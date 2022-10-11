Read full article on original website
Daily Iowan
Iowa City Community School District students, teachers to be involved with new prairie initiatives
A prairie conservation initiative in the Iowa City Community School District is bringing wilderness education onto school grounds. Students from Weber Elementary School, located at 3850 Rohret Road in Iowa City, will plant grass at the school in early November to expand its prairie. Ben Grimm, Iowa City School District...
Daily Iowan
UI Entrepreneurial Finance class project becomes fundraiser for Children’s Hospital
What began as an innovative class project turned into a fundraiser for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital. Associate professor of instruction in the Tippie College of Business Bob Walker has taught the Entrepreneurial Finance class for around five years. In this class, students participate in a...
Daily Iowan
Guest Column | The UI should implement one-stop offices
Imagine you are a first-year college student experiencing a crisis very early into your first semester on campus. You seek out help and guidance from a care coordinator from Student Care and Assistance. After meeting with the care coordinator, it is decided that withdrawing from the university is the best option for you, but the next steps sound complicated.
weareiowa.com
State audit finds several Iowa counties gave temporary election officials unauthorized pay raises in 2020
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand has released a report detailing unauthorized pay raises given to temporary election officials in several Iowa counties during in 2020 elections. According to the report, Sand's office found that multiple counties, including Scott County, used Help America Vote Act (HAVA) funds...
Daily Iowan
Hawkeye Sunset Club helps UI students unwind with a view
While walking past the University of Iowa Old Capitol steps in the evening, passersby can witness a group of students gathered on the steps. These students, who are members of the Hawkeye Sunset Club, play music, chat, or just silently watch the sky. The UI student organization was started by...
KCCI.com
Teen arrested after stabbing another teen during driver's education class in eastern Iowa
VINTON, Iowa (KCRG) — A teen is in stable condition after police said he was stabbed by another teen at Vinton-Shellsburg High School on Monday night, KCRG reports. In a news release, police said they were called to the high school just after 7:30 p.m. for a report of a stabbing.
Wilson’s Orchard And Farm To Open Second Iowa Location
This time of year, there is no better way to spend a fall afternoon than going to an apple orchard. The fall colors, delicious food, and time outdoors are the favorite activities of many here in Eastern Iowa. One of the most popular spots to visit is Wilson's Orchard and Farm in Iowa City. You can pick apples, check out all the pumpkins, and enjoy some food and craft beverages while you're there. And now, Wilson's has announced that they are going to be opening a second Iowa location!
KCRG.com
Linn County Board of Supervisors unanimously approve solar moratorium ordinance
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously in favor of an ordinance that places a pause on any new applications for utility-scale solar projects. The board said the moratorium on accepting rezoning applications will expire after three months, but can be extended by the...
Student Stabbed at Vinton-Shellsburg High School
A stabbing at Vinton-Shellsburg High School in Vinton has left a student hospitalized. According to the Vinton Police Department, officers were called to the high school a few minutes after 7:30 p.m. Monday night. When they arrived, officers found a male student helping another male student outside the school. Witnesses...
Sioux City Journal
UNI punter Cael Loecher remains 'critically stable' at U of I Hospital intensive care unit
The prognosis is better than it was a week ago, but Northern Iowa punter Cael Loecher is still not out of the woods. Ten days ago, the Cedar Falls native was flown from UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital to the University of Iowa Hospitals where he was diagnosed with a form of vasculitis — granulomatosis with polyangitis (formerly known as Wegener’s granulomatosis) — which can be fatal.
Daily Iowan
Opinion | University of Iowa students should support smaller sports
The Iowa football team is struggling, so it’s time to go out and support the Hawkeyes’ smaller sports teams. Every week, a cycle repeats at the University of Iowa. Fans get hyped for the upcoming football game, watch said game in Kinnick Stadium or on TV screens, complain about the same problems they’ve complained about for the past 10 years, then get hyped all over again.
Daily Iowan
Iowa City Fire Department temporarily closes Northside station
The Iowa City Fire Department’s fourth Northside station, located at 2008 N. Dubuque Road, will be temporarily closed for construction on First Avenue and Scott Boulevard intersection. The closure will result in slightly longer wait times for emergency calls in the fourth district. Iowa City Public Safety announced Oct....
Daily Iowan
Family donates $30,000 to the UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital after son fights leukemia
After two years with cancer, third-grader Tyler Juhl is about to ring the bell on Oct. 24 at the University of Iowa’s Stead Children’s Hospital. Now, his family is giving back to the hospital with a $30,000 donation from their prize-winning horse, Tyler’s Tribe. Tyler, an 8-year-old...
Daily Iowan
Johnson County Democrats to add diverse perspectives to Iowa Legislature
Iowa legislative candidates Elinor Levin, Janice Weiner, and Adam Zabner are set to bring underrepresented perspectives into the Iowa Legislature if elected in November. Candidates say their backgrounds will provide unique approaches and knowledge to the legislature that many current lawmakers lack — should they be elected following the Nov. 8 election.
KCRG.com
Critter Crusaders of Cedar Rapids works to help dog shot in the face
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids nonprofit said it is working to find care for a dog they say was shot in the face. In a Facebook post, Critter Crusaders of Cedar Rapids said the dog, named Ashland, continued to care for her puppies despite not being able to eat on her own.
Daily Iowan
Ask the Author | Don McLeese
Don McLeese is an University of Iowa professor of journalism, an author, and an editor. Before joining the faculty at the UI, McLeese was a prominent award-winning music journalist, having written for periodicals like the Chicago Sun Times and the New York Times Book Review. Currently, he serves on the editorial advisory boards of three different institutions including the University of Iowa Press. He has written three books so far; his most recent, “Slippery Steps: Rolling and Tumbling Toward Sobriety,” was released Oct. 8 during the Iowa City UNESCO City of Literature Book Festival. He wrote the book to understand his drinking problem and his path to sobriety, and he hopes the book will provide answers for people who — as he was — are unsure of whether they are “alcoholic enough” to seek recovery.
Daily Iowan
Iowa football offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz talks inconsistencies, job security
Iowa football offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz thought the Hawkeyes took a step back last week in their 9-6 loss to Illinois in Champaign. Iowa’s offense started drives at Illinois’ 5-yard line and 33-yard line and managed to score just three points off those two opportunities. “I think we...
Daily Iowan
UI student serves his country while upholding religious beliefs
When he became a Hawkeye, University of Iowa third-year student Gursharan Virk was unable to wear his turban or keep his beard and wear a U.S. Air Force uniform. Now, Virk is the first Sikh Air Force cadet in U.S. history allowed to wear his religious symbols while in uniform.
cdrecycler.com
Iowa juvenile home slated for demolition
DW Zinser Co., based in Walford, Iowa, has reportedly won a bid to demolish the former Iowa Juvenile Home in Toledo, Iowa. The institution, at times called either the Iowa Juvenile Home or Girls State Training School, closed in early 2014. An report by the Times-Republican says the city council...
Daily Iowan
JoCo Board of Supervisors candidates speak about visions for county ahead of election
Candidates running for the Johnson County Board of Supervisors answered questions about their campaigns and their visions for the county at an event hosted by the League of Women Voters of Johnson County on Tuesday. The event at the Iowa City Senior Center featured four of the five candidates running...
