ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Native American lawmaker aims to address MMIWP epidemic in Washington State

By Emily Goodell
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pYCQ5_0iTvoDc000

Washington State Rep. Debra Lekanoff  has spent more than 20 years advocating on behalf of Native communities and speaking out about missing and murdered Indigenous people. She’s brought those experience with her to the Washington state legislature.

“Right now I’m the only Native American legislator on both sides,” Lekanoff said. “And I’m carrying more buckets of water than any state legislator right now when it comes to representation.”

Lekanoff represents the 40th legislative district, which includes parts of Whatcom, Skagit and San Juan counties. She said she’s the first lawmaker in the state’s history to have her traditional name on her name tag and on the sign outside her office door.

“Normally, this is only English: only the white man’s language can be used in the state and no one has ever asked. And it was the respect of the Washington legislature to be able to remove that barrier and say, why not?” Lekanoff said.

She’s also a Native American woman raising a Native American daughter in a world that’s especially dangerous for Native American women. But she’s using her position as a lawmaker to make the world a safer place for families like here.

Lekanoff was instrumental in the creation of the first-ever statewide alert system specifically for Indigenous people.

READ: ‘People are getting hurt’: Benita Long among at least 35 missing from Yakama Reservation

Washington state launched the Missing Indigenous Person Alert System over the summer, it’s helped find nearly a dozen missing people. The first time Lekanoff saw the alert system in action, she was driving on I-5, headed from Olympia to Anacortes.

“It was on every one of the large digital signs on the highway and it it brought tears to my eyes,” Lekanoff said. “The reality that we could find who has gone missing, that we can help them.”

Lekanoff said she thought about a mom sitting at home by herself, waiting for the phone to ring with news about her missing loved one, feeling frustrated, angry and alone.”

“But the entire state of Washington is helping that person find their loved one and that person who’s gone missing, knows that they will never be alone,” Lekanoff said.

Lekanoff said the system has been so successful that California has adopted their own model for a statewide missing Indigenous person alert system.

“Now we need Oregon and Idaho and Alaska to do the same,” Lekanoff said.

Lekanoff also serves on the state’s Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and People Task Force , which issued its first report in August, making recommendations for steps authorities should take moving forward to address the MMIWP crisis.

Recommendations include making sure there’s better communication between families and law enforcement, as well as improving data sharing between agencies.

“You would think it would be so easy to have our public safety officers working collectively,” Lekanoff said. “But, as always, jurisdiction plays a big part of the barriers that we’re looking to remove.”

They’re also hoping to establish a cold case unit within the Washington State Attorney General’s Office to help law enforcement better collaborate on investigations involving missing and murdered Indigenous people.

Lekanoff said another resource they’re hoping to provide to investigators is additional crime labs to process evidence more quickly and efficiently.

“The idea and concept is can we work with the feds and the tribes in the state to create three other crime labs,” Lekanoff said.

Lekanoff said finding funding for programs to help address the MMIWP crisis hasn’t been difficult because their proposals have been met with overwhelmingly positive, bipartisan support.

” There’s never been a colleague of mine on either side of the floor, or either side of the road, that says no, we cannot do that,” Lekanoff said. “It’s always a yes, we must do this.”

Lekanoff said she hopes the changes they’ve been able to make so far will make Indigenous people living in Washington state feel safer and know that if they go missing, the whole state will be looking for them.

“Never to be alone, never to be forgotten, never to feel as if we as Native Americans don’t matter,” Lekanoff said.

TOP STORIES FROM KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

READ: 23 years later, WSP & Pasco Police honor Trooper who died in line of duty

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 11

Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Two Washington men arrested for actions during Jan. 6 Capitol breach

TACOMA, Wash. — Two men from the state of Washington were arrested on Wednesday for their actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. The two men arrested were 40-year-old Richard Slaughter from Orting, and 20-year-old Caden Paul Gottfried. Gottfried is the stepson of Slaughter. Gottfried was charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding law enforcement officers,...
TACOMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Wildfire ready neighbors expands across Central Washington

RONALD, Wash.- Washington State Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz joined residents, community leaders, and local fire districts to announce the full expansion of Wildfire Ready Neighbors throughout Kittitas, Klickitat, and Okanogan Counties. According to a WA Department of Natural Resources press release, the Wildfire Ready Neighbors initiative provides homeowners,...
OKANOGAN COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anacortes, WA
State
California State
Local
Washington Society
Whatcom County, WA
Society
State
Alaska State
Skagit County, WA
Health
County
Whatcom County, WA
State
Washington State
Whatcom County, WA
Government
Local
Washington Health
Skagit County, WA
Government
Skagit County, WA
Society
Local
Washington Government
State
Oregon State
County
Skagit County, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Traumatized by boarding schools, WA tribes chart new path for Native kids

Lingering scars caused by residential boarding schools run deep for many Native American families, after decades of targeted efforts by U.S. government and religious leaders to stamp out tribal culture. But more Native people are talking about what they, their parents, and grandparents experienced. They hope to break cycles of...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Oregonian

Microchip’s new Oregon factory could be $3 billion, employ 650; lawmakers seek quick action from Gov. Kate Brown

Oregon civic leaders say the new factory Microchip Technology is contemplating for its Gresham site could be a $3 billion investment someday employing 650. “The expansion will make an extraordinary difference in Gresham, East Multnomah County, in Oregon, and in national chip production,” the leaders wrote in a letter to Gov. Kate Brown that The Oregonian/OregonLive obtained. “We want to see Oregon workers help fix our global supply chain issues.”
GRESHAM, OR
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Washington

If you live in Washington and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then keep one reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Washington that are known for serving exquisite food, made with high-quality ingredients and served in nicely decorated places.
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Debra Lekanoff
KUOW

Here comes the rain again ... eventually: Today So Far

Rain is — finally — on the horizon for Washington ... eventually. Health experts are concerned about the flu season ahead. Spoiler alert: Prices are still high. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for October 12, 2022. Rain is — finally — on the...
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Native Americans#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Racism
Mega 99.3

The Top 5 Most Hated Things in Washington

People have dubbed Washington a beautiful and magnificent state, however, the people of Washington get a pretty bad rap. Not only do tourists see Seattlites as mean and cold people but they assume the rest of the state is the same. They would be severely mistaken as a lot of...
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick, WA
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

YakTriNews.com, KAPP-TV and KVEW-TV provide you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Yakima and Tri-Cities, Washington.

 http://www.yaktrinews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy