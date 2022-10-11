ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
Society
Atlanta, GA
Society
City
Raleigh, NC
Atlanta, GA
Education
City
Dillard, GA
Local
Georgia Education
State
Georgia State
Raleigh, NC
Education
Local
Georgia Society
State
South Carolina State
City
Atlanta, GA
WRAL News

SC deputies defend operation that led to search of Shaw University bus, cite hundreds of other recent searches, arrests

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — More questions have surfaced in the aftermath of a traffic stop and search of a bus carrying 18 Shaw University students. A spokesman for Gov. Roy Cooper responded Tuesday afternoon. “The Governor shares the deep concern of Shaw University leaders about the treatment and safety of their students and has asked North Carolina Public Safety officials to discuss this matter with South Carolina law enforcement officials and express that concern,” Press Secretary Sam Chan told WRAL Investigates.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

North Carolina State Fair 2022 parking guide

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina State Fair runs Oct. 13-23, 2022, at the N.C. State Fairgrounds. (Download and print a map) Free parking is available on State Fair, Carter-Finley Football Stadium and PNC Arena properties. Fairgoers are encouraged to take Wade Avenue to the Edwards Mill Extension to park in these lots. Pay attention to officers directing traffic.
RALEIGH, NC
TheAtlantaVoice

Georgia candidates are encouraging early voting, particularly to Black men and seniors

Wednesday morning on the south interior steps of the Georgia State Capitol a group of Black men led by State Representative El-Mahdi Holly (District 111) addressed the media at a Black Men Vote rally. Early voting was top of mind when Holly said, “This is the time, this election cycle, that we all are together […] The post Georgia candidates are encouraging early voting, particularly to Black men and seniors appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shaw University#Racial Discrimination#University President#Racism#Linus College#Raleigh Apex#Naacp
WRAL News

Durham, Raleigh crack top 10 metros in new tech innovation study

RALEIGH – For the second year in a row, three North Carolina metropolitan statistical areas rank among the top 30 regions of the United States for technology innovation. Durham-Chapel Hill ranks sixth overall and Raleigh-Cary is eighth. Charlotte ranks 28th. The analysis, known as the Tech Innovation Index, compares...
RALEIGH, NC
Georgia Recorder

Election officials largely reject voter eligibility challenges under Georgia’s new election law

The eligibility of tens of thousands of Georgia voters is being challenged ahead of the midterm election on Nov. 8, with Cobb County and Chatham County election boards the latest to reject attempts to remove people from the registrar’s rolls. On Monday, the election boards in the Atlanta suburbs and Savannah community rejected more than […] The post Election officials largely reject voter eligibility challenges under Georgia’s new election law appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
COBB COUNTY, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Students detail unhealthy living conditions at upscale off-campus housing in Midtown

They call it the “roach drawer.” The kitchen drawer closest to the refrigerator always has roaches in it. Asked when the roaches started appearing, Chloe Devre said with a serious look, “The day we moved in. We open drawers in the kitchen and they just scatter.”  Terminix has been called to the 5-bedroom unit at […] The post Students detail unhealthy living conditions at upscale off-campus housing in Midtown appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Education
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Former ‘Cosby Show’ actor joins Clark Atlanta faculty

Actor Joseph C. Phillips is joining the faculty of Clark Atlanta University as a professor in Theatre and Communication Studies, according to a news release. Best known for his role as Lt. Martin Kendall on The Cosby Show, Phillips’ new role is in the School of Arts & Sciences, where students can “learn all areas of theater while mastering oral and written communication.”
ATLANTA, GA
WRAL News

Person killed in crash south of downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — A person was killed Thursday in a crash south of downtown Raleigh. The crash was reported before 2:45 a.m. at the intersection of South Wilmington Street and South Saunders Street. There was limited information about the car involved or whether the driver stayed to help. This...
RALEIGH, NC
buckhead.com

Historic Buckhead cemetery is rededicated to honor displaced Black community

Buckhead’s Mt. Olive Cemetery was rededicated in an Oct. 9 ceremony honoring Black former residents who were driven out 70 years ago for redevelopment. The event was part of the City’s “ELEVATE Atlanta” public art program, which ran Sept. 16-Oct. 9, and was supported by the Buckhead Heritage Society and the Buckhead-based Atlanta History Center.
ATLANTA, GA
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
66K+
Followers
71K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy