BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck School Board member has entered a not guilty plea to obstructing officers during a traffic stop. Court documents report 46-year-old Emily Eckroth, a Bismarck-area physician who was elected to the school board in June, was a passenger in her husband Ryan’s car when officers pulled them over on September 3. Police say the car was swerving on Interstate 94 in Bismarck. Officers say Emily was “immediately disrespectful,” yelled obscenities at officers including ‘I am a doctor, and what you’re doing is bull----,’ and created such a distraction that Ryan could not complete an on-site breath test.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 22 HOURS AGO