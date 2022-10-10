Read full article on original website
State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO citiesMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Colorado Girl Found Safe Days after She Disappeared from High School Football GameShameel ShamsBoulder, CO
New to Colorado ice cream shop donates for Homeless Youth Awareness month in NovemberInna DinkinsDenver, CO
Evermore Partners acquires flex/office property in BoulderMargaret JacksonBoulder, CO
Easy Rated Alpine Lake Hike Near Denver | Brainard LakeWanderlust WellmanDenver, CO
Burglars steal thousands worth of food from popular Boulder restaurant
Images of the suspects were caught on surveillance cameras behind Blackbelly Market in Boulder.
State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO cities
(Denver, Colo.) State officials warned the public about potential health issues with medical marijuana sold in 10 dispensaries in five Colorado cities including Denver. The Marijuana Enforcement Division of the Colorado Department of Revenue (DOR) issued a health and safety advisory Wednesday after identifying potentially unsafe levels of yeast and mold in medical marijuana flower produced by Beyond Broadway, which does business as LivWell Enlightened Health.
Boulder Valley School District bus involved in crash
The Boulder Valley School District says a bus with students on board was involved in a crash on Thursday morning.
Voodoo donuts opening 4th Colorado store
Voodoo Doughnut is launching its 15th store in Boulder, Colorado, marking the state's fourth location. The Portland, Oregon-based store is hiring 75 employees from the local community and will offer competitive wages, affordable health care and liberal PTO in an environment where no name tag or uniform is required, according to a company press release.
Opinion: Unusual places where the homeless sleep in Denver
Before I experienced homelessness due to untreated mental illness in 2019, I never gave a second thought as to where people experiencing homelessness sleep at night. In Denver, some sleep in the woods down by the Platte River. I went there a lot because it felt safer than the city streets. But I used to worry about critters snuggling up against me. On two occasions I saw a porcupine down there.
King Soopers and Safeway owners in merger talks, reports say
Kroger, the parent company of King Soopers and King Soopers Marketplace, and Albertsons, the parent company of Safeway, may soon join together as one large grocery store organization.
nbc11news.com
Boulder veterinarian indicted for fentanyl fraud
BOULDER, Colo. (KKCO) - The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado has announced Lindsay Oklesh, a 37-year-old doctor of veterinary medicine from Boulder County, has been indicted by a federal grand jury for fraudulently obtaining fentanyl, a controlled substance. According to the indictment, between March 10,...
Suspect killed in Broomfield shootout with police had violent background
The suspect killed in a police shootout in Broomfield Sept. 29 had a violent background, a warrant out for his arrest and was a "person of interest" in a Denver homicide case, according to court records. The Adams County Coroner identified the suspect as Anthony Geovany Lainez, 25, of Arvada....
Painful 1st Street Detour in Loveland to Remain Until May of 2023
It has been quite a year for First Street in Loveland, as a downtown portion has been closed for most of 2022. The city has begun another project that will keep traffic detoured even longer. First Street in Loveland is a major thoroughfare, taking you from the far west side...
Man shot near Federal and 10th in Denver
The Denver Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Wednesday morning.
Larimer County Sheriff’s Office: Drug Trafficking Group ‘Dismantled’
The Northern Colorado Drug Task Force says a recent investigation and resulting arrests have ''dismantled" a drug ring specializing in cocaine that had been trafficking drugs in northern Colorado, including Fort Collins, Loveland, and other communities in the area. That's according to a task force media release posted on the...
Cars careening into yards along Aurora’s Havana corridor
(Denver, Colo.) A resident of Iola Street in Aurora told the City Council Monday cars continually careen into the back yards of her neighborhood. Gladys Lewis made her remarks during the public comment period. She said she lives near the section of Havana Street that’s part of Colorado Highway 30. “Cars have damaged our properties,” Lewis said. “Most of the accidents are cars crashing through our privacy fences.”
This Colorado Restaurant’s Crazy Food Challenge Features A Colossal 96oz Burrito
Even those with the heartiest of appetites might have a hard time stomaching this entire dish. Over the weekend, I was scrolling through TikTok when I stumbled across this video:. Initially, I was too busy drooling to notice that this gigantic, mouthwatering, too-big-for-one-human-to-eat burrito is made right here in Colorado.
1310kfka.com
Red Flag Warning in effect for Fort Collins area
A Red Flag Warning is in effect until 6 p.m. Friday for Fort Collins and nearby parts of Larimer County. The upgraded warning comes on the heels of a Fire Weather Watch that was activated Thursday. The Poudre Fire Authority warns above normal temperatures, low humidity, and wind could come together to easily spark a fire. Anyone in the area is asked to avoid outdoor activities that could create a spark and ensure they properly throw away any smoking materials.
LOOK: The Least Expensive Home In Weld County Has Two Kitchens
Between rising interest rates and housing prices that have come down some but not nearly enough for perspective buyers especially first time buyers, finding an affordable home is pretty difficult to say the least and finding one that's in your price range and not a dump is even more difficult.
Shelter-in-place lifted after fatal shooting in Jeffco
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has lifted a shelter-in-place that was issued Wednesday morning after a man was found with a gunshot wound in a pickup truck. The shelter-in-place was issued for part of a neighborhood west of South Sheridan Boulevard and south of U.S....
Shootout closes Broadway at rush hour, suspects wanted
Broadway was closed at Colfax Avenue during rush hour Tuesday evening while police investigated a report of gunshots.
Denver’s Schomp Family’s Lavish Mansion is For Sale
A piece of Denver history is available for purchase - but it comes with a hefty price tag. The Schomp Mansion, known for its ties to the long-standing Colorado automotive group, has hit the real estate market, giving someone new the chance to live in this luxurious residence. Step Inside...
74-year-old man, woman die in murder-suicide
The Denver Police Department is investigating after a 74-year-old man and woman were found dead last week.
WATCH: 9NEWS went on a treasure hunt in its archives and found footage no one has seen for decades
DENVER — Any journalist hunting for a good story has to be willing to do the kind of digging that gets your hands dirty. It's been awhile since anyone from 9NEWS has been to the warehouse where the station stores its entire 16mm film archive. These reels from the 1950s, '60s and '70s remained untouched and unseen for decades.
