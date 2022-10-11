Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This North Carolina Mother Suddenly Vanished After Battle With Covid-19The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRaleigh, NC
Greenway Bike & Wine Event is Taking Place October 30thJames TulianoCary, NC
Downtown Cary Townhouse Rent Drops by $1k, but Still Almost $5k a MonthJames TulianoCary, NC
Wake school board moves forward with school equity planThe Triangle TribuneWake County, NC
Park Feature: Hemlock BluffsJames TulianoCary, NC
Related
HBCU president ‘outraged’ by traffic stop that appeared to target Black students
The president of Shaw University, a historically Black university in North Carolina, said she is “outraged” by a recent traffic stop that she alleges targeted a bus full of the school’s students. The stop occurred on Oct. 5, when 18 of the university’s students and two staff...
Deputies Targeted, Searched HBCU Students On Bus, University President Says
'Had the students been White, I doubt this detention and search would have occurred,' Shaw University President Dr. Paulette Dillard said of the incident.
North Carolina HBCU leader ‘outraged’ after bus of Black students stopped in SC
“Armed police, interrogating innocent Black students, conducting searches without probable cause and blood-thirsty dogs. It’s hard to imagine.”
Shaw students stopped, searched while on school trip to economic conference in Georgia
Eighteen Shaw University students were stopped and searched while riding to an economic conference in Atlanta.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SC deputies defend operation that led to search of Shaw University bus, cite hundreds of other recent searches, arrests
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — More questions have surfaced in the aftermath of a traffic stop and search of a bus carrying 18 Shaw University students. A spokesman for Gov. Roy Cooper responded Tuesday afternoon. “The Governor shares the deep concern of Shaw University leaders about the treatment and safety of their students and has asked North Carolina Public Safety officials to discuss this matter with South Carolina law enforcement officials and express that concern,” Press Secretary Sam Chan told WRAL Investigates.
fox5atlanta.com
KSU students find racial slur spray painted across hall of off-campus apartment complex
MARIETTA, Ga. - Kennessaw State University students at an off-campus apartment complex in Cobb County say they discovered a racial slur spray-painted on the wall of their building Wednesday morning. Now, the complex and Cobb County police are investigating. Several students say when they stepped out of their apartments the...
North Carolina State Fair 2022 parking guide
RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina State Fair runs Oct. 13-23, 2022, at the N.C. State Fairgrounds. (Download and print a map) Free parking is available on State Fair, Carter-Finley Football Stadium and PNC Arena properties. Fairgoers are encouraged to take Wade Avenue to the Edwards Mill Extension to park in these lots. Pay attention to officers directing traffic.
Georgia candidates are encouraging early voting, particularly to Black men and seniors
Wednesday morning on the south interior steps of the Georgia State Capitol a group of Black men led by State Representative El-Mahdi Holly (District 111) addressed the media at a Black Men Vote rally. Early voting was top of mind when Holly said, “This is the time, this election cycle, that we all are together […] The post Georgia candidates are encouraging early voting, particularly to Black men and seniors appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wabe.org
Georgia ACLU joins civil rights organizations urging Atlanta to drop detention center lease
Last week, the ACLU of Georgia sent a letter to Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and the entire city council with a clear ask: reverse the decision to lease the city’s detention center to Fulton County. And the organization wasn’t alone. The letter was co-signed by more than 60 civil...
Durham, Raleigh crack top 10 metros in new tech innovation study
RALEIGH – For the second year in a row, three North Carolina metropolitan statistical areas rank among the top 30 regions of the United States for technology innovation. Durham-Chapel Hill ranks sixth overall and Raleigh-Cary is eighth. Charlotte ranks 28th. The analysis, known as the Tech Innovation Index, compares...
Election officials largely reject voter eligibility challenges under Georgia’s new election law
The eligibility of tens of thousands of Georgia voters is being challenged ahead of the midterm election on Nov. 8, with Cobb County and Chatham County election boards the latest to reject attempts to remove people from the registrar’s rolls. On Monday, the election boards in the Atlanta suburbs and Savannah community rejected more than […] The post Election officials largely reject voter eligibility challenges under Georgia’s new election law appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
Students detail unhealthy living conditions at upscale off-campus housing in Midtown
They call it the “roach drawer.” The kitchen drawer closest to the refrigerator always has roaches in it. Asked when the roaches started appearing, Chloe Devre said with a serious look, “The day we moved in. We open drawers in the kitchen and they just scatter.” Terminix has been called to the 5-bedroom unit at […] The post Students detail unhealthy living conditions at upscale off-campus housing in Midtown appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comedians sue Clayton County police over stops at Atlanta airport
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — Two comedians filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against Clayton County for its police’s “racial profiling and coercive stops” during stops at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL), according to a news release. The lawsuit, brought on by Eric André and Clayton English, challenges...
Ex-NC town manager ousted after police force quit has a new job. But vote was close.
Justine Jones will officially begin her new local government post on Oct. 24
Woman wants justice after attacker punched her unprovoked at Crossroads mall in Cary
CARY, N.C. — A woman who was assaulted in the middle of the day at Crossroads Plaza Shopping Center in Cary believes more needs to be done to bring her attacker to justice and to keep shoppers safe. Shannon Lee said she was punched in the face unprovoked by...
Man killed crossing driveway near Raleigh middle school in hit-and-run
RALEIGH, N.C. — A man walking near a Raleigh school was killed on Wednesday morning when he was hit by a vehicle. Police responded to a "person down" call on Six Forks Road near Carroll Middle School just after 7 a.m. Faramarz Zeinahvazi, 76, was walking northbound on the...
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Former ‘Cosby Show’ actor joins Clark Atlanta faculty
Actor Joseph C. Phillips is joining the faculty of Clark Atlanta University as a professor in Theatre and Communication Studies, according to a news release. Best known for his role as Lt. Martin Kendall on The Cosby Show, Phillips’ new role is in the School of Arts & Sciences, where students can “learn all areas of theater while mastering oral and written communication.”
Family of Raleigh woman missing since September pleads for answers
RALEIGH, N.C. — The family of 46-year-old Sterlena Bland said she has been missing since last month. Bland, a Raleigh resident and a mother, was last seen near her home on Ranch Mill Circle just off Poole Road. The trouble started in February. That's when Bland, and her Sister,...
Person killed in crash south of downtown Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — A person was killed Thursday in a crash south of downtown Raleigh. The crash was reported before 2:45 a.m. at the intersection of South Wilmington Street and South Saunders Street. There was limited information about the car involved or whether the driver stayed to help. This...
buckhead.com
Historic Buckhead cemetery is rededicated to honor displaced Black community
Buckhead’s Mt. Olive Cemetery was rededicated in an Oct. 9 ceremony honoring Black former residents who were driven out 70 years ago for redevelopment. The event was part of the City’s “ELEVATE Atlanta” public art program, which ran Sept. 16-Oct. 9, and was supported by the Buckhead Heritage Society and the Buckhead-based Atlanta History Center.
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
66K+
Followers
71K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0