Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This North Carolina Mother Suddenly Vanished After Battle With Covid-19The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRaleigh, NC
Greenway Bike & Wine Event is Taking Place October 30thJames TulianoCary, NC
Downtown Cary Townhouse Rent Drops by $1k, but Still Almost $5k a MonthJames TulianoCary, NC
Wake school board moves forward with school equity planThe Triangle TribuneWake County, NC
Park Feature: Hemlock BluffsJames TulianoCary, NC
Related
WRAL
Questions raised over South Carolina traffic stop of bus carrying Shaw University students
Shaw University says it's general counsel is investigating after Spartanburg County, South Carolina, deputies stopped a bus with its students on board, then searched the luggage compartment with drug-sniffing dogs. Shaw University says it's general counsel is investigating after Spartanburg County, South Carolina, deputies stopped a bus with its students...
cbs17
2 juveniles charged in connection to Cary High School lockdown, police say
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cary Police Department announced Wednesday night that charges have been filed in connection to the Cary High School code red lockdown that occurred earlier in the day. On Wednesday at 11:38 a.m., police officers responded to a code red lockdown at Cary High School...
It’s time for NC to honor a Black soldier murdered for resisting segregation
He didn’t want to go to the back of the bus. | Opinion
Man killed crossing driveway near Raleigh middle school in hit-and-run
RALEIGH, N.C. — A man walking near a Raleigh school was killed on Wednesday morning when he was hit by a vehicle. Police responded to a "person down" call on Six Forks Road near Carroll Middle School just after 7 a.m. Faramarz Zeinahvazi, 76, was walking northbound on the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs17
Gunfire in school bathroom triggered Cary High code red lockdown: police
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary High School was put under a code red lockdown late Wednesday morning after a report of gunfire was made at 11:38 a.m., according to Cary police. Just after 1:45 p.m., Cary police confirmed a single round was fired inside the school at 638 Walnut Street. The round was fired inside a bathroom, causing damage to one toilet, police said after investigating.
Durham violent crime during summer months down compared to recent years, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) –- Gun violence continues to be a problem in Durham as there were at least 60 shooting incidents during the month of September. CBS 17 spoke with Tara Parrish after three stray bullets struck her home during a shooting at Cornwallis Road Apartments in south Durham on Aug. 17. “When you have […]
cbs17
Nearly 20 speeders caught in Chapel Hill — top culprit at 71 mph — as police continue crackdown
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — The Chapel Hill Police Department continued its month-long crackdown on speeders Tuesday, nabbing more than one dozen in just one targeted area. The town is focusing special speed patrols for several days in October, including Oct. 18 and 25, according to a Chapel Hill news release.
WRAL
SC deputies defend operation that led to search of Shaw University bus, cite hundreds of other recent searches, arrests
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — More questions have surfaced in the aftermath of a traffic stop and search of a bus carrying 18 Shaw University students. A spokesman for Gov. Roy Cooper responded Tuesday afternoon. “The Governor shares the deep concern of Shaw University leaders about the treatment and safety of their students and has asked North Carolina Public Safety officials to discuss this matter with South Carolina law enforcement officials and express that concern,” Press Secretary Sam Chan told WRAL Investigates.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WRAL
Woman attacked at Cary mall wants justice
A woman who was assaulted in the middle of the day at Crossroads Plaza Shopping Center in Cary believes more needs to be done to bring her attacker to justice and to keep shoppers safe. A woman who was assaulted in the middle of the day at Crossroads Plaza Shopping...
Gunshot fired into toilet of men's bathroom prompts lockdown at Cary High School, police say
A shot was fired inside a bathroom at Cary High School, police now say after a more extensive investigation.
WRAL
Family speaks after 21-year-old murdered in Durham
Chanaqua Spencer is mourning the loss of her stepsister, Karizma Mebane. Chanaqua Spencer is mourning the loss of her stepsister, Karizma Mebane.
cbs17
Man killed in hit-and-run outside Raleigh middle school
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Raleigh Police Department has identified a man who was hit and killed while crossing Six Forks Road. Around 7:05 a.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to a “person down” in the area of Six Forks Road near Carroll Middle School, police said. The victim was identified as 76-year-old Faramarz Zeinahvazi.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kenly man turns himself in after initially thinking he hit deer from felony hit-and-run
KENLY, N.C. — A 19-year-old is in custody for his involvement in a hit-and-run crash on Tuesday night in Kenly. The crash was on Old Route 22. The driver, Steven Rodriguez of Kenly, hit a man and kept going. Rodriguez told authorities he initially thought he hit a deer....
Man, 20, and three 17-year-olds face murder charges for May shooting
DURHAM, N.C. — A man and three boys each face a first-degree murder charge for a homicide earlier this year, Durham police said. Durham police said the four people have been arrested for the May 23 homicide on North Carolina Highway 55 near McCrimmon Parkway. Artavius Barrett Jr., 20,...
Wake County deputies hold new active shooter drills
Special training continued Wednesday for Wake County Sheriff deputies inside the Wake County Justice Center for active shooter situations.
WRAL
Family pleads for answers as police search for missing Raleigh womann
The family of 46-year-old Sterlena Bland said she has been missing since last month. The family of 46-year-old Sterlena Bland said she has been missing since last month.
Police: Search on for man who tried to rob three Wells Fargo Banks over 10-day span in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — Someone robbed a Wells Fargo Bank on Wednesday afternoon, the Raleigh Police Department said. Around 3:58 p.m., someone entered the bank at 4321 Glenwood Ave., passed a note demanding money and ran from the building, police said. Police identified Spencer Boucha as the suspect in Wednesday's...
cbs17
Raleigh police investigate shooting that leaves 1 injured
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was injured during a shooting in Raleigh on Wednesday, according to the Raleigh Police Department. On Wednesday shortly after 6 p.m., police responded to the 1300 block of North Raleigh Boulevard. After arriving, police found one adult male with a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
1 student taken to hospital after altercation at Cummings High School, Burlington police say
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Two students got into a fight involving a knife at Cummings High School in Burlington, according to a tweet from the school system. The tweet says that EMS was called to Cummings High on Tuesday after two students were “involved in an altercation.” The school system says the incident has been […]
cbs17
A guide to getting to NC State Fair after Triangle cities cut park-and-ride buses
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Bus driver shortages are having an impact on transportation to the North Carolina State Fair. GoTriangle, GoDurham, and GoRaleigh are not running their usual park-and-ride shuttles to the fairgrounds this year due to driver shortages. GoTriangle Chief Communications Officer Eric Curry said that before COVID-19...
Comments / 0