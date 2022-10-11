Rockport, October 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Rockport.
The Messalonskee High School soccer team will have a game with Camden Hills Regional High School on October 11, 2022, 12:30:00.
Messalonskee High School
Camden Hills Regional High School
October 11, 2022
12:30:00
Varsity Girls Soccer
The Messalonskee High School soccer team will have a game with Camden Hills Regional High School on October 11, 2022, 14:15:00.
Messalonskee High School
Camden Hills Regional High School
October 11, 2022
14:15:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer
