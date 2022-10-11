Livingston, October 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Livingston.
The Kent Place School soccer team will have a game with Newark Academy on October 11, 2022, 12:30:00.
Kent Place School
Newark Academy
October 11, 2022
12:30:00
Middle School Girls Soccer
The James Caldwell High School soccer team will have a game with Livingston High School on October 11, 2022, 13:00:00.
James Caldwell High School
Livingston High School
October 11, 2022
13:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
Comments / 0