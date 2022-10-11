Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
New Hampshire State Police raise enforcement ahead of National Move Over Day
LONDONDERRY, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police is reminding drivers to move over for blue, red, or amber flashing lights. During a saturation patrol Monday on I-93 in Londonderry, troopers stopped 39 people. Twelve were passenger vehicles that didn't move over. State police tell News 9 that enforcement efforts...
WMUR.com
18-year-old from Maine accused of driving 127 mph on I-95 in New Hampshire
GREENLAND, N.H. — An 18-year-old driver from Maine is being charged for allegedly driving 127 mph in Greenland, according to New Hampshire State Police. Hayley Lawrence, 18, of Eliot, Maine, was accused of reckless driving. State police said around 2:55 a.m. Wednesday, a trooper saw a 2015 BMW 5-series...
Police investigating after three people pulled from fiery crash in Andover, N.H.
New Hampshire State Police are investigating a fiery crash that occurred in Andover Wednesday afternoon. According to the NHSP, a preliminary investigation determined that a vehicle heading westbound on Route 11 crossed the center yellow line and collided head-on with a vehicle traveling the opposite way. Although both vehicles caught...
WMUR.com
All I-93 South lanes back open in Bow after crash, officials say
BOW, N.H. — All lanes are back open on Interstate 93 in Bow after they were closed for some of Thursday morning because of a crash, according to the New Hampshire Department of Transportation. The crash led to backups in the area and forced the closure of the right...
WMUR.com
Man referred to by police as person of interest in Concord homicide taken into custody in Vermont
CONCORD, N.H. — A man considered to be a person of interest in what police referred to as an unsolved homicide in Concord earlier this year was taken into custody in Vermont on Wednesday, according to the South Burlington Police Department. Logan Clegg, 26, was wanted by law enforcement...
Police Arrest 76-Year-Old Man, Charging Him With Trying to Lure Away Students at Bus Stop
A 76-year-old Haverhill man is under arrest and charged with allegedly trying to lure into his car students waiting for a school bus Wednesday morning. Following an investigation, police said John Perrault of Haverhill was charged with enticement and driving with a revoked license after police received report of an older man approaching female students at their bus stop near Brookline Avenue and Main Street.
Mainer Arrested After Being Clocked at Nearly 130 MPH on Interstate 95
A Maine woman was arrested on Wednesday morning after police say she was travelling at nearly two times the legal speed limit on Interstate 95. WGME 13 is reporting that early on Wednesday morning, police clocked a BMW travelling at 118 miles per hour. The car continued travelling and was eventually caught up with where troopers then clocked the car at 127 miles per hour.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire to receive $17M to build electric vehicle charging stations
HOOKSETT, N.H. — Over the next five years, New Hampshire will receive more than $17 million in federal funding to build more electric vehicle charging stations. The plan calls for installing 12 charging stations, placed every 50 miles along major highways such as Interstate 93 and Interstate 89. The stations would be within one travel mile from the highway. Transportation officials said Route 3 would be nominated as an electric vehicle corridor in the next round of funding.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire National Guard helicopter called to assist injured 77-year-old hiker
FRANCONIA, N.H. — A man from Salisbury, Massachusetts, is recovering after suffering serious injuries when he fell while hiking. The incident happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday on the Garfield Ridge Trail in Franconia. New Hampshire Fish and Game officials said the 77-year-old was about a quarter-mile from the summit...
WMUR.com
Hollis DUI cases up 80% this year; federal grants funding extra patrols
HOLLIS, N.H. — Police in Hollis are reporting impaired driving arrests are up 80% compared to a year ago. Officers have made 45 driving under the influence arrests in 2022 so far, which is more than any of the last five years. The department tells News 9, state and...
mynbc5.com
Drivers warned about moose collision risk in New Hampshire after 72 moose were killed by cars in 2021
The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department is reminding drivers to be extra cautious while admiring the foliage because the moose are loose this time of year. In 2021, 72 moose were killed by vehicles in New Hampshire. To avoid a moose collision, officials said drivers should observe posted speed...
wgan.com
York County police investigate theft of “Welcome to Maine” sign
Police are looking for help identifying the person responsible for stealing a “Welcome to Maine” sign in Acton on Monday. The sign was on Route 109 near the New Hampshire town line. The York County Sheriff’s Office has two photos of a black truck that may have been...
Haverhill police arrest man that allegedly tried to lure two underage girls into his vehicle
The Haverhill police have arrested a man that they said tried to lure two young girls into his vehicle while they waited at their bus stop on Wednesday. According to a press release from the police department, John Perrault, 76, is facing charges of enticing the two young girls and driving with an revoked license. According to Haverhill police, Perrault approached the two girls at their bus stop at the intersection of Brookline Avenue and Main Street. The Haverhill man allegedly asked them to enter his vehicle before an adult bystander witnessed the exchange and intervened, prompting Perrault to flee.
manchesterinklink.com
Vehicle struck by gunfire Friday at Auburn and Union, police search for leads
MANCHESTER, NH – Police are investigating a report of gunfire late Friday night that struck a vehicle. At about 10:15 p.m. on Oct. 7 Manchester Police received a report of gunshots heard in the area of Union and Auburn streets. Multiple people reported hearing the shots, but could not...
Man falls to his death in New Hampshire state park
A man has died after falling off a cliff near Everett Dam in New Hampshire.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire State Police cancel Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert for Epping woman
EPPING, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police canceled a Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert Sunday evening for a 61-year-old woman from Epping. Police said Priscilla Wotton, 61, was safely located. Wotton went on her daily walk and did not return home, according to her caregiver, who reported her missing to...
WMUR.com
Car catches fire in Milton after driver walks away to call for tow truck
MILTON, N.H. — Some car troubles led to quite a scene in Milton during the Monday evening commute. Police tell News 9 a driver pulled over on Route 125, but realized he didn't have his phone, so he walked home. After making a call for a tow truck, he...
WMUR.com
Longtime Derry police Chief Edward B. Garone dies after 58-year career
DERRY, N.H. — Derry Police Department is remembering its long-time leader. Former Chief Edward B. Garone died on Tuesday. Garone first started as a police officer back in 1964 at the Lebanon Police Department. Then in 1972, he became chief of police in Derry where he served until he...
WMUR.com
No injuries after vehicle goes into water in Gilmanton
GILMANTON, N.H. — A vehicle with a boat trailer ended up in the water at Shellcamp Pond in Gilmanton Tuesday. First responders were called to the Ridgewood Drive boat ramp for that accident. They said everyone inside the vehicle was able to get out on their own. They were...
Man dead after car driving more than 100 mph hits cow on highway
SHELDON, Vt. — A man has died in a crash after police said the car he was driving hit a cow while it was speeding down a Vermont highway. Vermont State Police said in a news release that officers were called to the scene after a vehicle hit a cow on Route 105 just before 11 p.m. on Sunday. Officers said the car involved was a 2000 Jaguar Type S sedan that had been driving west when it hit a cow on the road.
