She Divorced Her Husband, Dated His Uncle, And Disappeared. What Happened To Naomi Wilson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedCedar Rapids, IA
3 Amazing Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Women’s Volleyball: Ohio State opens conference play with weekend split at Iowa, No. 3 NebraskaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Daily Iowan
Opinion | Social justice work must continue
I attended a protest on the University of Iowa Pentacrest to discuss the ongoing fight for reproductive rights in Iowa on Sunday. At this community meeting, organizers and activists alike shared a similar sentiment: We are tired. Students, professionals, parents and guardians, religious leaders, politicians, and organizers in town understand...
Daily Iowan
UI alum, health care provider Chris Ruge visits IMU, discusses documentary
Chris and Ann Ruge visited the University of Iowa on Thursday to discuss health care and their roles in “The Providers.”. The discussion came after a screening of the film, which is a 2018 documentary about three health care providers working with marginalized patients in rural northern New Mexico, at the Iowa Theater of the Iowa Memorial Union.
Daily Iowan
UI Entrepreneurial Finance class project becomes fundraiser for Children’s Hospital
What began as an innovative class project turned into a fundraiser for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital. Associate professor of instruction in the Tippie College of Business Bob Walker has taught the Entrepreneurial Finance class for around five years. In this class, students participate in a...
Daily Iowan
Ask the Author | Don McLeese
Don McLeese is an University of Iowa professor of journalism, an author, and an editor. Before joining the faculty at the UI, McLeese was a prominent award-winning music journalist, having written for periodicals like the Chicago Sun Times and the New York Times Book Review. Currently, he serves on the editorial advisory boards of three different institutions including the University of Iowa Press. He has written three books so far; his most recent, “Slippery Steps: Rolling and Tumbling Toward Sobriety,” was released Oct. 8 during the Iowa City UNESCO City of Literature Book Festival. He wrote the book to understand his drinking problem and his path to sobriety, and he hopes the book will provide answers for people who — as he was — are unsure of whether they are “alcoholic enough” to seek recovery.
Daily Iowan
USG passes resolution supporting reproductive health care access at University of Iowa
The University of Iowa Undergraduate Student Government passed a resolution at its Tuesday meeting to urge all colleges at the university to adopt a sustainability general education requirement. While a sustainability general education requirement was adopted by the UI College of Liberal Arts and Sciences in July 2021, other UI...
littlevillagemag.com
Election 2022: Public Measure 1 would eliminate ‘current and future common-sense gun laws’
Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks was blunt in his assessment of Public Measure 1, which would amend the Iowa Constitution in a way that would stop most attempts to regulate guns in the state. “This amendment is a wolf in sheep’s clothing,” Maybanks said at a news conference on Tuesday...
cbs2iowa.com
Christina Bohannan hopes to win back SE Iowa district for Democrats
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — For 14 years, Iowa's 2nd Congressional district, covering Iowa City, the Quad Cities, and most of southeast Iowa, was represented by Democrat Dave Loebsack. In 2020, Loebsack retired from Congress, leaving a wide open race in the middle of a pandemic. Democrat Rita Hart lost...
State agency ignores law requiring the routine inspection of Iowa hotels
For the past eight years, a state regulatory agency has violated a law requiring the routine inspection of Iowa’s hotels and motels. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals is required to inspect all hotels within its jurisdiction at least once every two years. Inspections are the sole process by which Iowa enforces regulations intended […] The post State agency ignores law requiring the routine inspection of Iowa hotels appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Daily Iowan
Iowa City Community School District students, teachers to be involved with new prairie initiatives
A prairie conservation initiative in the Iowa City Community School District is bringing wilderness education onto school grounds. Students from Weber Elementary School, located at 3850 Rohret Road in Iowa City, will plant grass at the school in early November to expand its prairie. Ben Grimm, Iowa City School District...
KWQC
Discussion panel about solar energy in Iowa hits the University of Iowa campus
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWQC) - The University of Iowa College of Law held a panel discussion on the use of solar energy in Iowa on Tuesday. Experts from across the state gathered at the Boyd Law Building to discuss how solar energy impacts the state at the municipal, county, and state levels.
KCRG.com
Iowans to vote on gun amendment
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks and Linn County Sheriff Brian Gardner expressed their concerns about “Measure #1″ on the election ballot at an Iowa For Responsible Gun Laws meeting. “Possession of firearms as a felon or domestic abuse offender here in...
Daily Iowan
New Iowa City Community School District program to bring in paraeducators, train high school students
High school students and adult paraeducators in the Iowa City Community School District are three months into earning teaching credentials in the classroom through a new state program. The Teacher and Paraeducators Registered Apprenticeship started in August and is funded by the American Rescue Plan. The Iowa Workforce Development Agency...
davenportlibrary.com
The Truth Will Out: Annie Wittenmyer
In preparation for a recent program featuring Annie Wittenmyer and the orphanage she is forever linked to in Davenport, Iowa inconsistencies within reference works were found bringing up a number of questions. Turning to some basic documents used for family history research and a book by Thomas R. Baker called The Sacred Cause of Union: Iowa in the Civil War clarification (and documentation) that Annie Turner Wittenmyer was actually NOT a wealthy widow whose husband died before the Civil War came to light. Rather, she was a DIVORCED single mother striving to provide for her child in the 1860s with an enormous sense of empathy and desire to improve the quality of life in her community through her charity work.
Wilson’s Orchard And Farm To Open Second Iowa Location
This time of year, there is no better way to spend a fall afternoon than going to an apple orchard. The fall colors, delicious food, and time outdoors are the favorite activities of many here in Eastern Iowa. One of the most popular spots to visit is Wilson's Orchard and Farm in Iowa City. You can pick apples, check out all the pumpkins, and enjoy some food and craft beverages while you're there. And now, Wilson's has announced that they are going to be opening a second Iowa location!
Daily Iowan
JoCo Board of Supervisors candidates speak about visions for county ahead of election
Candidates running for the Johnson County Board of Supervisors answered questions about their campaigns and their visions for the county at an event hosted by the League of Women Voters of Johnson County on Tuesday. The event at the Iowa City Senior Center featured four of the five candidates running...
ourquadcities.com
Bettendorf family says goodbye to 18-year-old angel
Nineteen days before her 19th birthday, Bettendorf’s Charly Erpelding departed this earth, Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. “Andy and I got to see her off to heaven in our arms reassuring her and letting her know how much we love her, and the unending pride we have in her,” Charly’s mom Tara Erpelding posted on Facebook. “She was brave and courageous as she’s always been. Our hearts are shattered, but we do take comfort in the many stories you’ve shared of how she’s touched your lives, just as she has touched ours.”
Daily Iowan
The Weir to bring ghost stories and comradery to Riverside Theatre
A chilly evening’s warm respite buzzes with conversation, folk music, and the crisp pour of a frothy Guinness. Groups of friends and neighbors gather in ambient light, leaning in to listen to each other’s ghost stories. This is the scene set by Connor McPherson’s The Weir. Taking place...
Daily Iowan
Johnson County to create village in the western part of the county
The Johnson County Planning, Development, and Sustainability Department are in the midst of turning the unincorporated community of Windham into a village. The location of Windham Village, according to a proposal released by the department on Sept. 29, is to the West of Iowa City, “about halfway between the villages of Cosgrove to the north and Frytown to the south.”
Daily Iowan
Iowa women’s cross country’s Emma Gordon reflects on development
Iowa women’s cross country has had a successful season early in 2022. The Hawkeyes placed seventh out of 14 teams at the Gans Creek Classic in Columbia, Missouri, on Sept. 30, moving them into 13th in the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Association Midwest Regional top 15.
Sioux City Journal
UNI punter Cael Loecher remains 'critically stable' at U of I Hospital intensive care unit
The prognosis is better than it was a week ago, but Northern Iowa punter Cael Loecher is still not out of the woods. Ten days ago, the Cedar Falls native was flown from UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital to the University of Iowa Hospitals where he was diagnosed with a form of vasculitis — granulomatosis with polyangitis (formerly known as Wegener’s granulomatosis) — which can be fatal.
