UEFA

CBS Sports

Kobenhavn vs. Manchester City: How to watch, schedule, Champions League live stream info, time, TV channel

The Champions League returns on Tuesday on Paramount+ as City striker Erling Haaland looks to continue his hot form as Pep Guardiola's side travels to Copenhagen. Manchester City and Kobenhavn will square off at 12:45 p.m. ET, Tuesday Oct. 11 at Parken as part of the ongoing Champions League group stage action. Man City collected three points with a 5-0 win over Kobenhavn in their previous leg. With half the group stage already in the books, Man City (nine points) leads Group G, while Kobenhavn (one point) is last in the group.
UEFA
ESPN

Chelsea's Thiago Silva hints at future AC Milan coaching job

Thiago Silva hinted he could manage AC Milan one day, but said his more immediate concern is seeking clarity over his Chelsea future. The 38-year-old's contract expires at the end of the season and it is unclear whether Silva will be offered the chance to extend his stay after moving to Stamford Bridge on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain in 2020.
MLS
CBS Sports

Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Real Madrid: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

The Champions League returns on Tuesday on Paramount+. Shakhtar Donetsk and Real Madrid will square off at 3 p.m. ET, Tuesday Oct. 11 at Stadion Miejski Legii Warszawa im. Marszalka Jozef as part of the ongoing Champions League group stage action. Shakhtar Donetsk is coming off of a 2-1 loss to Real Madrid. With half the group stage already in the books, Shakhtar Donetsk (four points) is in second place in Group F, while Real Madrid (nine points) leads the group.
UEFA
CBS Sports

Dinamo Zagreb vs. Salzburg: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

The Champions League returns on Tuesday on Paramount+. Dinamo Zagreb and Salzburg will face off at 3 p.m. ET Tuesday, Oct. 11 at Stadion Maksimir on Matchday 4 of the Champions League group stage. Dinamo Zagreb is coming off of a 1-0 defeat to Salzburg. With half the group stage already in the books, Dinamo Zagreb (three points) is last in Group E, while Salzburg (five points) leads the group.
UEFA
CBS Sports

Barcelona vs. Inter Milan: Champions League live stream, prediction, TV channel, how to watch online, news,

Barcelona's UEFA Champions League lives are on the line on Wednesday when they host Inter Milan on Matchday 4. After losing in Italy last week at the San Siro, Xavi's team need a victory to keep their chances of advancing to the knockout stage alive. Just a draw would see them trail Inter by three points with two games to go, having lost the head-to-head tiebreaker.
UEFA
CBS Sports

Rangers vs. Liverpool odds, picks, how to watch, live stream: Oct. 12, 2022 UEFA Champions League predictions

Liverpool look to get a leg up in the UEFA Champions League standings as they visit Rangers this Wednesday on Paramount+. The Reds sit in second place in Group A but enter Wednesday's match on the heels of another Premier League loss, this time a 3-2 decision against Arsenal. Rangers are doing much better than that domestically but have yet to win a Champions League match as they welcome the Reds to Ibrox Stadium. Liverpool defeated Rangers 2-0 last week in the reverse fixture. You can see what happens this time around when you stream the match now on Paramount+.
UEFA
CBS Sports

Champions League score picks: Reece James repeat for Chelsea vs. AC Milan? Predictions for PSG-Benfica, more

The UEFA Champions League's Matchday 4 kicks off on Tuesday, and by the end of play on Wednesday, all 32 teams remaining will have just two matches left before the knockout stages. With these serving as repeat fixtures from last week's Matchday 3, we could see some teams make or break their UCL campaigns. The slate on Tuesday is highlighted by AC Milan looking for revenge against Chelsea, while Barcelona are under serious pressure to beat Inter Milan on Wednesday.
UEFA
BBC

L﻿iverpool v Man City: Head-to-head stats

Liverpool are winless in their past five Premier League games against Manchester City (D3 L2) – they’ve never gone six without a win against the Citizens in their league history. Manchester City have picked up four points from their past two Premier League away games against Liverpool, just...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Watch Champions League live: Scores, updates as Chelsea face AC Milan, Mbappe's PSG in action, Juventus upset

Matchday 4 kicked off with Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus suffering a shock 2-0 defeat at Maccabi Haifa in a 2-0 thanks to a brace from Omer Atzili. It's a landmark victory for the Israeli side and an embarrassing result for a Juve side that only fired one shot on target in the first half and didn't show much to push for a victory after Allegri's halftime changes. The Italian side has three points with two games to go, needing results against PSG and Benfica and help elsewhere to make the knockout stages Juventus will need plenty of help moving forward.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Bayer Leverkusen vs Porto live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for the Champions League clash

Bayer Leverkusen vs Porto live stream, Wednesday 12 October, 8pm BST. Bayer Leverkusen vs Porto live stream and match preview. ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee. FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar (opens in new tab) love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple,...
UEFA
theScore

5 thoughts from Tuesday's Champions League action

The Champions League rumbles on with Matchday 4 this week. Below, we dissect the biggest talking points from Tuesday's action in Europe's premier club competition. Well, it turns out the win over Maccabi Haifa in last week's reverse fixture wasn't the beginning of a grand resurgence for Juventus. If anything, the victory in Turin simply masked the glaring issues that continue to drag the club down. The Israeli opposition exposed them all Tuesday.
UEFA
Yardbarker

Video – Juventus make final preparations for Maccabi Haifa encounter

On Monday, Juventus held their last training session at Continassa before making the trip to Israel. The Bianconeri will take on Maccabi Haifa for the second time in six days. After emerging victorious in the home encounter, Max Allegri’s men will be hoping to earn their second Champions League win in a row on Tuesday.
UEFA
SB Nation

AC Milan vs. Chelsea, Champions League: Live blog; highlights

Chelsea have won three in a row, including back-to-back wins by a 3-0 margin, and will look to make it two wins in a week over the Italian champions. A win here would go a long ways towards securing our spot in the knockout rounds, though a draw would be okay as well and defeat would probably still not spell disaster either.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

Mbappé scores as reports swirl; City, Madrid advance in CL

ROME (AP) — Happy or not, Kylian Mbappé continues to score goals for Paris Saint-Germain. Manchester City, meanwhile, just isn’t the same without Erling Haaland. Still, City — despite a 0-0 draw at FC Copenhagen — joined holder Real Madrid on Tuesday as the first teams to advance to the knockout phase of the Champions League.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Inter Coach Simone Inzaghi: “Great Match Against Barcelona That We Could’ve Won, Focus On Salernitana & Fiorentina Before Viktoria Plzen”

Inter head coach Simone Inzaghi feels that his team played an excellent match to grab a 3-3 draw against Barcelona in the Champions League. Speaking to Amazon Prime after the match, the coach also noted that the team must immediately shift focus to their Serie A commitments rather than thinking that they have one foot in the knockout rounds.
UEFA

