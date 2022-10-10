Before I experienced homelessness due to untreated mental illness in 2019, I never gave a second thought as to where people experiencing homelessness sleep at night. In Denver, some sleep in the woods down by the Platte River. I went there a lot because it felt safer than the city streets. But I used to worry about critters snuggling up against me. On two occasions I saw a porcupine down there.

