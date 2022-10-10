New UGA initiative aims to address certified nursing assistant shortages

Read full article on original website
wuga.org
The Ark-Athens Providing Rent Assistance
Athenians struggling with rent hikes, and the threat of eviction, can to turn to a local organization for help. Athens nonprofit, The Ark has funds available to assist with rent. Lucy Hudgens is Executive Director of The Ark. She says the nonprofit is working with Family Promise and Advantage Behavioral...
WRDW-TV
Metro Atlanta school charging students to wear Halloween costume to class
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Parents at a Gwinnett County Public School are being asked to fork over cash to let their children wear costumes to class on Halloween. Felicia McTiller doesn’t feel one way or the other about the upcoming dress-up day at Bay Creek Middle School,...
Election officials largely reject voter eligibility challenges under Georgia’s new election law
The eligibility of tens of thousands of Georgia voters is being challenged ahead of the midterm election on Nov. 8, with Cobb County and Chatham County election boards the latest to reject attempts to remove people from the registrar’s rolls. On Monday, the election boards in the Atlanta suburbs and Savannah community rejected more than […] The post Election officials largely reject voter eligibility challenges under Georgia’s new election law appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
Georgia football: An unfortunate injury report for the Vandy game
Georgia football has gotten bitten by the injury bug, and the Dawgs are likely happy that next week they have the week off. The Dawgs still have a lot of key guys out and ones that are banged up but still able to play. Head coach Kirby Smart updated the...
Debbie Collier's killer remains at large as family remembers slain Georgia woman
Debbie Collier, a slain Georgia real estate office manager whose killer remains at large, will be laid to rest in a private ceremony, her family announced.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS All creditors of the estate of Jack A. Phillips, late of Rockdale County, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to: Name of Personal Representative: Susan Phillips Personal Representative's Address: 4612 E. Fairview Rd., Stockbridge, GA 30281 This 3 day of October, 2022. 908-83635 10/12 19 26 11/2/2022.
NE Ga police blotter: Danielsville woman sentenced in Athens, Blairsville man killed near Clayton
The sentence has been handed down in the case of a Madison County woman who stole money from a church in Athens: 39 year-old Lacey Schubert of Danielsville will serve three years in prison, her punishment for embezzling $185 thousand dollars from Young Harris Methodist Church on Prince Avenue, where she had worked as a bookkeeper. Schubert entered a guilty plea earlier this month.
fox5atlanta.com
Woman killed in semi-truck crash on Ga. State Route 20
CUMMING, Ga. - A fatal vehicle versus semi-truck collision killed a woman traveling along a Georgia highway Tuesday evening. The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office and Fire Department were the first to respond to the accident on Georgia Highway 20 near Lakeland Plaza. The woman's 2011 Hyundai Sonata was struck when...
Sparta man pleads guilty to Voluntary Manslaughter in 2020 Hancock County stabbing
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. — A Sparta man plead guilty in late September to Voluntary Manslaughter in the stabbing death of a Hancock County man, according to a release from the Hancock County Sheriff's Office. 31-year-old Bernard Deontay Hall plead guilty in the stabbing death of 34-year-old Bradford Morris. Morris...
Traffic stop in Rockdale County turns into a huge drug bust
ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A traffic stop took a left turn on Thursday in Rockdale County. Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office said they stopped a car near Ga HWY 138N and Eastview PKWY for a traffic stop, but they made a big discovery. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
Hancock Co. man sentenced to 40 years for child molestation
A Hancock County man was sentenced to 40 years for the molestation of children.
34-year-old man sentenced to life in prison for 2021 murder in Hancock County
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. — ***Warning: Graphic content. Readers may find some details in this story disturbing***. A man was sentenced to life in prison for the 2021 murder of a man in Hancock County, according to a release from the Hancock County Sheriff's Office. 34-year-old Christopher Demmon was convicted...
foodgressing.com
Christmas in Helen Georgia 2022 USA: Market, Lights, Parade
Have a colorful Bavarian Christmas in Alpine Helen, Georgia located about an hour and a half north of Atlanta in the Northeast Georgia mountains. The town’s Alpine architecture and holiday scenery are so delightful that Lifetime Christmas movies “Christmas Love Letter” and “A Taste of Christmas” were filmed in Helen GA, and the town is consistently noted as a top holiday destination for lights, festivities and fun. Here’s a look at what’s on during Christmas in Helen Georgia 2022.
This Entire Neighborhood in Georgia was Mysteriously Abandoned
Georgia is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay. This is the story of a subdivision in Dawson County about an hour north of Atlanta. What was once a thriving community during much of the 20th century now sits in abandoned ruins. Keep reading to learn more.
Parents of woman found murdered near Gwinnett construction site say they didn’t know her killer
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The family of a woman found murdered at a Gwinnett County construction site said they don’t know the man charged with killing her. Channel 2′s Elizabeth Rawlins was on Stone Mountain Parkway near Glenn Club Drive in Gwinnett County, where Breana Rogers was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds at a construction site Friday night.
jacksonprogress-argus.com
ON THE MARKET: Jackson Lake home boasts two full kitchen, spectacular lake views
This home on Jackson Lake is just under 4,000 square feet with 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. On the main floor you’ll find an extra large master suite has a new custom bath. Other inside features of the home include high ceilings, a separate living room and great room and a dining area off the large open kitchen.
DeKalb pastor’s wife dies after being hit by stray bullet while she slept
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County pastor’s wife has died days after she was hit in the head by a stray bullet as she slept. Mac Ellison, a pastor at Temple of Faith Ministries, confirmed on his Facebook page that his wife Lashunda died Monday. “My wife...
Driver found shot to death in crashed vehicle on I-285, shutting all lanes down
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police say a man was found shot to death in a vehicle on I-285 Tuesday afternoon, shutting down all lanes of the highway. According to DeKalb police dispatch, officers are responding to a call of a shooting in the westbound lanes of I-285 near I-675.
Strange Taco Bar in Monroe is now open for business
MONROE, GA (Oct. 10, 2022) If you’re looking for your Taco Tuesday fix this week, you have one more location in which to do it. Strange Taco at 127 N Lumpkin Street in Monroe is now fully open for business and waiting to serve you. It is located next to the Southern Brewing Company in Monroe.
