Acacia Munn
2d ago
and the fact that I continue to see racists from Graham comment on news stories spewing more racist hate is so unacceptable. STOP TEACHING YOUR CHILDREN HATE!
newschannel6now.com
Wichita Falls ISD provides update on new high schools
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Two new high schools in Wichita Falls are still on track to open in fall of 2024, even though there have been a few hiccups along the way. Wichita Falls ISD held a board meeting on Tuesday and received the latest updates on the schools.
texomashomepage.com
WFISD addresses progress on new high schools
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls Independent School District’s Board of Trustees met on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, with the district’s two new high schools among the items to be discussed. On the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting was a progress update on the ongoing...
newschannel6now.com
Family speaks out on shooting fatality in Vernon
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -Family members are speaking out about the murder of a 27-year-old man, who was gunned down on October 12th in Vernon. Vernon police say just before 7pm, 54-year-old Bradford Allen Thompson shot Andre Sandoval multiple times. Thompson is now in jail facing murder charges. Family members...
newschannel6now.com
Wichita Falls man arrested after dispute with neighbor
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A dispute between neighbors landed a Wichita Falls man in jail. The incident occurred around 7:45 last night in the 1500 block of Keeler, after Michael Perkins, 61, got into an argument with a neighbor over damages sustained to his vehicle in an accident. Officials...
texomashomepage.com
Hirschi’s declared victory in question after new allegations
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Shortly after district officials awarded victory in the controversial Hirschi vs. Graham football game, the outcome was again called into question. Hirschi was declared the winner of the game on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, by the District 3-4A, Division II Executive Committee (DEC). The DEC...
newschannel6now.com
Eastside residents upset about abundance of trash on curbs
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Thousands of pounds of trash have piled up on the east side of Wichita Falls and residents said they were led to believe that the city would be picking it up. Miscommunication is what led to the situation now. Two months ago, organizers in district...
texomashomepage.com
First Step brings awareness to domestic violence
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — On average, nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the United States. During one year, this equates to more than 10 million women and men, that’s according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence. First Step has helped...
bowienewsonline.com
Gowan jailed for aggravated assault with a knife
A 41-year-old Bowie man was arrested by local police this past week accused of aggravated assault with knife. Josiah James Gowan was jailed on Oct. 5 for complaints of aggravated assault of a date/family/household member, plus unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and credit/debit card abuse. Police Chief Guy Green...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
North Texas to Open First State Park in 25 Years
The first state park in North Texas in 25 years is set to open in late 2023, just in time for the Texas Park and Wildlife Department's centennial, the department announced Tuesday. The Palo Pinto Mountains State Park, 75 miles west of Fort Worth and 75 miles east of Abilene,...
Two Months Later, Lawton Water Bill Pay Is Still Broken
Before hopping into a long origin story of the Lawton Utility Bill Pay saga, let me give you the cliff notes to get you caught up... The Lawton water bill went digital a few years ago with the help of an outside service in Texas that carved out a living offering smaller towns this service. They took a meager 75¢ service fee per bill, it worked like a charm.
texomashomepage.com
Overpowering air freshener leads to large drug bust
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An overpowering odor of air freshener in a van prompted a Clay County deputy to conduct a search that revealed almost 250 pounds of marijuana in several large garbage bags. Sheriff Jeff Lyde said Deputy Demonte Brooks stopped a Dodge Caravan with Arizona plates Sunday...
texomashomepage.com
Family and friends remember victim in Vernon homicide
VERNON (KFDX/KJTL)— Family and friends of a 27-year-old Vernon man who was shot and killed in Vernon on Tuesday night, remember him at a candlelight vigil. The victim was identified as Andre Sandoval, was shot several times in a vacant lot across from the American Legion out in Vernon.
texomashomepage.com
Vernon Police Chief announces retirement
VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — Vernon Police Chief Randy Agan announced his retirement Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, after almost five years as head of the department. He thanks City Manager Marty Mangum, the men and women of the Vernon PD, and the citizens. City leaders named Agan Police Chief on Nov....
texomashomepage.com
Outcome decided in suspended Graham-Hirschi game
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A winner has been determined in the District 3-4A contest between the Hirschi Huskies and the Graham Steers after an on-field brawl forced the game to be suspended before it was completed. On Wednesday, October 12, 2022, a District 3-4A District Executive Committee made up...
Wichita Falls Police Seeking Identity of Suspect in Recent Burglary
The Wichita Falls Police Department is looking for help identifying the suspect in a recent burglary. At around midnight on Friday, September 30, an unknown suspect broke into Johnson’s Furniture, located at 3400 Old Jacksboro Highway. The suspect is described as a male wearing a black hoodie, faded jeans, and white shoes.
Vernon, October 11 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏐 games in Vernon. The Chillicothe High School volleyball team will have a game with Northside High School on October 11, 2022, 14:30:00. The Holliday High School volleyball team will have a game with Vernon High School on October 11, 2022, 14:30:00.
texomashomepage.com
Popular Wichita Falls tamale factory to close its doors
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you plan on adding tamales to your Christmas dinner, you might look elsewhere after a popular tortilla and tamales factory is closing its doors. Rodriguez Tortilla & Tamales Factory announced on its Facebook page that they are closing its doors permanently. The Facebook post...
newschannel6now.com
Man charged with murder following Tuesday shooting in Vernon
VERNON, Texas (KAUZ) - A man was arrested for murder on Tuesday after officers responded to a possible shooting in Vernon. According to the Vernon Police Department, officers responded to reports of gunshots in the 1800 block of Deaf Smith just before 7 p.m. Tuesday. Upon arrival, they discovered Andre...
texomashomepage.com
Vernon homicide victim identified, candlelight vigil planned
VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — The victim of a Tuesday night homicide in Vernon has been identified, and the suspect is believed to be in custody. According to Vernon Police Chief Randall Agan, officers responded to the the field across from the American Legion Post 67 in the 1800 block of Deaf Smith just before 7 p.m. Tuesday, October 11, for reports of gunshots.
Is the Naruto Ramen in Wichita Falls Any Good?
So last week I was talking about this new ramen that would be debuting in Wichita Falls that is from the anime Naruto. I like nerdy things, so I had to go get a bowl. So yesterday, the Cowboys were playing and that means I need to go binge on some food. I also learned last week, yesterday was Naruto's birthday. So I guess that means I am obligated to celebrate, but how do you do that? Well Taki Ramen in Parker Square has replicated the ramen that Naruto would eat on the show.
