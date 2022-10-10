ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longmont, CO

Matt Whittaker

State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO cities

(Denver, Colo.) State officials warned the public about potential health issues with medical marijuana sold in 10 dispensaries in five Colorado cities including Denver. The Marijuana Enforcement Division of the Colorado Department of Revenue (DOR) issued a health and safety advisory Wednesday after identifying potentially unsafe levels of yeast and mold in medical marijuana flower produced by Beyond Broadway, which does business as LivWell Enlightened Health.
DENVER, CO
Fast Casual

Voodoo donuts opening 4th Colorado store

Voodoo Doughnut is launching its 15th store in Boulder, Colorado, marking the state's fourth location. The Portland, Oregon-based store is hiring 75 employees from the local community and will offer competitive wages, affordable health care and liberal PTO in an environment where no name tag or uniform is required, according to a company press release.
BOULDER, CO
Crime & Safety
David Heitz

Opinion: Unusual places where the homeless sleep in Denver

Before I experienced homelessness due to untreated mental illness in 2019, I never gave a second thought as to where people experiencing homelessness sleep at night. In Denver, some sleep in the woods down by the Platte River. I went there a lot because it felt safer than the city streets. But I used to worry about critters snuggling up against me. On two occasions I saw a porcupine down there.
DENVER, CO
nbc11news.com

Boulder veterinarian indicted for fentanyl fraud

BOULDER, Colo. (KKCO) - The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado has announced Lindsay Oklesh, a 37-year-old doctor of veterinary medicine from Boulder County, has been indicted by a federal grand jury for fraudulently obtaining fentanyl, a controlled substance. According to the indictment, between March 10,...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
David Heitz

Cars careening into yards along Aurora’s Havana corridor

(Denver, Colo.) A resident of Iola Street in Aurora told the City Council Monday cars continually careen into the back yards of her neighborhood. Gladys Lewis made her remarks during the public comment period. She said she lives near the section of Havana Street that’s part of Colorado Highway 30. “Cars have damaged our properties,” Lewis said. “Most of the accidents are cars crashing through our privacy fences.”
AURORA, CO
1310kfka.com

Red Flag Warning in effect for Fort Collins area

A Red Flag Warning is in effect until 6 p.m. Friday for Fort Collins and nearby parts of Larimer County. The upgraded warning comes on the heels of a Fire Weather Watch that was activated Thursday. The Poudre Fire Authority warns above normal temperatures, low humidity, and wind could come together to easily spark a fire. Anyone in the area is asked to avoid outdoor activities that could create a spark and ensure they properly throw away any smoking materials.
FORT COLLINS, CO
K99

LOOK: The Least Expensive Home In Weld County Has Two Kitchens

Between rising interest rates and housing prices that have come down some but not nearly enough for perspective buyers especially first time buyers, finding an affordable home is pretty difficult to say the least and finding one that's in your price range and not a dump is even more difficult.
WELD COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Shelter-in-place lifted after fatal shooting in Jeffco

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has lifted a shelter-in-place that was issued Wednesday morning after a man was found with a gunshot wound in a pickup truck. The shelter-in-place was issued for part of a neighborhood west of South Sheridan Boulevard and south of U.S....
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
ESPN Western Colorado has the best sports coverage for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

