knewsradio.com
Memorial Wall In Hemet
People leave flowers at a memorial for Palm Springs Police Officers Lesley Zerebny, and Jose "Gil" Gilbert Vega,seen in photos placed in front of the police station in Palm Springs, Calif., on Monday, Oct. 10, 2016. Both Southern California officers were fatally shot over the weekend. (AP Photo/Amy Taxin) used locally Oct 12th 2022 @ap.images.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Coachella Shooting Places Nearby School on Brief Lockdown
Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies placed a Coachella middle school on lockdown after shots were fired nearby Wednesday. Deputies responded to a shots fired call in the 85300 block of Cairo Street around 2:45 p.m. Administrators were told to place Bobby Duke middle school on lockdown at 2:47 p.m. just...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Firefighters Contain Attic Blaze in Indio
(CNS) – Firefighters contained an attic fire Wednesday at a residence near the Heritage Palms Golf Club in Indio. Fire crews responded to the 44600 block of South Heritage Palms Drive at 1:58 p.m. Wednesday, a spokesperson with the Riverside County Fire Department told City News Service. The fire...
Fontana Herald News
Woman dies in traffic collision in San Bernardino
An 82-year-old woman died in a traffic collision on Oct. 8 in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division. At 2:42 a.m., officers with the San Bernardino Police Department responded to the intersection of Waterman Avenue and 16th Street. A passenger, Clara Santiago, a resident...
Driver killed in collision with big rig on I-10 in Cabazon identified
Authorities today identified a 22-year-old man who was killed in a collision between a sedan and tractor-trailer on Interstate 10 in Cabazon. The fatality occurred about 12:54 p.m. on westbound I-10, just east of Morongo Trail, according to Cal Fire. According to the CHP, the driver of the sedan was speeding just before it and The post Driver killed in collision with big rig on I-10 in Cabazon identified appeared first on KESQ.
Man arrested for suspected murder of missing Riverside County mother
A man was arrested on Friday for the suspected murder of a Riverside County mother who went missing in 2020. The suspect, Angel Martine McIntire, a 28-year-old Beaumont resident, was arrested on charges of suspicion of murder, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. The missing woman, Diana Perez Gonzalez, a 27-year-old San Jacinto resident, […]
z1077fm.com
High Desert Sheriff’s Stations Receive Grant for Traffic Enforcement
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department has been awarded a grant from the State of California to increase patrols related to traffic safety, and the High Desert’s Sheriff’s stations will see a good share of that funding. The Sheriff’s Twentynine Palms Station was allocated more than $26,000 and the Yucca Valley station was allocated more than $24,000.
theregistrysocal.com
200-Unit Bolsa Row Apartments Completed in Orange County
WESTMINSTER, Calif. –– R.D. Olson, an award-winning general contracting firm and KTGY, a leading full-service architecture, branding, interior and planning firm, today announced the completion of the Bolsa Row Apartments. The 234,234 square-foot mixed-use building will serve as the gateway to the vibrant and culturally significant Little Saigon District, home to the nation’s largest Vietnamese-American population.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Coachella Valley Housing Coalition Celebrates 40 Years of Helping Low Income Families
“It’s changed my life,” Homeowner Benina Zavala said. “It is an experience that I will never ever forget for the rest of my life.”. Benina Zavala is a 38-year-old single mother. On November 28th, it will mark her fifth year of becoming a homeowner. A dream she...
7 injured after truck crashes into Stater Bros. store in Rialto
Seven people were injured after a truck crashed into a Stater Bros. store in Rialto Monday morning, authorities said.
mynewsla.com
Driver Killed in Collision with Big Rig on I-10 in Riverside County
A motorist was killed Tuesday in a collision between a sedan and tractor-trailer on Interstate 10 in Cabazon, forcing lane closures on the busy east-west artery. The fatality occurred about 1:45 p.m. on westbound I-10, just east of Morongo Trail, according to the California Highway Patrol. According to the CHP,...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Firefighters Contain Agricultural Machinery Fire In Coachella
(CNS) – Firefighters contained an agricultural machinery fire inside of a structure in Coachella Monday. Fire crews responded to the intersection of Avenue 54 and Cesar Chavez Street about 10 a.m. to a report of a vehicle fire inside of a structure, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
menifee247.com
Public hearing set to consider Quail Hills community
The Menifee Planning Commission on Oct. 26 will consider during a public hearing the proposal for a gated community of homes on Goetz Road in Quail Valley. The Quail Hills community would consist of 130 single-family homes with a minimum lot size of 5,000 square feet, located on a 44.7-acre site. The tract would consist of 11.7 acres of open space, a 1.9-acre tot lot, a 1.1-acre dog park, and a 1.8-acre detention basin. The tot lot will incorporate a dual half-court basketball court, picnic shelter, playground equipment, drinking fountain and splash pad.
Man strikes co-worker with cleaver at Chino Hills grocery store after ongoing dispute: Police
A man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after allegedly striking his co-worker with a cleaver multiple times at a Chino Hills grocery store amid an ongoing dispute, authorities said Monday. The incident occurred around 4 p.m. Sunday at the 99 Ranch Market, located at 2959 Chino Avenue, according to the San Bernardino County […]
Police locate ghost guns, arrest juvenile in follow-up investigation to DHS shooting
A juvenile was arrested and several illegal firearms were seized after detectives conducted a follow-up investigation into Tuesday evening's shooting in Desert Hot Springs. Ghost guns seized during the investigation (Courtesy DHSPD) The shooting happened at around 5:00 p.m. in the area of Agua Dulce and Cactus Drive, south of Two Bunch Trails. Police said a boy The post Police locate ghost guns, arrest juvenile in follow-up investigation to DHS shooting appeared first on KESQ.
Meet the candidates: CA’s 47th State Assembly District
Election day is just weeks away on November 8th. One of the big races for State Assembly includes the newly drawn 47th district. It will include much of the Coachella Valley, except for Indio and Coachella. It will include Yucca Valley, Banning, Beaumont and Yucaipa. Riverside County makes up 76% of the district, while the The post Meet the candidates: CA’s 47th State Assembly District appeared first on KESQ.
nypressnews.com
Cajon Pass named deadliest road in California
From freeways to its backroads California is known for its blue skies and asphalt. But with almost 400,000 miles of roadways, some of the roads have carried a dangerous reputation. “It’s quite scary, said driver Stefanie. Stefanie is one of the terrified drivers who have to tackle the deadliest...
iheart.com
VIDEO: Man Hit By Car Doing Donuts During Illegal Street Takeover
Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. Video shows a man getting nailed by a car during an illegal street takeovers in Orange County California. The collision left the man visibly stunned, though he was gone by the time the the po-po arrived on scene to break up the takeover. KTLA-TV...
NBC Los Angeles
Eight People Injured After Car Collides into Stater Bros. Store Front
Eight people were transported to local hospitals after a vehicle went through the front doors of a Stater Bros. store Monday in Rialto. Around 9:44 a.m., the Rialto Police Department Communications Center received multiple reports of a traffic collision. When officers arrived they found several individuals who were injured inside...
knewsradio.com
Young Suspects Nabbed
Suspects Michael Vega and Landon Torres Photo from Riverside County Sheriffs Dept. Six suspects are in custody for their involvement with a vehicle-to-vehicle shooting in Thermal back on October 1st. What started outside a market on Harrison Street in Thermal, was followed by an incident on Landon Lane in Thermal,...
