Devils season opener: New Jersey Devils vs. Philadelphia Flyers | Everything you need for first game of 2022-23 NHL season
For the first time since April, the New Jersey Devils are playing a regular season game. On Thursday night, New Jersey will face the Philadelphia Flyers in a regular season game at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Coach Lindy Ruff and general manager Tom Fitzgerald were busy this offseason –– acquiring gritty veterans Ondrej Palat, Erik Haula, backup goalie Vitek Vanecek and improving the defense with John Marino, Brendan Smith and No. 2 pick Simon Nemec –– but Thursday’s game is the first chance to show that they’ve changed.
Penguins Finalize 23-Man Roster for the 2022-23 Season
The Pittsburgh Penguins have finalized their 23-man roster, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. Pittsburgh will enter the season with 22 players on the roster which includes 13 forwards (Josh Archibald, Teddy Blueger, Jeff Carter, Sidney Crosby, Jake Guentzel, Danton Heinen, Kasperi Kapanen, Evgeni Malkin, Brock McGinn, Ryan Poehling, Rickard Rakell, Bryan Rust and Jason Zucker), seven defensemen (Brian Dumoulin, P.O Joseph, Kris Letang, Jeff Petry, Marcus Pettersson, Chad Ruhwedel and Jan Rutta) and two goaltenders (Casey DeSmith and Tristan Jarry).
Flyers announce 2022-2023 opening night roster
It’s official. The Philadelphia Flyers have announced their roster ahead of opening night. When the Flyers host the New Jersey Devils in two days, they’ll dress the hardest-working version of their lineup. John Tortorella and his coaching staff evaluated the players throughout training camp and the preseason. Tortorella noted how players carry themselves as professionals and their tenacity on the ice. He wants to ice a lineup that brings hockey back to Broad Street.
2022-23 NHL preview: Vegas Golden Knights
Welcome to the 2022-23 season preview as brought to you by Betway Sports. We’ll be taking a dive into each team’s offseason and what their Stanley Cup odds are for next season from the worst odds to the best. All odds are current as of the time of writing.
Photos: Carolina Hurricanes vs Columbus Blue Jackets
Photos from the Canes game against the Blue Jackets in their opening game of the season
Blue Jackets set 2022-23 season-opening roster
Club makes three moves to set 23-man roster in advance of Wednesday's season opener at Carolina. The Columbus Blue Jackets made three moves prior to the National Hockey League's 5 p.m. ET deadline to submit its 23-man roster for the opening of the 2022-23 season, club General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today.
Devils’ 2022-23 Roster by the Numbers
It’s again that time of year when hockey fans pull their favorite jerseys out of storage and prepare for the regular season. The New Jersey Devils officially unveiled their opening night roster, which includes both Alexander Holtz and Fabian Zetterlund. The biggest surprise was seeing Simon Nemec make the team over Kevin Bahl, but as NHL.com’s Mike Morreale shared, the roster announcements affect only the first day of games on Tuesday, and since New Jersey’s season starts on Thursday, management can still make adjustments until Thursday at 5 p.m. ET. Here’s a look at what the roster looks like to start the 2022-23 campaign.
What Penguins Lineup Will Likely Look Like for Opener
The Pittsburgh Penguins final 23-man roster was submitted, now we look at how each player will be lined up.
Penguins promote Kerry Huffman to director of professional scouting
The Pittsburgh Penguins have made a notable front-office change, promoting Kerry Huffman to the role of director of professional scouting. Huffman had joined the Penguins last season as a pro scout after serving five years as an assistant coach for the AHL’s Lehigh Valley Phantoms. The former Philadelphia Flyer hung up his playing skates in 1999 and has only one previous year of scouting experience with Pittsburgh.
'They're still growing': Seider, Raymond readying for second NHL seasons
DETROIT -- Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond established themselves as two of the NHL's brightest young stars in the 2021-22 season. And after watching the strides Seider and Raymond made from afar last season, new Detroit Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said he believes their development has only just begun.
