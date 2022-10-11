Liverpool look to get a leg up in the UEFA Champions League standings as they visit Rangers this Wednesday on Paramount+. The Reds sit in second place in Group A but enter Wednesday's match on the heels of another Premier League loss, this time a 3-2 decision against Arsenal. Rangers are doing much better than that domestically but have yet to win a Champions League match as they welcome the Reds to Ibrox Stadium. Liverpool defeated Rangers 2-0 last week in the reverse fixture. You can see what happens this time around when you stream the match now on Paramount+.

UEFA ・ 1 DAY AGO