On Tuesday, Michael Scotto Hoops Hype reports that the Phoenix Suns have waived Frank Jackson. The former Duke men's basketball star was the 31st overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.
The Boston Celtics decided to waive forward Luka Samanic on Monday. Samanic signed a training camp deal with Boston on September 22.
The Suns welcome Adonis Arms and Saben Lee to the roster while departing with Frank Jackson.
According to RealGM, the San Antonio Spurs signed Chaundee Brown Jr. The 23-year-old played for the Los Angeles Lakers and Atlanta Hawks last season.
On Monday, the New Orleans Pelicans announced that they have signed Kelan Martin. The former Butler star has played for the Indiana Pacers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Boston Celtics.
On Tuesday, the Phoenix Suns signed Saben Lee. The 23-year-old has spent the last two seasons playing for the Detroit Pistons.
The Houston Rockets will be waiving veteran forward Maurice Harkless, who they acquired recently in an eight-player trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
On Wednesday, Brian Lewis of The New York Post relays that the Brooklyn Nets have waived Noah Kirkwood. The 23-year-old played his college basketball for the Harvard men's basketball team.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 23 points, Kevin Durant had 19 points and eight assists and the Brooklyn Nets won their first game of the preseason, beating the Milwaukee Bucks 107-97 Wednesday night. Nick Claxton had 16 points and nine rebounds for Brooklyn, which snapped a two-game skid....
Sirvydis chose the Pacers this summer in free agency.
The fourth game of a five-game New Orleans preseason tips off at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Miami. The matchup will be live streamed on Pelicans.com and available via WRNO 99.5 FM. Read the injury report ahead of Pelicans-Heat. Watch Tuesday post-practice video interviews with Zion Williamson, newcomer Javonte Smart and...
NEW YORK — (AP) — The second game of the American League Division Series between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians was postponed because of rain the forecast and rescheduled for 1:07 p.m. Friday. Major League Baseball called the game Thursday more than seven hours before the...
The New Orleans Pelicans will look to improve to 4-0 in the preseason when they face the Miami Heat tonight.
The Detroit Pistons hold high hopes for what Marvin Bagley III will offer on the court during the 2022-23 NBA season. It may take some time before they are able to see it come to fruition. Bagley slipped awkwardly early in the Pistons’ preseason matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder...
Penny Hardaway is locked in as Memphis’ men’s basketball coach through 2027-28 after the school added two years to his
