to a news release.
beckerspayer.com

United Health Foundation launching $3M partnership to address youth mental health

UnitedHealth Group's philanthropic foundation is committing $3 million over the next three years to help nonprofit Active Minds launch a pilot program to better serve youth mental health at the middle school level. Active Minds' pilot program will take place in 50 school districts across Minnesota, North Carolina and Florida,...
beckerspayer.com

Exits, layoffs and losses: Bright Health Group's troubled 2022

Bloomington, Minn.-based Bright Health Group said on Oct. 11 it is ending its individual and group insurance business. The move comes after a year of challenges, which included layoffs, a fine from a state insurance regulator and hundreds of millions of dollars of reported losses. Here is a timeline of Bright Health's year:
beckerspayer.com

12 recent payer partnerships

From co-owned health plans between insurers and providers to major investments in telehealth, these are 12 payer partnerships reported by Becker's since Sept. 27:. Aetna said Oct. 12 it is partnering with mental telehealth provider Cyti Psychological to offer in-network services to members in California and Oregon. UPMC Health Plan.
beckerspayer.com

BCBS North Dakota partners with Altru Health System for tiered plan

Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota is partnering with Grand Forks-based Altru Health System for a four-tiered health plan. Costs under the plan will be lowest when care is received at Altru but covers providers outside the system at different rates, according to an Oct. 11 news release from Altru.
beckerspayer.com

Optum, UCLA partner on AI, machine learning research

Optum Labs, the R&D arm of UnitedHealth Group, is partnering with researchers in UCLA's computational medicine department to study how artificial intelligence and machine learning can be used to personalize treatments and improve care costs and quality. The five-year collaboration was negotiated by the university's Technology Development Group, which will...
beckerspayer.com

Regence, MultiCare launch nation's first FHIR-based prior authorization system

Regence and MultiCare Connected Care said Oct. 11 they have launched the nation's first HL7 FHIR-based prior authorization system. Regence is the parent company of BCBS Idaho, Oregon, Utah and Washington, which collectively serve more than 3.4 million members. MultiCare Connected Care is an ACO subsidiary of Tacoma, Wash.-based MultiCare.
beckerspayer.com

BCBS of Massachusetts trims 8 days from prior auth time in AI pilot

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts said its prior authorization pilot at Boston-based New England Baptist Hospital significantly reduced prior authorization approval times. The pilot program, called FastPass, focused on hip and knee procedures for 32 orthopedic providers over the course of four months, according to an Oct. 12 BCBS...
beckerspayer.com

What employers expect to drive up health plan costs in 2023

Employers are expecting their health plan costs to increase by a median of 7 percent in 2023, according to a Sept. 20 survey from the International Foundation of Employee Benefit Plans. The International Foundation of Employee Benefit Plans compiled responses from 300 corporate/single employers, public employers/governmental entities and multi-employer benefit...
