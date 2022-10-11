ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corinth, NY

Saratoga deputies searching for vulnerable adult

By Courtney Ward
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

UPDATE: As of 8:05 a.m. Tuesday, the missing vulnerable adult alert sent out for Frank Brimhall has been canceled.

CORINTH, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a man reported missing. Frank Brimhall was last seen around 8 p.m. on Sunday, October 9 on Hack Road in the town of Corinth.

Police said he has hallucinations, is confused and may be in need of medical attention. Brimhall was driving a 2003 black Jeep Liberty with New York registration CEY-3172. He was last seen wearing a dark colored sweatshirt and sweatpants.

Brimhall is 57 years old. He is described as being 6’5″ tall and 250 pounds with black hair and multi-colored eyes. Anyone who sees him is asked to either call 911 or the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office at (518) 885-6761.

Two motorcycles collide in Saugerties, hospitalizations and criminal investigation follow

A Catskill man riding a 2022 Harley Davidson motorcycle was hit from behind on Rte. 32 by a 1998 Honda motorcycle on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. According to Saugerties police, he accident left the Honda rider with multiple injuries in Albany Medical Center, while the Harley operator was charged with license-related misdemeanors in an ongoing investigation.
Saratoga County Sheriff investigating Hadley crash

This just in – the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a crash in Hadley on Harris Road and Route 9N. Police, fire, and EMS are all on scene with the incident having occurred around 8:45 p.m. this evening. We will have the latest updates on our...
Students left by bus found lost in the woods

THURMAN, N.Y. (NEWS10) - Two students visiting the Adirondacks recently were rescued by New York State Forest Rangers after getting lost during a day retreat from an area university. A ranger was called into the Adirondacks on the night of Saturday, Oct. 1, to respond to a report of two students lost in the woods near Dippikill Pond, miles west of Lake George and Warrensburg.
