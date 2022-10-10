Read full article on original website
thecentersquare.com
USDA unveils a $500 million stimulus program for domestic fertilizer production
(The Center Square) – The Biden administration has announced $500 million in grant money to stimulate American-made fertilizer production. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack unveiled the new grant program, called the Fertilizer Production Expansion Program, on Sept. 27. Agronomist Emerson Nafziger, a crop specialist with the University of Illinois...
natureworldnews.com
A New Research Investigates How Brazilian Cattle Farmers Adapt to Climate Change in the Amazon
Global agricultural producers must adjust to shifting weather patterns. Much research has focused on agricultural mitigation techniques, but animal farmers have particular concerns. New research looks at how Brazilian cattle farmers are dealing with climate change in the Amazon. According to a previous study, the dry season is rising by...
takeitcool.com
Kerosene Production Cost Analysis Report 2022-207: Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials Requirements and Cost Breakups
The latest report titled “Kerosene Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of the Kerosene. Report Features Details. Product Name Kerosene Production Cost. Process Included Kerosene Production from Fractional Distillation. Segments Covered. Manufacturing...
USDA spending only a sliver of conservation funding on climate-smart practices, a new report finds
This story was originally published by Harvest Public Media through a partnership with the Mississippi River Basin Ag & Water Desk. The U.S. Department of Agriculture spent $7.4 billion in payments to farmers between 2017 and 2020 through two of its biggest conservation programs, but very little of that money went to practices that help fight climate change, according to a report from the Environmental Working Group.
USDA.gov (press release)
Biden-Harris Administration Invests $80 Million to Improve Nutrition in School Meals
Grants support equipment purchases to prepare nutritious meals for children. Washington, D.C., Oct. 11, 2022 – The Biden-Harris Administration today provided $50 million in grants for schools to invest in new food service equipment that will allow them to continue serving nutritious meals. Today’s funding adds to the $30 million in equipment grants that the administration gave schools earlier this year. This announcement comes as USDA stands with partners and advocates in the child nutrition community to celebrate National School Lunch Week (October 10-14), a time to recognize the critical nutrition that school meals provide to tens of millions of children every school day.
iowaagribusinessradionetwork.com
Input costs among several factors limiting dairy expansion
Dairy farmers are not looking to expand much right now, especially given the current market conditions. Mike North of Ever.Ag said there are several factors limiting expansion for dairy farmers currently. “Obviously, feed costs and overall input costs and you can throw labor in there and the whole kit and...
food-safety.com
FDA Launches Retail Program Standards Reference System
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has launched its Retail Program Standards Reference System (RPSRS), a searchable database of current Voluntary National Retail Food Regulatory Program Standards (Retail Program Standards) interpretations. The RPSRS is designed to assist enrolled jurisdictions working on the Retail Program Standards for the regulation of foodservice and retail food establishments.
food-safety.com
FDA Webinar Series on Infant Formula Enforcement Discretion Transition Plan
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will host series of four webinars to provide detailed information about the agency’s September 2022 guidance, titled, “Infant Formula Transition Plan for Exercise of Enforcement Discretion.” The webinar will also address stakeholder questions. The guidance outlines a pathway for manufacturers that...
Phys.org
First-of-its-kind database tracks agricultural phosphorus use world-wide
Researchers from the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science have released a first-of-its-kind study quantifying cropland phosphorus budgets around the world, which will help in identifying nutrient management gaps in different regions in food production and consumption systems. This new database will help countries and regions to evaluate their performances in addressing phosphorus pollution and scarcity challenges, and guide actions towards a more sustainable future.
beefmagazine.com
Manage soil health while grazing cropland
The practice of grazing cornstalks is far from new. Yet as land costs rise, farmers with cattle have a great opportunity to maximize use of their valuable land. Benefits of grazing cattle on cropland extend beyond having more cattle feed. Integrating cattle and cropland can also provide a much-needed boost to soil health.
food-safety.com
Iowa Rolls Back Restaurant Inspections to Once Every Five Years
The State of Iowa has decided to reduce the frequency of required food safety inspections for restaurants to once every five years. Chapter 30.8 of the Iowa Administrative Code, which was updated on October 5, 2022, also states that “very low risk” food establishments will not have a routine inspection frequency.
takeitcool.com
1,3- Butadiene Production Cost Analysis Report 2022-207: Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials Requirements and Cost Breakups
The latest report titled “1,3- Butadiene Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of the 1,3- Butadiene. Report Features Details. Product Name 1,3- Butadiene. Process Included Aluminium Can Production from Two-Piece or Three-Piece...
dallasexpress.com
U.S. Manufacturing Adds Jobs Amidst Supply Chain Reshuffle
Friday’s job report revealed U.S. manufacturers added another 22,000 workers last month, bringing the 12-month total to nearly half a million. Twelve million individuals now work at U.S. factories, a level not reached since the Great Recession. Despite that progress, as a proportion of total private sector jobs, U.S....
swineweb.com
Farmers and feed mills advised to safeguard feed quality
Part of ‘battening down the hatches’ in the face of global disruptions, rising costs. Taking steps to mitigate mycotoxins and other contaminants in feed is a top priority post-harvest 2022, as feed mills and livestock farmers seek to get the most value out of every feed dollar, say grain management experts.
modernfarmer.com
USDA Updates Two Farm Insurance Policies
The USDA’s Risk Management Agency (RMA) has changed key elements of its main insurance policies, based on feedback from customers and insurance agents. Most important are the increased limits for farm revenue that are covered under the new policies. For the Whole-Farm Revenue Protection (WFRP) program, the covered revenue has now doubled, so up to $17 million is insurable. The policy is generally intended for larger farms, with the policy aiming to insure all the commodities of the farm are under one insurance policy.
food-safety.com
Industry Handbook for Safe Processing of Nuts: An Ever-Evolving Resource to Meet the Needs of a Complex Industry
It can be mind-boggling to think about the changes that have taken place in standards, equipment, tools, research, technology, and training in the food industry during just the past decade, let alone since 1939 when the Peanut and Tree Nut Processors Association (PTNPA) was founded. To help our members and the nut industry as a whole continue to adapt and innovate, PTNPA conducts an annual Technical Forum focused on today's most pressing challenges, expectations, and potential solutions. It includes everything from supply chain disruptions—which can occur anywhere along the path of growing, processing, testing, packaging, storing, and shipping—and geopolitical influence on import and export markets to ingredient shortages, labeling accuracy, allergen management, and even the security of food facilities. To put it mildly, it is a complex system.
globalspec.com
Plastic-eating enzymes could supercharge recycling
It's estimated that by 2050, there will be more plastic in the ocean than fish. But what if there was a way to recycle all plastics, including those that are hard to break down? Researchers may have found a solution in enzymes that eat away at plastic waste. These enzymes could help supercharge recycling and cut down on the amount of plastic pollution in the world.
food-safety.com
FDA Study Will Evaluate Children’s Exposure to Mercury from Seafood
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has asked the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (NASEM) to conduct an independent study to assess young children’s exposure to mercury from consuming seafood. FDA is partnering with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on the study, which supports the goals of FDA’s Closer to Zero Action Plan for reducing babies’ and young children’s exposure to toxic heavy metals from foods.
theindustry.fashion
Peregrine commits to sourcing 100% of its British wool from regenerative farms
British knitwear and outerwear brand Peregrine has committed to transitioning to 100% regeneratively sourced wool by 2026, working exclusively with UK farms. This year “marks the start of the journey” with 20% of Peregrine’s British wool collection coming from a transitional regenerative farm in Rye, East Sussex, and the volume will grow 20% year-on-year through to 2026.
swineweb.com
Antibiotic-Free Pork Production to be Discussed as Part of Saskatchewan Pork Industry Symposium 2022
A veterinarian with Southwest Vets suggests, as the use of antibiotics in animal agriculture declines, health status is king. “Antibiotics or Not?” will be among the topics discussed next month as part of Saskatchewan Pork Industry Symposium 2022 in Saskatoon. Dr. Greg Wideman, a veterinarian with South West Vets, says a farm that is able to produce pigs without the use of antibiotics could, in theory, have a marketing advantage over a farm that is unable to do that.
