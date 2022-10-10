Read full article on original website
120-year-old shipwreck discovered in Lake Superior
The shipwreck of a barge that sank in 1902 has been discovered in Lake Superior, according to the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society.
Upper Midwest could see first measurable snow of the season
A series of cold fronts that will move through the Upper Midwest will usher in below-average temperatures and increase the chance of seeing the first measurable snow of the season.
Anniversary of Minnesota’s Worst Ever Natural Disaster
UNDATED (WJON News) -- October 12th marks the start of what is still known as the worst natural disaster to ever hit Minnesota. The Minnesota Historical Society says more than 450 people died in the Cloquet, Duluth and Moose Lake fires. More than 1,500 square miles were scorched and towns and villages burned flat.
Watch Kayakers Paddle Through Insane Lake Superior Swells Near Duluth
I have to admit that this looks super fun and also a little crazy. A recent video was published on YouTube that features GoPro camera footage of kayakers recently on a trip from Stony Point to Canal Park. They are paddling way out in the open water of Lake Superior with rolling waves.
Four Years Ago Duluth Experienced Some of the Biggest Waves Ever
Let's go back in time to fall of 2018, specifically October 10th of that year. Videos and photos of massive waves crashing into the North Shore went crazy viral on social media outlets. Canal Park and it's walkways were so flooded in some areas you wouldn't even know a sidewalk existed underneath the water that more closely resembled chocolate milk.
Here Are the Seventeen Snakes that Call Minnesota Home
Oh sure, we live in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but there are only 17 species of snakes that call Minnesota home. For as long as there have been humans walking on the planet -- snakes have been feared, misunderstood, killed, and generally under appreciated. Attitudes are slowly changing. More people are beginning to see snakes not only as fascinating creatures but also as important animals in nature.
businessnorth.com
Business is a mix at regional restaurants
The restaurant business is on the hot plate. Changes in customer habits, supply chain issues, rising food prices and a workforce shortage have some Northern Minnesota restaurants facing challenging times. Yet, business at some is cooking. “I’ve been here 37 years and I’ve never seen it like this,” said Patti...
boreal.org
Could “greening” of the steel sector bring a new boom to the Range?
Photo: Jeffrey Hanson, of Clearwater BioLogics, spoke earlier this month to the Ely Climate Group about major changes on the horizon for the steel industry. O. KRINGSTAD. Marshall Helmberger - The Timberjay News - October 12, 2022. The greening of the steel industry will bring big changes to Minnesota’s Iron...
Minnesota Brewery Truck Proves Company Has a Good Sense of Humor
Craft beers continue to grow in popularity across the country. It seems that there's a new brewery every other day and another flavor to try. For that reason it's important for any brewery to stay relevant and stay top of mind. Looks like one longtime Minnesota Brewery is helping to stay memorable by using a bit of humor on their delivery trucks.
'Tunnel of Terror' spooky car wash coming to five Minnesota cities
A "spookified" Tommy's Express Car Wash tunnel. Courtesy of Tommy's Express / Tunnel of Terror. Tommy's Express Car Wash is beckoning visitors to "prepare for the scare" as its Tunnel of Terror drive-through experience expands nationwide – with five Minnesota locations included. The "clean, scary, fun" haunted car wash...
Let It Snow! First Snow Accumulations In Duluth Area Expected This Week
It's hard to believe that just two day ago we were warm and all enjoying temperatures in the 70's. But, as we all know, the weather in the Northland can dramatically change by the day. Heck, sometimes by the hour!. As we were warned back on that warm Tuesday, the...
Minnesota City Closer to Hosting World EXPO 2027
The World's Fair, otherwise known as EXPO 2027 could be held in Minnesota. A description on the City of Bloomington's website says the World EXPO would be like a combination of a state fair, Disney's EPCOT center, a science museum and a kind of trade show as well. Along with...
Final Preparations Underway for Fall Duluth Junk Hunt Coming to the DECC
As the 2022 fall Duluth Junk Hunt draws near, final preparations have begun, including adding vendors and informing the public on a fun new addition to the event. For those who regularly attend the event, it's a very exciting time of year. If you've never been to a Duluth Junk Hunt, perhaps this is the year you take the time to head down to the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center to explore all it has to offer.
Who Let the Hogs Out in Southern Minnesota?
Blue Earth, MN (KDHL News) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is reporting they were recently called to round up some feral pigs found roaming in southern Minnesota late last month. A few adults and some piglets were found east of Blue Earth in Faribault County on September 24,...
Let It Go! National Weather Service Predicting Snow In Parts Of Minnesota This Week
Can we get a little bit more fall before the snow flies? Fall is my favorite time of year. I'd like it to last without snow at least until Thanksgiving. It's probably asking too much, but I'd really like that. Apparently, Mother Nature has different plans for us. THE NATIONAL...
redlakenationnews.com
MnDOT conducts aerial photography on Highways 2, 32 and 71 in northwest Minnesota
Bemidji, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation is asking residents not to disturb aerial photography targets as crews begin aerial mapping in northwestern Minnesota. Landowners in the area that will have targets placed on or near their property will be contacted directly. Weather permitting, work will begin mid-October. The mapping will take place in the following locations:
nbc15.com
DNR aims to save disappearing songbird
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced Wednesday that it is partnering with state and national groups to save a disappearing songbird. Efforts by the DNR aim to improve habitats for the at-risk Connecticut warbler in Bayfield County and protect its wintering grounds in South America.
What Does a La Ninã Mean for Us in Minnesota This Winter?
The National Weather Service is saying this will be another La Ninã winter, meaning cool water temperatures are along the equator in the Pacific Ocean, but what does that have to do with this winter in Minnesota?. Well, a strong La Nina generally means colder than normal winters for...
mprnews.org
Family grows ‘flowers of the dead’ to help Minnesota honor Día de los Muertos
As you enter the greenhouse at Cala Farm, the scent of cempasuchil hits you. A handful of the 1,000 potted plants already have flowers. But by mid-October the 24-inch-tall plants will be in full bloom, sprouting flowers in orange, white, yellow and even a combined red and orange blossom. Cempasuchil,...
voiceofalexandria.com
Minnesota man is a record holder for largest pumplin
(Anoka, MN)--A man from Minnesota is the new North American record holder for largest pumpkin. Travis Gienger of Anoka won the Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, California on Monday with a pumpkin that weighed in at a whopping 2560 pounds to break the United States record.
