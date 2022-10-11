ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston, October 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 2 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Livingston.

The Kent Place School soccer team will have a game with Newark Academy on October 11, 2022, 12:30:00.

Kent Place School
Newark Academy
October 11, 2022
12:30:00
Middle School Girls Soccer

The James Caldwell High School soccer team will have a game with Livingston High School on October 11, 2022, 13:00:00.

James Caldwell High School
Livingston High School
October 11, 2022
13:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The Northern Valley Regional High School soccer team will have a game with Ridgewood High School on October 13, 2022, 13:15:00.
The Rumson-Fair Haven Regional High School soccer team will have a game with Middletown North High School on October 13, 2022, 12:45:00.
The Monroe Woodbury Senior High School soccer team will have a game with Newburgh Free Academy on October 13, 2022, 13:15:00.
