ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MIX 94.9

Anniversary of Minnesota’s Worst Ever Natural Disaster

UNDATED (WJON News) -- October 12th marks the start of what is still known as the worst natural disaster to ever hit Minnesota. The Minnesota Historical Society says more than 450 people died in the Cloquet, Duluth and Moose Lake fires. More than 1,500 square miles were scorched and towns and villages burned flat.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Duluth, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Here Are the Seventeen Snakes that Call Minnesota Home

Oh sure, we live in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but there are only 17 species of snakes that call Minnesota home. For as long as there have been humans walking on the planet -- snakes have been feared, misunderstood, killed, and generally under appreciated. Attitudes are slowly changing. More people are beginning to see snakes not only as fascinating creatures but also as important animals in nature.
MINNESOTA STATE
businessnorth.com

Business is a mix at regional restaurants

The restaurant business is on the hot plate. Changes in customer habits, supply chain issues, rising food prices and a workforce shortage have some Northern Minnesota restaurants facing challenging times. Yet, business at some is cooking. “I’ve been here 37 years and I’ve never seen it like this,” said Patti...
HIBBING, MN
boreal.org

Could “greening” of the steel sector bring a new boom to the Range?

Photo: Jeffrey Hanson, of Clearwater BioLogics, spoke earlier this month to the Ely Climate Group about major changes on the horizon for the steel industry. O. KRINGSTAD. Marshall Helmberger - The Timberjay News - October 12, 2022. The greening of the steel industry will bring big changes to Minnesota’s Iron...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish#Noise Pollution#Marine Animals#Physics
WJON

Minnesota City Closer to Hosting World EXPO 2027

The World's Fair, otherwise known as EXPO 2027 could be held in Minnesota. A description on the City of Bloomington's website says the World EXPO would be like a combination of a state fair, Disney's EPCOT center, a science museum and a kind of trade show as well. Along with...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
MIX 108

Final Preparations Underway for Fall Duluth Junk Hunt Coming to the DECC

As the 2022 fall Duluth Junk Hunt draws near, final preparations have begun, including adding vendors and informing the public on a fun new addition to the event. For those who regularly attend the event, it's a very exciting time of year. If you've never been to a Duluth Junk Hunt, perhaps this is the year you take the time to head down to the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center to explore all it has to offer.
DULUTH, MN
FUN 104

Who Let the Hogs Out in Southern Minnesota?

Blue Earth, MN (KDHL News) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is reporting they were recently called to round up some feral pigs found roaming in southern Minnesota late last month. A few adults and some piglets were found east of Blue Earth in Faribault County on September 24,...
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

MnDOT conducts aerial photography on Highways 2, 32 and 71 in northwest Minnesota

Bemidji, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation is asking residents not to disturb aerial photography targets as crews begin aerial mapping in northwestern Minnesota. Landowners in the area that will have targets placed on or near their property will be contacted directly. Weather permitting, work will begin mid-October. The mapping will take place in the following locations:
MINNESOTA STATE
nbc15.com

DNR aims to save disappearing songbird

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced Wednesday that it is partnering with state and national groups to save a disappearing songbird. Efforts by the DNR aim to improve habitats for the at-risk Connecticut warbler in Bayfield County and protect its wintering grounds in South America.
BAYFIELD COUNTY, WI
voiceofalexandria.com

Minnesota man is a record holder for largest pumplin

(Anoka, MN)--A man from Minnesota is the new North American record holder for largest pumpkin. Travis Gienger of Anoka won the Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, California on Monday with a pumpkin that weighed in at a whopping 2560 pounds to break the United States record.
HALF MOON BAY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy