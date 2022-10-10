New UGA initiative aims to address certified nursing assistant shortages

Read full article on original website
Newton County commissioners hear requests for American Rescue Plan Act funds
COVINGTON — Newton County commissioners heard requests from department heads Monday for funding from the county’s second installment of American Rescue Plan Act funds. The requests total $8,650,000, with 45% of the funds requested for infrastructure needs, 36% for public safety and 19% for quality of life.
Retiring Judge John Ott grateful for career in Newton, Walton counties
The entirety of Chief Superior Court Judge John Ott’s law career has taken place in Newton and Walton counties. And after 41 years — 32 years on the bench — Ott is hanging up his robe. On Oct. 1, Ott, 68, announced his retirement from the Alcovy Judicial Circuit in a letter to Gov. Brian Kemp, stating that Dec. 31, 2022 will be his last day on the job.
Stallworth, Brandon Timothy 760 Colt Ln Conyers, GA 30012 Arrested
Stallworth, Brandon Timothy 760 Colt Ln Conyers, GA 30012 Arrested 12-12-2010 Convicted 03-19-2012 Aggravated child molestation Gwinnett County 911-83927 10/12/2022.
Rockdale County Jail Logbook
The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Oct. 4 - Oct. 10:. • Thapelo Haughton, 48, Lochinver Lane, Conyers; cruelty to children.
Experts Advise Carrying This Amount of Cash These Days
America is loosening its grip on its centuries-old love affair with cash. PURRFECTLY ADORABLE: These kitties are available for adoption now in Butts County. Looking for that purrfect fur baby to bring home? Look no further than Klassy Kats of Butts County. Klassy Kats' mission is to reduce the overpopulation of cats in Butts County by using a proactive approach for promoting, educating, and taking part in spaying and neutering cats and kittens t… Click for more.
PETA calls for indictment of deputy whose dogs died in hot shed
CONYERS — People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is urging Rockdale District Attorney Alisha Johnson to seek felony indictments against a deputy whose dogs died of heat stroke while he kept them in an enclosed shed in his back yard in June. In a three-page letter sent to...
PAWSITIVELY ADORABLE: These dogs are up for adoption in Butts County
Butts County Animal Control is currently closed to the public, but Butts Mutts is still working by appointment only. They are working diligently to get dogs in foster care, if not adopted, as quickly as possibly. We highly recommend a "Meet and Greet" for all members of the household prior...
GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do this weekend in the Rockdale and Newton County areas, October 14-16
It's time to make plans for the weekend — check out the fall festival, buy some fresh produce or listen to live music. There's something for everyone!
How to Watch: Georgia vs Vanderbilt
Georgia earned their No. 1 ranking back after week six and now they are getting ready for their conference matchup against the Vanderbilt Commodores. The Bulldogs have dominated this series for a long time and currently hold an overall record of 59-20-2 in the series.
Newton County Jail Blotter
The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole for Oct. 5 to Oct. 12:. • Andrew E. Ballinger, 17, Silver Willow Walk, Covington; criminal trespass.
