Read full article on original website
Related
KFYR-TV
UPDATE: More than 1,000 pounds of explosive materials recovered from Williston residence by bomb squads
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - UPDATE: Arrest made in Williston bomb scare case. UPDATE (10/12 at 2 p.m.): Williston police say members of the bomb squads estimate more than one thousand pounds of homemade explosive materials have been recovered, along with multiple chemicals and powders located in the residence. “No arrests...
UPDATE: Suspect in Williston bomb scare is now in custody
According to the Williston Police Department, during the investigation, suspected explosive materials were located in an occupied apartment.
KFYR-TV
Arrest made in Williston bomb scare case
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A man has been arrested in relation to a narcotics search that resulted in more than 1,000 pounds of explosives found in Williston. Williston police say 28-year-old Ross Petrie is in custody. Charges are pending. The scene, located on the 3600 block of 7th Street West,...
KFYR-TV
Remains of man found south of Minot still unidentified
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Investigators are still working to identify the man whose remains were found just south of Minot earlier this month, according to the Ward County Sheriff. Sheriff Bob Roed said the first round of testing at the state crime lab was inconclusive, so they are trying...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFYR-TV
Bismarck man to see probation for gun store burglary
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A judge has sentenced a Bismarck man to probation for burglarizing a gun store. Police say in June 2021, then 22-year-old Tjaden Smith backed a truck through the front doors of Double H Guns, caused thousands of dollars in damage, and stole firearms. They say he also vandalized electrical boxes.
KFYR-TV
Texas man has medical emergency, dies in Williston crash
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a Texas man died in a crash on Highway 2 in Williston Wednesday morning. Investigators say the 58-year-old man from Cedar Creek, Texas, had a medical emergency and went off the road near mile marker 15. He drove across a ditch and frontage road before hitting an embankment.
Kenmare man arrested for relationship with female juvenile
KENMARE, ND (KXNET) — 21-year-old Andrew Gast from Kenmare was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 11, for corruption of a minor after being involved in a relationship with a female juvenile. According to the Ward County Sheriff’s Department, the arrest was the result of an investigation that began in late September after a report that Gast […]
UPDATE: Body found on Highway 83 south of Minot still yields no clues
UPDATE: OCT. 12, 9:40 A.M. MINOT, ND (KXNET) — Initial tests of tissue samples done by the North Dakota State Crime Lab from the man found dead near Highway 83 south of Minot have come back negative. According to the Ward County Sheriff’s Department, tissue samples from the man found dead near Minot, who had […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Texas man dies in Williston after suffering medical emergency while driving
WILLISTON, ND (KXNET) — A 58-year-old Texas man died after suffering a medical emergency while driving on Highway 2 near Williston on Wednesday morning around 8:50 a.m. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the driver was traveling east on Highway 2 when he suffered a medical emergency and went off the road and through […]
KFYR-TV
Fargo Voted the Best Tasting Drinking Water
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Fargo’s water beat out drinking water samples from a pool of 7 competitors on Wednesday. The annual competition is part of the “Drinking Water Taste Test” at the annual “North Dakota Water & Pollution Control Conference” in Bismarck. Conference attendees selected...
KFYR-TV
Washington man charged with dealing fentanyl in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Washington man is charged with possession with intent to deliver fentanyl along with other charges in Bismarck. Bismarck police say 28-year-old Jordan A. Anderson of Washington state was dealing fentanyl in North Dakota. Police responded to a hotel room in north Bismarck Monday, October 10,...
KFYR-TV
Bismarck School Board member enters not guilty plea to obstructing officers
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck School Board member has entered a not guilty plea to obstructing officers during a traffic stop. Court documents report 46-year-old Emily Eckroth, a Bismarck-area physician who was elected to the school board in June, was a passenger in her husband Ryan’s car when officers pulled them over on September 3. Police say the car was swerving on Interstate 94 in Bismarck. Officers say Emily was “immediately disrespectful,” yelled obscenities at officers including ‘I am a doctor, and what you’re doing is bull----,’ and created such a distraction that Ryan could not complete an on-site breath test.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KFYR-TV
Flu shot drive-through at Bismarck Event Center
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Health experts are reminding patients it’s now the time to get their flu shots. Around 150 residents registered for the flu shot drive-through at the Bismarck Event Center hosted by Bismarck Burleigh Health. COVID booster shots were also being offered, and around 35 nurses administered...
Bismarck man arrested after attack on officer
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A Bismarck man was arrested on Tuesday, October 11, after he assaulted Bismarck police officers when he was found driving while under suspension. According to the Bismarck Police Department, at approximately 10:51 a.m., officers attempted to take a 42-year-old Corey Hollingsworth into custody after he was found to be driving under […]
KFYR-TV
Bismarck UPS driver saves couple, recognized by company
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck UPS driver is being called a hero for saving a couple following a traffic accident. Ken Oakes said he was delivering packages last week near Almont when he found a car crash with a woman lying on her back on the center console. Ken is an Amy veteran and says his training kicked in when he came upon the scene of the accident.
KFYR-TV
New Town police warn public about scam
MINOT N.D. (KMOT) - New Town Police Department is warning the public about an ongoing scam involving fake jewelry. Officers have identified a 32-year-old Romanian man, traveling with his wife and children driving newer rental vehicles. Police said the suspects are soliciting people at gas stations and in some residential...
Fake jewelry scammers circulating in the New Town area
NEW TOWN (KXNET) — The New Town Police are warning area residents of a fake jewelry scam circulating in the region. Authorities say a Romanian male, traveling with his wife and children in a rental vehicle have been soliciting people at gas stations and residential areas. Police ask if you have been scammed by these […]
KFYR-TV
Magic City Discovery Center lights up on Minot’s north hill
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Families in Minot celebrated the completion of the construction of the Magic City Discovery Center with a special lighting ceremony earlier this week. The center will feature a series of interactive science exhibits for kids of all ages. Kid ambassadors joined in on the fun...
KFYR-TV
Williston man pleads guilty to attempted murder charge in 2021 shootout
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A Williston man has changed his plea to guilty following a shootout last year. Police charged 24-year-old Eddie Anderson with attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder due to his involvement in a shooting at the Windscape Apartments in Williston on June 2021. He originally plead not guilty.
KFYR-TV
Williston Parks and Rec brings roller skating to the Raymond Center
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) – Roller skating is making a return to Williston. The city used to have a rink in the ‘80s, which is being revitalized at the Raymond Center. Demand and public interest pushed the Parks and Rec department to hold roller skating nights since July. The program has since grown thanks to the addition of rental skates and theme nights.
Comments / 1